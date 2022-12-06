Read full article on original website
Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur Introduces First Two Bills on Swearing In Day
Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur (D-West Hollywood) has introduced AB 3, the California Offshore Wind Energy and Jobs Act, to facilitate and expedite offshore wind energy projects necessary to combat climate change while at the same time protecting the environment and assuring that thousands of high paying jobs remain in California. He also introduced AB 5, the Safe and Supportive Schools Act, which will assure that teachers and school staff are better equipped to support LGBTQ+ and all students.
Homeless Committee Set to Vote on Citywide RV Pilot Program
The Los Angeles Homelessness and Poverty Committee is scheduled to vote on a “first of a kind” RV pilot program that could be implemented citywide. Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez launched the RV Pilot Program, which is in its eighth month, in Council District 7. She said that the program has successfully placed individuals into housing and facilitated the voluntary removal of their RVs in exchange for “disposal incentives.”
LA Council could bypass public bid process on land for affordable/homeless housing project
The Los Angeles City Council will vote on a motion submitted by councilmember Mike Bonin to remove a public bidding process for selling land to a nonprofit organization for affordable housing. The motion–set to be voted on Wednesday– cites an Administrative Code that allows the private sale of city-owned Property,...
SMMUSD projects a loss of 300 students in budget update
In a final item of business before new members are sworn in next week, the School Board is set to approve adjustments to its 2022-2023 budget at this week’s Dec. 8 meeting, including increased federal, state and local revenue as well as additional expenditures for employee pay and benefits.
After housing element debacle, implementation work begins
While City officials continue to search for ways to halt the construction of 16 new large residential developments that have secured vested rights to be built around Santa Monica due to the City’s failure to comply with state housing plan guidelines, the implementation process has begun for programs included in the now approved 6th Cycle Housing element.
Crime watch
Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Officers responded to Johnny Rockets on the Promenade regarding a male, believed to be homeless, throwing water at customers. Upon arrival, officers located the victim that stated she was eating at the restaurant when the male subject asked staff for a cup of water. The restaurant staff complied and provided the subject with the water who proceeded to take one sip and throw the rest of the cup into her face. The victim signed a Private Person’s Arrest Affidavit and Manrique Barahona was arrested for battery along with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Donations, and homes, needed for shelter pets
Los Angeles officials are hoping area residents remember shelter pets in their holiday season with some agencies asking for urgent food donations to feed sheltered pets and others encouraging anyone seeking to adopt a pet this year to think about shelters as their first choice. Pet food reserves are dangerously...
Crime watch: Bad roommate
Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. On November 28 at approximately 2:30 a.m. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Arizona for a Battery call. Per dispatch,...
Crime watch: Meth arrest
Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. On November 28 at 10:50 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Alley 4 regarding a potential drug violation....
Homeless man arrested for two robberies of adult stores
The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) has arrested a homeless man for the robbery of two local adult novelty stores. Kelly Blake Carr, a 47 was arrested on Dec. 3 after a brief chase that originated at the Adult Love Boutique on Santa Monica Blvd. and officers later connected Carr to a second robbery at Secret Desires on Lincoln.
Bring Your Pooch to the City of Malibu’s Santa Paws, a Holiday Celebration for Dogs and Their Humans
Join the City of Malibu for furry, holiday fun for two-legged and four-legged community members at Santa Paws, a Holiday Celebration for Dogs and Their Humans on Sunday, December 11, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park (24250 Pacific Coast Highway at Malibu Canyon). Reservations are recommended for this free, family and animal-friendly event. Dogs must be on a leash and under control of their owner at all times.
