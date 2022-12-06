ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team's starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that
Andrew Luck reveals details that led to his NFL retirement

INDIANAPOLIS — An article published Tuesday reveals more details about why former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck retired from football and why he now wants back in the game. (NOTE: The video in the player above is from an Aug. 2019 story about Andrew Luck's retirement announcement.) ESPN senior...
The Comeback

Baker Mayfield may make shocking Rams debut

The Los Angeles Rams claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday. Now they're saying that he might just be in uniform and ready to play on Thursday night. The Rams shocked a lot of people around the NFL by picking up Mayfield after the Carolina Panthers cut him last week. However, in spite of
