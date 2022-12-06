Read full article on original website
Related
riograndeguardian.com
Garza: Pendulum-De Lucio project can be spur for developing a manufacturing hub in north Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas – Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza says the big Pendulum Development/De Lucio USA trailer assembly project can be the spark for creating a manufacturing hub alongside I-69 Central/Expressway 281 in the north of the city. Under the De Lucio-Pendulum partnership a 70,000 square feet manufacturing facility is going...
KRGV
Largest digital Christmas tree in U.S. on display in McAllen
McAllen's digital Christmas tree is all lit up and on display. The countdown began Wednesday night at the McAllen Convention Center. The city says it is the largest of its kind in the country. The digital tree is 118 feet tall.
Harlingen to fine drivers who create damaging wakes on flooded roads
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen City Commission is taking action to fine drivers who plow through flooded streets, creating wakes that threaten damage to property owners. On Wednesday, the commission discussed and approved the first reading of a new ordinance that would allow fines for drivers whose vehicles create wakes on flooded streets, whenever water […]
Drivers making wakes on flooded roads now has Harlingen leaders’ attention
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Motorists in Harlingen driving through flooded streets have made a splash — at least large enough to have now gained the attention of the city. When the Harlingen City Commission meets Wednesday, Dec. 7, the commission will discuss a proposal from the city manager to punish drivers who make wakes on […]
KRGV
Pharr and McAllen residents voice concern over strong gas odor
Nearly 30 residents in Pharr and McAllen are voicing their concerns over what they describe as a strong gas odor in the area. "I walked outside last night and I smelled an overwhelming scent of a gas,” resident Lauren Jahnke said. “It was so gross that I asked my dad to come out because he lives right next-door to me, and he smelled it… nobody runs on gas here, and so we're like ‘where would it even come from.’”
Agency: McAllen bar owes $250K in back wages to bartenders and servers
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The employer of Oak Texas Bar & Grill failed to pay servers and bartenders federal minimum wage, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division. The Department of Labor found that the employer violated federal minimum wage obligations by only allowing employees to work for tips, a release […]
Rio Grande City man fatally hit while walking along expressway, DPS says
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A pedestrian was killed Monday west of Rio Grande City, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Jose Luis Garcia Jr, 21, a resident of Rio Grande City, succumbed to his injuries at the scene, authorities said. On Thursday, the state agency announced that DPS troopers are further […]
KRGV
Law enforcement activity seen at Brownsville home
Multiple FBI agents were spotted at a home in Brownsville Thursday. Nearly 10 unmarked vehicles were seen on the property, located along Charmaine Lane. When reached for comment, an FBI spokesperson confirmed that “court-authorized law enforcement activity” was being conducted in Brownsville, adding that no other information is being released at this time.
Traffic alert: Lane closures and delays east of Peñitas; more developments
PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Construction and work is underway, affecting a number of roadways across the Rio Grande Valley. In Peñitas Now, the Texas Department of Transporation’s Pharr District is advising motorists of lane reductions and delays on westbound Expressway 83, east of Peñitas. Road crews are working from 8 am to 4 pm Thursday […]
KRGV
Alamo city officials voting on street improvement project
UPDATE: After this story aired, the city of Alamo approved a contract with a vendor to begin the repaving project. Alamo resident Joe Ramos rides his bike through 12th Street every day to avoid using the main street, which is riddled with potholes. “The streets are real bad,” Ramos said,...
San Benito announces water outage near Stephanie Lane and Frontage Road
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito announced parts of the city will be experiencing water outages due to crew work on a meter. According to a tweet from the city, water services in the area near Stephanie Lane and the Expressway Frontage Road will be out as crews continue working on […]
Edinburg to offer no-cost landfill services in December
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Solid Waste Management is offering residents an opportunity to use the city’s landfill at no cost throughout the entire month of December. Starting Dec. 6, City of Edinburg is hosting Trash Tuesdays, an initiative where residents can utilize the city-owned landfill to dispose their waste at no cost every Tuesday […]
themercedesenterprise.com
Surveying South Texas: The Development of the RGV
Earlier this year, a new book on local history was released which bears directly on the development of greater South Texas, including Mercedes and Hidalgo County. This monograph, Thomas H. Kreneck, Blucher: A Family, a Legacy, and a Research Resource at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, In Collaboration with Lori Atkins & With Research Assistance by Amanda Kowalski (Corpus Christi: South Texas Imprints, 2022), came as a result of a two year project and was sponsored by the Conrad Blucher Institute for Surveying and Science and the Mary and Jeff Bell Library of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
San Benito road closed for sewer work
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito announced Wednesday that crews will be closing roads to work on sewer improvements. According to a tweet from the City of San Benito, Edwards Street from S. Sam Houston Boulevard to Columbus Street is closed while city crews work on sewer improvements. Motorists are encouraged to plan alternative […]
Weslaco ISD receives $5M for student well-being and safety
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Independent School District secured over $5 million in additional funding. The district’s news release said the funds are to expand programs dealing with student well-being, school safety and curriculum. “These are outside grants that we have received thus far,” Superintendent Dino Coronado said. “It’s a credit to a great […]
342 new cases of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported 342 new cases of COVID-19 between Dec. 2 and 5. Of the 342 are 159 confirmed cases and 183 probable reports. This raised the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic in Hidalgo County to 254,596. The leading age group […]
megadoctornews.com
Rio Grande Regional Hospital New Inpatient Rehab Center Open
McALLEN, Texas – Rio Grande Regional Hospital recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its newly built Inpatient Rehabilitation Center. The modern and advanced Inpatient Rehabilitation Center provides comprehensive services to aid patients in the recovery process following an acute hospitalization. The hospital-based program provides a...
Pay It 4ward: Local man serves the homeless community
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It is the season of giving and one Valley man knows all about that. In this week’s Pay It 4ward, CBS 4 introduces Steve Muniz, with Loaves & Fishes, who has made it his mission to ensure no one goes hungry in his community. Every day Muniz heads to the streets […]
KRGV
Company pays to relocate threatened Texas tortoises at LNG development site
As the NextDecade company clears ground as part of the construction of their Liquefied Natural Gas project at the Port of Brownsville, the company is paying to relocate protected Texas Tortoises from the area. The state threatened species are being moved from the LNG project site to a pasture 130...
kurv.com
2 Men Killed In Separate Auto-Pedestrian Accidents
Two men have been killed in separate vehicle-pedestrian accidents on both ends of the Rio Grande Valley. Early Thursday morning in Brownsville, a man walking in the middle of a road was struck by a vehicle and killed. The man was walking north on FM 511 near Florida Road near the airport when he was hit by a Ford Crown Victoria traveling south. The victim’s name hasn’t yet been released.
Comments / 0