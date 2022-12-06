ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Santa Monica Daily Press

Homeless Committee Set to Vote on Citywide RV Pilot Program

The Los Angeles Homelessness and Poverty Committee is scheduled to vote on a “first of a kind” RV pilot program that could be implemented citywide. Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez launched the RV Pilot Program, which is in its eighth month, in Council District 7. She said that the program has successfully placed individuals into housing and facilitated the voluntary removal of their RVs in exchange for “disposal incentives.”
foxla.com

Los Angeles votes to end rental protections by Feb. 1

LOS ANGELES - If you live in Los Angeles, you could soon see a rent increase or possibly owe money. Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday voted to end renters protections put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic by Feb. 1. This means landlords will be able to resume increasing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Farewells and welcomes as council reorganizes for the new year

Sue Himmelrich and Kristin McCowan both declined to run for reelection this year and the two women received a fond farewell at the Dec. 6 council meeting, including from new Mayor Gleam Davis. “When you decide that you want to enter public service, you understand that it’s not easy, you...
SANTA MONICA, CA
sunnews.org

Fault lines emerge as Lampson project set to move forward

Following an open house sponsored by developers of a proposed housing project on Lampson Ave. in Los Alamitos, opponents are now gearing up for a needed zoning change while project managers say they are processing changes requested by residents. Developers voluntarily hosted an open house last week at the Ayres...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Sfvbj.com

Burbank Plans Overhaul of its Civic Center

In conjunction with a plan currently being ironed out by Burbank officials, the Burbank Civic Center could soon start the redevelopment of the Central Library, City Administrative Services Building and surrounding spaces. According to the blueprint, the Burbank Civic Center project would see significant reconstruction on the block bounded by...
BURBANK, CA
HeySoCal

LA County board proposes wage hike for in-home caregivers

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors advanced a proposal Tuesday to boost wages over a two-year period for in-home supportive service caregivers, who have staged regular rallies over the past year outside board meetings pushing for salary increases. For months, in-home supportive service workers represented by the Service Employees...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LA City to end COVID-19 state of emergency in February

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council voted to end the city's state of emergency due to COVID-19 on Feb. 1, 2023. Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Los Angeles County Department of Health declared a local public health emergency in March of 2020. The proclamation came after there were seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Since then, the council has voted to extend it each month.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

SMMUSD projects a loss of 300 students in budget update

In a final item of business before new members are sworn in next week, the School Board is set to approve adjustments to its 2022-2023 budget at this week’s Dec. 8 meeting, including increased federal, state and local revenue as well as additional expenditures for employee pay and benefits.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

Despite economic uncertainty, several California cities ranked among America’s top ‘boomtowns’

Economic uncertainty, spearheaded mainly by high inflation rates, has been a top concern for Americans throughout 2022, experts said. However, despite the financial toll, a new study from Smart Asset uncovered that some cities managed to grow in population and household income, among other factors. Several cities from the Golden State were named in the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

