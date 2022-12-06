Updated: Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force hears from colonia resident Rosa Maria Pimentel

Read full article on original website
Garza: Pendulum-De Lucio project can be spur for developing a manufacturing hub in north Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas – Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza says the big Pendulum Development/De Lucio USA trailer assembly project can be the spark for creating a manufacturing hub alongside I-69 Central/Expressway 281 in the north of the city. Under the De Lucio-Pendulum partnership a 70,000 square feet manufacturing facility is going...
McAllen PD lands millions in grants to fight gangs, secure schools and more
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An infusion of nearly $15 million in grants is helping the McAllen Police Department protect the community. On Thursday, the McAllen Police Department described 2022 as its “most successful grant funding year.” “Our base budget this year is $40 million,” McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said. “So when you look at […]
Cantu: Colonia residents need help from three levels of government
ALAMO, Texas – Hidalgo County Commissioner Eddie Cantu says colonia groups can help their cause by separating their wish lists along federal, state, and county lines. Cantu said there was a recent letter to a local paper from a colonia group that lumped all their agenda items together. He said that is not helpful.
Largest digital Christmas tree in U.S. on display in McAllen
McAllen's digital Christmas tree is all lit up and on display. The countdown began Wednesday night at the McAllen Convention Center. The city says it is the largest of its kind in the country. The digital tree is 118 feet tall.
Rio Grande City man fatally hit while walking along expressway, DPS says
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A pedestrian was killed Monday west of Rio Grande City, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Jose Luis Garcia Jr, 21, a resident of Rio Grande City, succumbed to his injuries at the scene, authorities said. On Thursday, the state agency announced that DPS troopers are further […]
Pharr and McAllen residents voice concern over strong gas odor
Nearly 30 residents in Pharr and McAllen are voicing their concerns over what they describe as a strong gas odor in the area. "I walked outside last night and I smelled an overwhelming scent of a gas,” resident Lauren Jahnke said. “It was so gross that I asked my dad to come out because he lives right next-door to me, and he smelled it… nobody runs on gas here, and so we're like ‘where would it even come from.’”
Surveying South Texas: The Development of the RGV
Earlier this year, a new book on local history was released which bears directly on the development of greater South Texas, including Mercedes and Hidalgo County. This monograph, Thomas H. Kreneck, Blucher: A Family, a Legacy, and a Research Resource at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, In Collaboration with Lori Atkins & With Research Assistance by Amanda Kowalski (Corpus Christi: South Texas Imprints, 2022), came as a result of a two year project and was sponsored by the Conrad Blucher Institute for Surveying and Science and the Mary and Jeff Bell Library of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
Los Indios man reacts after 12 charged in transmigrante scheme that killed his mother
Older vehicles with the word “in tow” on the back window on their way to be resold in Mexico are a common sight in Valley roads. Those vehicles are driven by transmigrantes who transport used vehicles and other goods from the country into Mexico that are later resold in Central America.
Law enforcement activity seen at Brownsville home
Multiple FBI agents were spotted at a home in Brownsville Thursday. Nearly 10 unmarked vehicles were seen on the property, located along Charmaine Lane. When reached for comment, an FBI spokesperson confirmed that “court-authorized law enforcement activity” was being conducted in Brownsville, adding that no other information is being released at this time.
Harlingen to fine drivers who create damaging wakes on flooded roads
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen City Commission is taking action to fine drivers who plow through flooded streets, creating wakes that threaten damage to property owners. On Wednesday, the commission discussed and approved the first reading of a new ordinance that would allow fines for drivers whose vehicles create wakes on flooded streets, whenever water […]
Feds: ‘The Pool’ used violence to dominate transmigrantes in Cameron County
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 11-count federal indictment has been unsealed, providing details into an alleged conspiracy known as ‘The Pool’ that prosecutors say used violence and threats to monopolize the transmigrante forwarding industry near Harlingen and Brownsville, federal prosecutors announced early Tuesday. “As alleged, this criminal organization committed heinous acts of violence against those […]
Mission PD unveils patrol unit for mental health department
The Mission Police Department has a new patrol unit. The green trim vehicle symbolizes mental health awareness. Mission city leaders showed off the new patrol unit Tuesday. They hope it will spark conversations about mental health and resources available in those in need. The department's mental health unit could also...
Report: Private Border Wall South Of Mission Likely To Weaken, Become Unstable
An engineering report commissioned by the U.S. government shows a private border wall built south of Mission is likely to weaken and possibly collapse in future years. The report obtained by the Texas Tribune and ProPublica shows the private wall has shallower foundations than a nearby segment of border wall built by the U.S. government. It predicts that the private wall will become unstable if there is flooding in the area, and could overturn or slide in the event of a hurricane.
342 new cases of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported 342 new cases of COVID-19 between Dec. 2 and 5. Of the 342 are 159 confirmed cases and 183 probable reports. This raised the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic in Hidalgo County to 254,596. The leading age group […]
Seven children adopted into forever homes in Cameron County
Three Cameron County families officially got a little bigger this week. Those three families adopted seven children between them. One of the families adopted a child that they were already fostering. "We knew that going into fostering that's exactly what we wanted to happen, we wanted this end result," father...
Authorities arrest human smuggler impersonating a DA employee
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Dec. 7, at approximately 12:20 p.m., the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 9000 block of Highway 59 South in the Raisin Community of unincorporated Victoria County. Authorities identified the vehicle, which displayed the emblem of the Starr County District Attorney’s Office, as a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse. They performed a license...
San Benito announces water outage near Stephanie Lane and Frontage Road
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of San Benito announced parts of the city will be experiencing water outages due to crew work on a meter. According to a tweet from the city, water services in the area near Stephanie Lane and the Expressway Frontage Road will be out as crews continue working on […]
Memorial created for Border Patrol agent killed in ATV crash
A U.S. Border Patrol agent died Wednesday after being involved in an ATV accident near Mission while on duty, according to a news release from the U.S. Border Patrol. The unidentified U.S. Border Patrol agent was tracking a group of subjects that crossed the border at 1 a.m., when he was involved in the accident, the news release stated.
2 Men Killed In Separate Auto-Pedestrian Accidents
Two men have been killed in separate vehicle-pedestrian accidents on both ends of the Rio Grande Valley. Early Thursday morning in Brownsville, a man walking in the middle of a road was struck by a vehicle and killed. The man was walking north on FM 511 near Florida Road near the airport when he was hit by a Ford Crown Victoria traveling south. The victim’s name hasn’t yet been released.
Drivers making wakes on flooded roads now has Harlingen leaders’ attention
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Motorists in Harlingen driving through flooded streets have made a splash — at least large enough to have now gained the attention of the city. When the Harlingen City Commission meets Wednesday, Dec. 7, the commission will discuss a proposal from the city manager to punish drivers who make wakes on […]
