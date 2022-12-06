ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

ValleyCentral

Harlingen to fine drivers who create damaging wakes on flooded roads

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen City Commission is taking action to fine drivers who plow through flooded streets, creating wakes that threaten damage to property owners. On Wednesday, the commission discussed and approved the first reading of a new ordinance that would allow fines for drivers whose vehicles create wakes on flooded streets, whenever water […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Pharr and McAllen residents voice concern over strong gas odor

Nearly 30 residents in Pharr and McAllen are voicing their concerns over what they describe as a strong gas odor in the area. "I walked outside last night and I smelled an overwhelming scent of a gas,” resident Lauren Jahnke said. “It was so gross that I asked my dad to come out because he lives right next-door to me, and he smelled it… nobody runs on gas here, and so we're like ‘where would it even come from.’”
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Law enforcement activity seen at Brownsville home

Multiple FBI agents were spotted at a home in Brownsville Thursday. Nearly 10 unmarked vehicles were seen on the property, located along Charmaine Lane. When reached for comment, an FBI spokesperson confirmed that “court-authorized law enforcement activity” was being conducted in Brownsville, adding that no other information is being released at this time.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Alamo city officials voting on street improvement project

UPDATE: After this story aired, the city of Alamo approved a contract with a vendor to begin the repaving project. Alamo resident Joe Ramos rides his bike through 12th Street every day to avoid using the main street, which is riddled with potholes. “The streets are real bad,” Ramos said,...
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg to offer no-cost landfill services in December

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Solid Waste Management is offering residents an opportunity to use the city’s landfill at no cost throughout the entire month of December. Starting Dec. 6, City of Edinburg is hosting Trash Tuesdays, an initiative where residents can utilize the city-owned landfill to dispose their waste at no cost every Tuesday […]
EDINBURG, TX
themercedesenterprise.com

Surveying South Texas: The Development of the RGV

Earlier this year, a new book on local history was released which bears directly on the development of greater South Texas, including Mercedes and Hidalgo County. This monograph, Thomas H. Kreneck, Blucher: A Family, a Legacy, and a Research Resource at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, In Collaboration with Lori Atkins & With Research Assistance by Amanda Kowalski (Corpus Christi: South Texas Imprints, 2022), came as a result of a two year project and was sponsored by the Conrad Blucher Institute for Surveying and Science and the Mary and Jeff Bell Library of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito road closed for sewer work

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito announced Wednesday that crews will be closing roads to work on sewer improvements. According to a tweet from the City of San Benito, Edwards Street from S. Sam Houston Boulevard to Columbus Street is closed while city crews work on sewer improvements. Motorists are encouraged to plan alternative […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco ISD receives $5M for student well-being and safety

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Independent School District secured over $5 million in additional funding. The district’s news release said the funds are to expand programs dealing with student well-being, school safety and curriculum. “These are outside grants that we have received thus far,” Superintendent Dino Coronado said. “It’s a credit to a great […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

342 new cases of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported 342 new cases of COVID-19 between Dec. 2 and 5. Of the 342 are 159 confirmed cases and 183 probable reports. This raised the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic in Hidalgo County to 254,596. The leading age group […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
megadoctornews.com

Rio Grande Regional Hospital New Inpatient Rehab Center Open

McALLEN, Texas – Rio Grande Regional Hospital recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its newly built Inpatient Rehabilitation Center. The modern and advanced Inpatient Rehabilitation Center provides comprehensive services to aid patients in the recovery process following an acute hospitalization. The hospital-based program provides a...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Pay It 4ward: Local man serves the homeless community

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It is the season of giving and one Valley man knows all about that. In this week’s Pay It 4ward, CBS 4 introduces Steve Muniz, with Loaves & Fishes, who has made it his mission to ensure no one goes hungry in his community. Every day Muniz heads to the streets […]
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

2 Men Killed In Separate Auto-Pedestrian Accidents

Two men have been killed in separate vehicle-pedestrian accidents on both ends of the Rio Grande Valley. Early Thursday morning in Brownsville, a man walking in the middle of a road was struck by a vehicle and killed. The man was walking north on FM 511 near Florida Road near the airport when he was hit by a Ford Crown Victoria traveling south. The victim’s name hasn’t yet been released.
BROWNSVILLE, TX

