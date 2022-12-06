Read full article on original website
Kremlin Appears to Scale Back Its Ambitions in Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that it was still set on securing at least the bulk of the parts of east and south Ukraine that it has claimed as its own, but appeared to give up on seizing other areas in the west and northeast that Ukraine has recaptured.
Putin Says Russia Could Adopt US Preemptive Strike Concept
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Moscow could adopt what he described as a U.S. concept of using preemptive military strikes, noting it has the weapons to do the job, in a blunt statement amid rising Russia-NATO tensions over Ukraine. "We are just thinking about...
Russia's Bout Feels Terrible, Wants Drawings Back From U.S. -TASS
(Reuters) - Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout feels terrible after his long prisoner swap journey and his family expects that the United States will hand over his documents and drawings to the Russian embassy, TASS news agency reported, citing his wife. She said Bout was "exhausted" and hadn't slept for...
U.S. Citizen Sarah Krivanek Deported From Russia
(Reuters) -Sarah Krivanek, a U.S. citizen ordered deported by a Russian court over a domestic dispute, has left Russia, Krivanek said while aboard a plane about to leave Moscow's airport late on Thursday. Krivanek said she was flying to Los Angeles via Dubai. The website of Moscow's Domodedovo airport showed...
Mexico President Says Peru's Castillo Was Going to Request Asylum
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that Peru's ex-president Pedro Castillo called him on Wednesday to say he was going to the Mexican embassy in Peru's capital Lima to request asylum. Castillo never made it to the embassy, however, Lopez Obrador said. Peru's...
Biden Admin Tells Supreme Court Law Protecting Social Media Companies Has Limits
(Reuters) - The Biden administration argued to the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday that social media giants like Google could in some instances have responsibility for user content, adopting a stance that could potentially undermine a federal law shielding companies from liability. Lawyers for the U.S. Department of Justice made...
U.S. Justice Dept Asks Judge to Hold Trump Team in Contempt in Documents Probe -Report
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department has asked a federal judge to hold Donald Trump's office in contempt of court for failing to fully comply with a subpoena to return all classified documents in the former president's possession, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Exclusive-Biden Administration Drafting Executive Order to Simplify Space Rules -Sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is drafting an executive order intended to streamline approval for private rocket launches amid a broader effort to bring legal and regulatory clarity for American companies on everything from space travel to private space stations, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the effort.
Russian-Installed Kherson Official Says Withdrawing Hryvnia From Circulation in January
(Reuters) - The Russian-installed administration of Ukraine's Kherson region said on Saturday that it had begun changing locally circulated Ukrainian hryvnia currency into Russian roubles, with hryvnia circulation in Moscow-controlled areas of the region to end on Jan. 1. In a video published on Telegram by the region's Moscow-appointed administration,...
Russia Wants to Turn Ukraine Into 'Dependent' Like Belarus, Wife of Jailed Nobel Laureate Says
OSLO (Reuters) -Russia wants to turn Ukraine into a "dependent dictatorship" like Belarus, the wife of jailed Belarusian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski said on Saturday upon receiving the prize on his behalf, speaking his words. Byalyatski, Russian rights group Memorial and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties won the...
Russia Releases WNBA Star Brittney Griner in Prisoner Swap
After months of "hell" in a Russian prison, WNBA star Brittney Griner is free, safe, and on her way home after lengthy and painstaking negotiations with the world pariah Russian government, President Joe Biden announced Thursday morning. [. READ:. Brittney Griner, U.S. Basketball Star Caught up in Russia Crisis ]
Pope Francis Breaks Down and Cries While Mentioning Ukraine at Public Prayer
ROME (Reuters) -Pope Francis broke down and cried on Thursday as he mentioned the suffering of Ukrainians during a traditional prayer in central Rome. The pope's voice began to tremble as he mentioned the Ukrainians and he had to stop, unable to speak, for about 30 seconds. When he resumed the prayer, his voice was cracking.
Putin: Russia May Have to Make Ukraine Deal One Day, but Partners Cheated in the Past
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would likely have to reach agreements regarding Ukraine in the future, but felt betrayed by the breakdown of the Minsk agreements. Putin said Germany and France - which brokered ceasefire agreements in the Belarusian capital Minsk between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in...
Saudi Arabia Signs Huawei Deal, Deepening China Ties on Xi Visit
RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia and China showcased deepening ties with a series of strategic deals on Thursday during a visit by President Xi Jinping, including one with tech giant Huawei, whose growing foray into the Gulf region has raised U.S. security concerns. King Salman signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership agreement"...
'It's Dead Out Here': China's Slow Exit From Zero-COVID
BEIJING (Reuters) -Judging by Friday's quiet streets in China's capital Beijing and the reluctance of some businesses to drop COVID curbs, enduring anxieties about the coronavirus are likely to hamper a speedy return to health for the world's second-largest economy. Although the government on Wednesday loosened key parts of its...
Kyrsten Sinema Leaves Democratic Party, Adding Drama to Tight U.S. Senate Margin
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent, she said on Friday, just days after Democrats won a Senate race in Georgia and secured 51 seats in the 100-member chamber riven by deep political divisions. "Like a lot of Arizonans,...
Viktor Bout, the Arms Dealer Russia Has Swapped for Brittney Griner
(Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was freed from jail in Russia on Thursday in exchange for the release of Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer jailed in the United States, according to U.S. and Russian officials. Here are some key facts about Bout:. - He became one of the...
China's Wang Huning, a Backstage Ideologue and Political Survivor
BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - When ex-Chinese leader Hu Jintao was escorted from the stage in October at the Communist Party Congress, a powerful behind-the-scenes figure took a brief turn in the spotlight as China-watchers pored over video to try to figure out what happened. Wang Huning, one of just two top...
Turkey Oil Tanker Logjam Snarls Russia Oil Sanctions
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey emerged as a critical stumbling block to a complex international plan to deprive Russia of wartime oil revenues as the number of tankers waiting to exit the Black Sea through Turkish straits continued to rise on Friday. Ankara has declined to scrap a new insurance inspection rule...
An Indian spiritual leader is urging the world to ‘save soil.’ Experts say he’s not helping
On a clear, bright day in March, a few dozen people gathered in Parliament Square in central London, many of them wearing green T-shirts and carrying signs emblazoned with the words "Save Soil." They were there to see an Indian spiritual leader named Sadhguru, who was about to set off on a 13,000-mile motorcycle journey through Europe, the Middle East, and India in a bid to raise awareness of a growing problem: the widespread loss and degradation of the world's soils.
