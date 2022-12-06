ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

14news.com

Owensboro City Commission meets to discuss future projects

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Happening Tuesday in Owensboro, the City Commission is hearing the first reading of an ordinance that would push a number of big ticket projects ahead. The ordinance would see just over 44 million dollars in bonds used to cover several projects in the sights of the city.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Possible landfill expansion brings residential concerns

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County residents near the Laubscher Meadows Landfill are concerned about a possible expansion. Some residents, including James Woodard, received a letter from Republic Services detailing their plan and reasoning to bring in poultry waste to the landfill from neighboring counties across southern Indiana. “We don’t really think Vanderburgh County […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Winner of 44News Scariest Furnace Contest received their new furnace

Jenny York of Owensville, Indiana was this year's winner of the 44News Scariest Furnace Contest and she received her new furnace system today. It's the third year of the contest partnered with J.E. Shekell to bring one lucky winner a brand new Carrier furnace system. "This scariest furnace contest is...
OWENSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson residence catches fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A home in Henderson caught fire last night. Henderson Dispatch says it occurred around 11 p.m. on the 5600 block of Rucker Road #1. Everyone in the home was able to make it out and there were no injuries reported. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will bring updates as […]
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Traffic Alert: Portion of South Weinbach Avenue closed Wednesday

A traffic alert for Evansville Drivers Wednesday morning. Officials with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utilities will have the Northbound Lanes of South Weinbach Avenue closed. This is between Powell and Chandler Avenue. We're told work will begin around 8 a.m. Officials say the road should be open later in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: One person hospitalized following crash in Hopkins County

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person was hospitalized after a crash in Hopkins County, according to police. Officials say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road when a 72-year-old woman tried turning onto Rosecreek Road. According to authorities, because of the man’s...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Police investigating string of vehicle break-ins in Central City

Authorities in the Muhlenberg County, Kentucky community of Central City say they're looking into a string of vehicle break-ins. The Central City Police Department sent out a warning Tuesday, saying that a series of vehicle break-ins had occurred in multiple locations late Monday night. While police say several suspects have...
CENTRAL CITY, KY
wevv.com

Truck hits train bridge in Henderson

Officials were at the scene of a truck-vs-bridge incident in Henderson on Tuesday. Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Henderson Fire Department responded to the train bridge at 4th Street and Main Street after it was hit by a truck. The fire department said it appeared as if the top of...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

New modern housing opens up in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — More people will now be able to live along North Main Street in Evansville. “North on Main” owners held a ribbon cutting for their apartment complex on Tuesday. It’s located where the old Buehler IGA used to be, a business that ended up shutting its doors five years ago. Tours were […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Two Felons Found With Gun At Owensboro Motel Arrested

Daviess County deputies executed a search warrant on a room at Owensboro’s Cadillac Motel a little after 3:00amTuesday morning. Officers found meth, paraphernalia, cash and a gun. 23 year old Dillon Lindsey and 27 year old Cody Smathers were arrested and jailed on a list of charges including possession...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Two hurt after crash near Daviess-Hancock County line

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms there has been a wreck near the Daviess-Hancock County line. We’re told the accident happened on Highway 60 east, westbound. Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch says the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Fire Departments are currently working an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a Semi tractor trailer. […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Suspect on the run after armed robbery at Evansville gas station

Evansville Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened on Wednesday. Authorities were called to an armed robbery at the gas station located on the corner of Stringtown Road and Diamond Avenue just before 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Police say they responded to the gas station...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Owensboro man dead after crane accident in Wood River

WOOD RIVER, Ill. (WFIE) - One person is dead and another injured after a crane overturned at the Phillips 66 refinery Tuesday morning. According to a press release, the accident happened in Wood River, Illinois at the Phillips 66 refinery around 10:45 a.m. when a malfunction occurred with the crane.
WOOD RIVER, IL

