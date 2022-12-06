Read full article on original website
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
14news.com
Owensboro City Commission approves purchase of indoor sportsplex location
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A new indoor sportsplex is set to have a new home in downtown Owensboro. The board of commissioners approved the municipal order for the property acquisition, at a value of just over $3 million. The property takes up a whole block, and will be between Locust...
14news.com
Owensboro City Commission meets to discuss future projects
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Happening Tuesday in Owensboro, the City Commission is hearing the first reading of an ordinance that would push a number of big ticket projects ahead. The ordinance would see just over 44 million dollars in bonds used to cover several projects in the sights of the city.
Possible landfill expansion brings residential concerns
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County residents near the Laubscher Meadows Landfill are concerned about a possible expansion. Some residents, including James Woodard, received a letter from Republic Services detailing their plan and reasoning to bring in poultry waste to the landfill from neighboring counties across southern Indiana. “We don’t really think Vanderburgh County […]
wevv.com
Winner of 44News Scariest Furnace Contest received their new furnace
Jenny York of Owensville, Indiana was this year's winner of the 44News Scariest Furnace Contest and she received her new furnace system today. It's the third year of the contest partnered with J.E. Shekell to bring one lucky winner a brand new Carrier furnace system. "This scariest furnace contest is...
Henderson residence catches fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A home in Henderson caught fire last night. Henderson Dispatch says it occurred around 11 p.m. on the 5600 block of Rucker Road #1. Everyone in the home was able to make it out and there were no injuries reported. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will bring updates as […]
wevv.com
Traffic Alert: Portion of South Weinbach Avenue closed Wednesday
A traffic alert for Evansville Drivers Wednesday morning. Officials with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utilities will have the Northbound Lanes of South Weinbach Avenue closed. This is between Powell and Chandler Avenue. We're told work will begin around 8 a.m. Officials say the road should be open later in...
14news.com
Dispatch: Crews respond to Rucker Rd. One for house fire in Henderson
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to crash involving vehicle, dump truck on SR 64. Warrick Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrested and charged with rape.
spectrumnews1.com
Habitat For Humanity nearly finished rebuilding its first home in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky — Brick by brick, board by board. The small town of Dawson Springs is rebuilding a year after one of the worst tornadoes in Kentucky history. Organizations like Habitat for Humanity started working on new construction as soon as the rubble and debris were cleared. Days...
14news.com
Police: One person hospitalized following crash in Hopkins County
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person was hospitalized after a crash in Hopkins County, according to police. Officials say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road when a 72-year-old woman tried turning onto Rosecreek Road. According to authorities, because of the man’s...
wevv.com
Police investigating string of vehicle break-ins in Central City
Authorities in the Muhlenberg County, Kentucky community of Central City say they're looking into a string of vehicle break-ins. The Central City Police Department sent out a warning Tuesday, saying that a series of vehicle break-ins had occurred in multiple locations late Monday night. While police say several suspects have...
wevv.com
Truck hits train bridge in Henderson
Officials were at the scene of a truck-vs-bridge incident in Henderson on Tuesday. Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Henderson Fire Department responded to the train bridge at 4th Street and Main Street after it was hit by a truck. The fire department said it appeared as if the top of...
New modern housing opens up in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — More people will now be able to live along North Main Street in Evansville. “North on Main” owners held a ribbon cutting for their apartment complex on Tuesday. It’s located where the old Buehler IGA used to be, a business that ended up shutting its doors five years ago. Tours were […]
104.1 WIKY
Two Felons Found With Gun At Owensboro Motel Arrested
Daviess County deputies executed a search warrant on a room at Owensboro’s Cadillac Motel a little after 3:00amTuesday morning. Officers found meth, paraphernalia, cash and a gun. 23 year old Dillon Lindsey and 27 year old Cody Smathers were arrested and jailed on a list of charges including possession...
1 dead, 1 hurt after crane overturns at Metro East oil refinery
One person has died, and another person is hurt after a crane overturned Tuesday morning at the Wood River Refinery in Madison County.
ISP identifies people involved in Highway 64 crash
Indiana State Police (ISP) have identified the people in the crash on Highway 64 in Dubois County between St. Anthony and Birdseye that left two people dead, and two others injured.
wevv.com
Police: Six people charged after meth, other drugs found in Evansville home
Six people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was served at a home on Coker Avenue in Evansville. Six people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was served at a home on Coker Avenue in Evansville.
Two hurt after crash near Daviess-Hancock County line
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms there has been a wreck near the Daviess-Hancock County line. We’re told the accident happened on Highway 60 east, westbound. Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch says the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Fire Departments are currently working an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a Semi tractor trailer. […]
wevv.com
Suspect on the run after armed robbery at Evansville gas station
Evansville Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened on Wednesday. Authorities were called to an armed robbery at the gas station located on the corner of Stringtown Road and Diamond Avenue just before 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Police say they responded to the gas station...
14news.com
Owensboro man dead after crane accident in Wood River
WOOD RIVER, Ill. (WFIE) - One person is dead and another injured after a crane overturned at the Phillips 66 refinery Tuesday morning. According to a press release, the accident happened in Wood River, Illinois at the Phillips 66 refinery around 10:45 a.m. when a malfunction occurred with the crane.
wevv.com
Feed Evansville partnering up with Girl Scout troops to build 'Free Little Pantry' boxes around the city
Community group Feed Evansville is partnering up with Girl Scout Troop 398 on a new project to provide food for the community. A Wednesday news release from Feed Evansville says the organization partnered up with Troop 398 to build a "Free Little Pantry." The pantry is a lot like neighborhood...
