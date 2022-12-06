Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Monica Daily Press
LA Council could bypass public bid process on land for affordable/homeless housing project
The Los Angeles City Council will vote on a motion submitted by councilmember Mike Bonin to remove a public bidding process for selling land to a nonprofit organization for affordable housing. The motion–set to be voted on Wednesday– cites an Administrative Code that allows the private sale of city-owned Property,...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Homeless Committee Set to Vote on Citywide RV Pilot Program
The Los Angeles Homelessness and Poverty Committee is scheduled to vote on a “first of a kind” RV pilot program that could be implemented citywide. Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez launched the RV Pilot Program, which is in its eighth month, in Council District 7. She said that the program has successfully placed individuals into housing and facilitated the voluntary removal of their RVs in exchange for “disposal incentives.”
theregistrysocal.com
City Approves Plan to Add Up to 3,000 Residential Units at Westminster Mall
A 1.3 million square foot mall in Orange County could soon be getting a new look. The City of Westminster recently voted to approve a specific plan that revitalizes retail space and adds residential space to the 100-acre mall site at 1025 Westminster Mall. A public hearing for the project...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s First ‘Affordable Micro-Units’ Apartment Complex Underway, To Be Ready By June
Billed as the city’s first affordable micro-unit apartment complex, the Pasadena Studios Project just south of the 210 Freeway at 280 N. Oakland Avenue, a six-story building that will feature 180 micro-units, is rapidly taking shape. Project developers Community Builders Group (CBG) and Bridge Financial Advisors (BFA) said that...
foxla.com
Los Angeles votes to end rental protections by Feb. 1
LOS ANGELES - If you live in Los Angeles, you could soon see a rent increase or possibly owe money. Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday voted to end renters protections put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic by Feb. 1. This means landlords will be able to resume increasing...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Farewells and welcomes as council reorganizes for the new year
Sue Himmelrich and Kristin McCowan both declined to run for reelection this year and the two women received a fond farewell at the Dec. 6 council meeting, including from new Mayor Gleam Davis. “When you decide that you want to enter public service, you understand that it’s not easy, you...
Studebaker Road project could bring big changes to East Long Beach in 2023
The project on Studebaker Road in East Long Beach would include several street improvements to enhance safety along the corridor, including a 5-mile protected bike lane. The post Studebaker Road project could bring big changes to East Long Beach in 2023 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
sunnews.org
Fault lines emerge as Lampson project set to move forward
Following an open house sponsored by developers of a proposed housing project on Lampson Ave. in Los Alamitos, opponents are now gearing up for a needed zoning change while project managers say they are processing changes requested by residents. Developers voluntarily hosted an open house last week at the Ayres...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Will Comply With New State Bill Allowing Taller, Denser Development in “Very Low Vehicle travel Areas”
During Monday’s Council meeting, Councilmembers expressed their intent to comply with Assembly Bill (AB) 2334, which allows housing development projects in 17 specified counties — including Los Angeles County — to receive added height and unlimited density if they are located within “very low vehicle travel areas.”
Sfvbj.com
Burbank Plans Overhaul of its Civic Center
In conjunction with a plan currently being ironed out by Burbank officials, the Burbank Civic Center could soon start the redevelopment of the Central Library, City Administrative Services Building and surrounding spaces. According to the blueprint, the Burbank Civic Center project would see significant reconstruction on the block bounded by...
LA County Proposes Wage Hike for In-Home Supportive Service Workers
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors advanced a proposal Tuesday to boost wages over a two-year period for in-home supportive service workers, who have staged regular rallies over the past year outside board meetings pushing for salary increases.
myburbank.com
County Certifies Election Results, Burbank Citizens Have Five Days to Contest Results
Close to one month after the Elections held on November 8, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk has finally finished the count and has certified the election. Burbank’s City Council will have a new, more youthful look and thought process with the departure of Jess Talamantes, Bob Frutos, and Sharon...
foxla.com
LA City to end COVID-19 state of emergency in February
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council voted to end the city's state of emergency due to COVID-19 on Feb. 1, 2023. Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Los Angeles County Department of Health declared a local public health emergency in March of 2020. The proclamation came after there were seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Since then, the council has voted to extend it each month.
nomadlawyer.org
Wayfarers Chapel: A Beautiful “The Glass Church” In Rancho Palos Verdes, California
Tourist Attraction In Wayfarers Chapel, Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Located in the beautiful area of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, The Wayfarers Chapel was designed by architect Lloyd Wright. The “tree chapel” has been featured in movies and TV shows. Located in the southern Los Angeles area, Wayfarers Chapel...
Is Airbnb’s New Push To Expand Short-Term Rentals Enough for Hosts To Combat LA’s City Policy?
L.A.’s lax enforcement of Airbnbs has led to an surge of illegal short-term rentals — even four years after the city passed a regulation to crack down on such practices. But what if hosts lived in a building that welcomed Airbnb guests and short-term rentals?. That’s the idea...
Orange County Board of Supervisors declares racism a public health crisis
The Orange County Board of Supervisors has officially declared racism a public health crisis.
Buh-Bye, Gas! Come January, New Buildings In LA Will Have To Be Fully Electric
It's a climate and public health win, but it won't be an easy transition.
Santa Monica Daily Press
SMMUSD projects a loss of 300 students in budget update
In a final item of business before new members are sworn in next week, the School Board is set to approve adjustments to its 2022-2023 budget at this week’s Dec. 8 meeting, including increased federal, state and local revenue as well as additional expenditures for employee pay and benefits.
Despite economic uncertainty, several California cities ranked among America’s top ‘boomtowns’
Economic uncertainty, spearheaded mainly by high inflation rates, has been a top concern for Americans throughout 2022, experts said. However, despite the financial toll, a new study from Smart Asset uncovered that some cities managed to grow in population and household income, among other factors. Several cities from the Golden State were named in the […]
