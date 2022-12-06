ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

NBC News

Who in the U.S. gets paid sick leave, in four charts

As lawmakers in Congress battled over a labor deal to increase pay for railroad workers and avert an impending strike, a key element was left out of the bill sent to President Joe Biden’s desk this week: mandating paid sick leave. After a separate vote to add seven days...
ARIZONA STATE
psychologytoday.com

Fear You Will Get Fired?

Corporate culture has changed, in ways that reflect broader social changes. There are several steps you can take to protect yourself. You may be employing an ineffective, binary framework to launch a job search campaign. Corporations are downsizing in response to economic events. This is nothing new. What is new...
MedicalXpress

Volatile pay for gig workers linked to health problems

Gig workers, waiters, salespeople and others who rely on fluctuating income may be paying for wage volatility with their health, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. In three studies spanning several industries in the U.S., workers who experienced more volatile pay reported worse physical health symptoms, including...
The Independent

US ranks among the worst countries in world for paid time off

A week after Congress and President Joe Biden failed to approve a deal that would have given the country’s railroad workers paid sick leave, a new report has found that US workers as a whole have among the least paid time off in the entire world. The report, published by the career resource website Resume.io, includes analysis of data on paid leave policies collected in August from 197 countries across the globe. What it found is not pretty for American workers. US workers have no guaranteed paid leave days and 10 paid public holidays, for a total of just...

