WIBW
Rear-end collision with semi causes pickup truck to go up in flames in SE Kan.
FORT SCOTT, Kan. (WIBW) - A rear-end collision with a semi-truck caused a pickup truck to go up in flames on a southeast Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. 69 Highway and Wall St. in Fort Scott with reports of a collision.
70-year-old dies in crash south of Pittsburg
A single-vehicle crash claims the life of a Pittsburg resident.
Kansas man killed in rollover crash
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – A 70-year-old Pittsburg man was killed in a rollover crash on Monday. It happened in Crawford County on 220th Road, just north of 520th Road, around 11:20 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Hyundai Veracruz was southbound when it went off the road and struck a concrete culvert. The SUV […]
Oklahoma man dead after head-on crash in Kansas
A 20-year-old Oklahoma man died following a crash in southeast Kansas on Monday.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: KBI homicide investigation, Neosho’s dog park
NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. – On December 6, at around 5:00 pm, Neosho County, Kansas Sheriff deputies went to 6845 160th Road in rural Chanute. This follows a welfare check after the Cumberland County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office called with information causing concern for a woman who lived at that home. Deputies searched the property and found the body of 47-year-old Elaina M. Asprea next to a field near the home. The Neosho County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are looking into the case as a homicide. Authorities in Fayetteville, North Carolina, have developed a person of interest in the case. Click here if you would like to read the entire article.
Vehicle overturns on I-44 at Joplin, motor blocks passing lane
JOPLIN, Mo. – About 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, December 7, reports of a rollover crash along I-44 near 5.9 marker west alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police Dept, METS ambulance and Newton County Ambulance responded. On scene we learn the westbound vehicle overturned and the motor was blocking the passing lane. The driver was transported to an area...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: Netflix comes to Joplin, single vehicle fatality
JOPLIN, Mo. – Netflix’s latest season of its true crime documentary show I Am A Killer features a Joplin man who was sentenced to first-degree murder. Gary Black was convicted of the fatal stabbing of Jason Johnson in 1998. But Jason Johnson was not his only victim. Jackie Clark Senior was robbed and shot by Gary Black near i-44 in Joplin when he was 18 years old…and now he’s telling his story.
KAKE TV
1 dead and 2 in hospital after head-on crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - One man has died and two were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash yesterday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that the crash took place shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday when 20-year-old Trey Cunningham was driving north on U69 Alt when he crossed the center line hitting another car head-on.
Female struck by car; Fatal crash investigation along MO-171
JOPLIN, Mo. — Early Thursday, December 8, at 6:13 a.m. area first-responders were alerted to a fatal traffic crash involving a female pedestrian near MO-171 and Swede Lane in the eastbound lanes. Capt William Davis updates information on a media release, “She has been identified as Cheyanne Funk, age 22 of Joplin. Next of kin has been notified. The driver...
Kansas woman found dead after boyfriend’s arrest in North Carolina
Neosho County authorities are investigating the death of Elaina Asprea from Chanute, Kansas, after a tip led them to her body.
KBI investigating homicide in Neosho County
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a woman was found dead at a rural residence in Chanute.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fatal crash, house fire in Newton County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A 2006 Pontiac G6 traveling northbound on U-69 alternate crossed the center line and struck a 2016 GMS truck traveling southbound. The Pontiac’s driver, Trey Cunningham, was taken to Freeman West with a fatal injury. Next of kin were notified. His passenger, Valeria Lerma, was taken to Mercy in Joplin with a suspected serious injury. The driver of the GMC, Shannon Taft from Baxter Springs, was taken to Freeman West in Joplin with suspected serious injuries.
Firefighters treated after Pittsburg fire on N. Locust
Two firefighters are treated on the site of a residential fire in Pittsburg.
Home destroyed by fire in Sarcoxie
SARCOXIE, Mo. — About 5 a.m. reports of a fire in on the 200 block of 8th Street alerted Jasper County E-911. Sarcoxie Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy Ambulance, and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Carthage Fire toned as mutual aid. Fire reported to have started at the rear of the home. On arrival active flames and smoke visible....
Buhler man among KSHSAA Hall of Fame inductees
TOPEKA, Kan. - Five individuals have been selected for induction into the Kansas State High School Activities Association Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Awards will be presented during 2023 in conjunction with a KSHSAA-sponsored state function/ championship, or locally at the inductee's request. The time and location of each induction ceremony will be announced at a later date at www.kshsaa.org.
KBI investigating 2nd homicide in Chanute this week
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Neosho County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) are conducting another homicide investigation in Chanute after a woman was found dead. This is the second one this week.
kggfradio.com
House Fire on North Park Boulevard in Coffeyville
A house on N Park Boulevard caught fire this morning in Coffeyville. The Coffeyville Fire Department, with the help of the Dearing and South Coffeyville Fire Departments, were able to control the flames around 9:30 a.m. The house was engulfed in smoke when responders arrived, and at least seven emergency...
Kansas superintendent refutes ‘Worst School in Kansas’ moniker
HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KSNF) — A southeast Kansas school district superintendent is speaking out against an online publication that names the worst school districts in all fifty states. The website’s pick for the state of Kansas is Humboldt Unified School District 258. Now, Superintendent Dr. Amber Wheeler wants to set the record straight, and make right, […]
The Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment was raided in 1933, listed on the National Register in 2009, and rentable today
Garage apartment in south Joplin, MO where Bonnie and Clyde stayed for 2 weeks.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On April 13, 1933, the Joplin Police Department raided the apartment above a garage after questionable behavior was reported by neighbors. This was the hideout for the Barrow Gang and has been named the Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment. On May 22, 2009, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Lawrence County Record
Kingsley, Kennedy dead in apparent murder-suicide
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported that two people who were found dead inside a Miller residence on the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 28, were killed in a murder-suicide. The deceased were identified as Kaleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, Kan. According to a...
