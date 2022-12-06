ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KTLA

Mountain lion attacks another leashed dog in Los Angeles

Just three weeks after a cougar attacked and killed a Chihuahua that was leashed and going for a walk in the Hollywood Hills, another Chihuahua was injured in the Silver Lake neighborhood. The attack occurred around 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Ivan Hill Terrace. Ring video provided by Jeff Kelly shows the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Long Beach neighborhood on alert after several coyote sightings

A Long Beach woman said she’s concerned for the safety of her kids, as well as those who attend a nearby elementary school, after discovering a coyote living in an abandoned home next door. Brittney Brown, who said it’s not uncommon to see the animal walking the street in...
LONG BEACH, CA
westsidetoday.com

Sweet Lily Bakery Opens in Culver City

9516 Culver Boulevard location for popular French bakery. Sweet Lily Los Angeles is now open in downtown Culver City, so Culver City bakery lovers can rejoice. The opening was announced via a post on the restaurant’s Instagram account and the address for Sweet Lily’s is 9516 Culver Blvd. The post said, “We serve our delicious breakfast and lunch along with our beautiful pastries and viennoiseries. FRESHLY BAKED EVERYDAY!!! We are looking forward to meeting you all!🙏🤩😁”
CULVER CITY, CA
KTLA

3 hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl at Santa Clarita park

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that Bouquet Canyon Park is a city of Santa Clarita park. Three young adults were hospitalized on Tuesday after overdosing on fentanyl at a Santa Clarita park. Authorities first received reports of two people overdosing inside their car while parked at Bouquet Canyon Park in Santa […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

LASD Searching For Missing Stevenson Ranch Woman

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Stevenson Ranch woman. The missing person, Mynna Carmen Tabuloc is a 20-year-old Hispanic woman who was last seen on the 25700 block of Emerson Lane in the city of Stevenson Ranch, on Wednesday, Dec.7, 2022 at 12:12 ...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Authorities search for critically missing Los Angeles woman

Authorities are searching for a missing woman who disappeared in Los Angeles. Leticia Casillas, 35, was last seen on Nov. 21 around 8 a.m. while walking near 39th Street and Nicolet Avenue in Los Angeles, according to Los Angeles Police. Casillas’ family and friends have not heard from her since that day and police are […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Post Office is holding job fairs throughout LA until Dec. 13

LOS ANGELES – The United States Postal Service is having job fairs throughout Los Angeles starting Tuesday at the Main Office Los Angeles District Office, the first of 13 until the end of the month. The USPS is seeking applicants for part-time and full-time employment. The job fairs are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Body Discovered Behind Elementary School

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A body was discovered behind an elementary school in the Valencia area of the city of Santa Clarita. The discovery was made shortly before 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the 27300 block of Grandview Drive inside Northbridge Park, behind Charles Helmers Elementary School. Personnel from...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Last Chance for “Tosca”!

T’S JERRY RUBIN’S 79TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION!! Everyone is invited because Jerry tries to love everyone (though he fails miserably with the Mango Mussolini). 1 p.m., Third Street Promenade (where Jerry has manned his activist stickers table for decades). Free cake. He’s an institution (and probably belongs in one) so come out and show him some love.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Family, Los Angeles LGBT Center mourn transgender woman found dead near Malibu

The woman whose body was discovered along Mulholland Highway near Malibu on Thursday is being mourned by her family and coworkers at the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Day Rodas, a 27-year-old transgender woman, had only “recently started living her life authentically” after coming out to friends and family, her sister said on a GoFundMe. “She […]
MALIBU, CA

