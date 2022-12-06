Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Officers responded to Johnny Rockets on the Promenade regarding a male, believed to be homeless, throwing water at customers. Upon arrival, officers located the victim that stated she was eating at the restaurant when the male subject asked staff for a cup of water. The restaurant staff complied and provided the subject with the water who proceeded to take one sip and throw the rest of the cup into her face. The victim signed a Private Person’s Arrest Affidavit and Manrique Barahona was arrested for battery along with possession of drug paraphernalia.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO