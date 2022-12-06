Read full article on original website
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
American workers hate their jobs so much that nearly half of them wouldn’t wish it on their worst enemy
Workers are becoming increasingly disheartened that work is failing to meet their expectations.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Who in the U.S. gets paid sick leave, in four charts
As lawmakers in Congress battled over a labor deal to increase pay for railroad workers and avert an impending strike, a key element was left out of the bill sent to President Joe Biden’s desk this week: mandating paid sick leave. After a separate vote to add seven days...
Remote work has become a right for knowledge workers. The data says we should create more fully remote jobs
Driven by false assumptions, bosses have been trying to take back the right to work remotely. Here's the proof they are wrong.
Your job is probably safe, even in a recession. Employees are going to have the upper hand for years.
Fewer young people, immigrants, and older workers could fuel labor shortages for decades, which could mean better pay and job security for workers.
Fear You Will Get Fired?
Corporate culture has changed, in ways that reflect broader social changes. There are several steps you can take to protect yourself. You may be employing an ineffective, binary framework to launch a job search campaign. Corporations are downsizing in response to economic events. This is nothing new. What is new...
Volatile pay for gig workers linked to health problems
Gig workers, waiters, salespeople and others who rely on fluctuating income may be paying for wage volatility with their health, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. In three studies spanning several industries in the U.S., workers who experienced more volatile pay reported worse physical health symptoms, including...
US ranks among the worst countries in world for paid time off
A week after Congress and President Joe Biden failed to approve a deal that would have given the country’s railroad workers paid sick leave, a new report has found that US workers as a whole have among the least paid time off in the entire world. The report, published by the career resource website Resume.io, includes analysis of data on paid leave policies collected in August from 197 countries across the globe. What it found is not pretty for American workers. US workers have no guaranteed paid leave days and 10 paid public holidays, for a total of just...
Female truckers allege Facebook ads ‘discriminate’
A women's advocacy group representing truckers has filed a complaint against Facebook parent Meta.
