HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A home in Henderson caught fire last night. Henderson Dispatch says it occurred around 11 p.m. on the 5600 block of Rucker Road #1. Everyone in the home was able to make it out and there were no injuries reported. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will bring updates as […]

HENDERSON, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO