Hidalgo County, TX

Updated: Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force hears from colonia resident Rosa Maria Pimentel

By Mario Muñoz and Steve Taylor
riograndeguardian.com
 2 days ago
riograndeguardian.com

Cantu: Colonia residents need help from three levels of government

ALAMO, Texas – Hidalgo County Commissioner Eddie Cantu says colonia groups can help their cause by separating their wish lists along federal, state, and county lines. Cantu said there was a recent letter to a local paper from a colonia group that lumped all their agenda items together. He said that is not helpful.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Pharr and McAllen residents voice concern over strong gas odor

Nearly 30 residents in Pharr and McAllen are voicing their concerns over what they describe as a strong gas odor in the area. "I walked outside last night and I smelled an overwhelming scent of a gas,” resident Lauren Jahnke said. “It was so gross that I asked my dad to come out because he lives right next-door to me, and he smelled it… nobody runs on gas here, and so we're like ‘where would it even come from.’”
MCALLEN, TX
themercedesenterprise.com

Surveying South Texas: The Development of the RGV

Earlier this year, a new book on local history was released which bears directly on the development of greater South Texas, including Mercedes and Hidalgo County. This monograph, Thomas H. Kreneck, Blucher: A Family, a Legacy, and a Research Resource at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, In Collaboration with Lori Atkins & With Research Assistance by Amanda Kowalski (Corpus Christi: South Texas Imprints, 2022), came as a result of a two year project and was sponsored by the Conrad Blucher Institute for Surveying and Science and the Mary and Jeff Bell Library of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRGV

Law enforcement activity seen at Brownsville home

Multiple FBI agents were spotted at a home in Brownsville Thursday. Nearly 10 unmarked vehicles were seen on the property, located along Charmaine Lane. When reached for comment, an FBI spokesperson confirmed that “court-authorized law enforcement activity” was being conducted in Brownsville, adding that no other information is being released at this time.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen to fine drivers who create damaging wakes on flooded roads

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen City Commission is taking action to fine drivers who plow through flooded streets, creating wakes that threaten damage to property owners. On Wednesday, the commission discussed and approved the first reading of a new ordinance that would allow fines for drivers whose vehicles create wakes on flooded streets, whenever water […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Feds: ‘The Pool’ used violence to dominate transmigrantes in Cameron County

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 11-count federal indictment has been unsealed, providing details into an alleged conspiracy known as ‘The Pool’ that prosecutors say used violence and threats to monopolize the transmigrante forwarding industry near Harlingen and Brownsville, federal prosecutors announced early Tuesday. “As alleged, this criminal organization committed heinous acts of violence against those […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Mission PD unveils patrol unit for mental health department

The Mission Police Department has a new patrol unit. The green trim vehicle symbolizes mental health awareness. Mission city leaders showed off the new patrol unit Tuesday. They hope it will spark conversations about mental health and resources available in those in need. The department's mental health unit could also...
MISSION, TX
kurv.com

Report: Private Border Wall South Of Mission Likely To Weaken, Become Unstable

An engineering report commissioned by the U.S. government shows a private border wall built south of Mission is likely to weaken and possibly collapse in future years. The report obtained by the Texas Tribune and ProPublica shows the private wall has shallower foundations than a nearby segment of border wall built by the U.S. government. It predicts that the private wall will become unstable if there is flooding in the area, and could overturn or slide in the event of a hurricane.
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

342 new cases of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported 342 new cases of COVID-19 between Dec. 2 and 5. Of the 342 are 159 confirmed cases and 183 probable reports. This raised the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic in Hidalgo County to 254,596. The leading age group […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Seven children adopted into forever homes in Cameron County

Three Cameron County families officially got a little bigger this week. Those three families adopted seven children between them. One of the families adopted a child that they were already fostering. "We knew that going into fostering that's exactly what we wanted to happen, we wanted this end result," father...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Authorities arrest human smuggler impersonating a DA employee

VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Dec. 7, at approximately 12:20 p.m., the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 9000 block of Highway 59 South in the Raisin Community of unincorporated Victoria County. Authorities identified the vehicle, which displayed the emblem of the Starr County District Attorney’s Office, as a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse. They performed a license...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Memorial created for Border Patrol agent killed in ATV crash

A U.S. Border Patrol agent died Wednesday after being involved in an ATV accident near Mission while on duty, according to a news release from the U.S. Border Patrol. The unidentified U.S. Border Patrol agent was tracking a group of subjects that crossed the border at 1 a.m., when he was involved in the accident, the news release stated.
MISSION, TX
kurv.com

2 Men Killed In Separate Auto-Pedestrian Accidents

Two men have been killed in separate vehicle-pedestrian accidents on both ends of the Rio Grande Valley. Early Thursday morning in Brownsville, a man walking in the middle of a road was struck by a vehicle and killed. The man was walking north on FM 511 near Florida Road near the airport when he was hit by a Ford Crown Victoria traveling south. The victim’s name hasn’t yet been released.
BROWNSVILLE, TX

