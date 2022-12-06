Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Poll: Do You Pefer ”Merry Christmas” Or ”Happy Holidays”?
With the holiday season upon us once again, we started wondering how people in 21st-century America refer to the season. For example, do you wish people a "Merry Christmas?" Or do you opt for the more politically correct, but less specific ''Happy Holidays?" Or do you avoid the whole topic entirely?
Laramie’s Annual Ice Fishing Derby Is Open For Registration
The Laramie Plains Lions Club is proud to announce that their 30th annual ice fishing derby will be held January 7 & 8, 2023 and registrations are now open!. Registration opens from December to January 8. Head on over to the West Laramie Fly Store (1657 Snowy Range Rd.) to register.
Cheyenne NWS Forecasters Unsure Of Path Of Strong Winter Storm
Forecasters with the National Weather Service say a powerful winter storm may blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle early next week. But exactly where it will hit and how severely remains something of a guessing game at this point. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website this morning:
Winter Storm With Heavy Snow, Strong Winds May Blast SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a strong winter storm could hit southeast Wyoming next week. But forecasters are still unsure of the details and possible magnitude of the storm. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Be on the lookout as there is the potential...
Cheyenne, Laramie Record Coldest November Since 2000
If you think we had an unusually cold November in southeast Wyoming last month, you are right. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says both Cheyenne and Laramie recorded the coldest November in over 20 years last month. Cheyenne also recorded a wind gust of 79 miles per...
Hey Cheyenne! You Can Kickstart the New Year with Ned LeDoux
Ned LeDoux, Wyoming's prodigal son, returns to Cheyenne to kickstart your New Year. The Rocky Mountain Country Music award winner will serenade the Magic City of the Plains at The Lincoln on January 6. In the Cheyenne Frontier Days royalty ranks, few stand as tall as the LeDoux family. Chris...
UW President: Church Elder with Sign Targeting LGBTQ Student Prohibited From Union for One Year
Following the December 2 events in which a church elder named Todd Schmidt from the Laramie Faith Community Church put up a sign on his table at the UW Student Union that targeted a member of the LGBTQ community, the President of the University has said that the man is suspended from reserving a table spot for one year.
Wyoming ‘Black 14′ To Be Honored By NCAA Next Month
14 Black University of Wyoming football players who were kicked off of the team in 1969 for wanting to wear black armbands in a game to protest policies then in place in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will be honored with the NCAA Inspiration Award next month.
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Jury Duty Scam
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is warning residents not to fall for an old scam that is making the rounds. According to a Facebook post, someone claiming to be a deputy or sergeant with the department is calling people telling them they have missed jury duty and need to pay a fine.
Cheyenne Man Pleads Guilty in 2-Year-Old’s Death
A Cheyenne man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony child abuse in the 2021 death of a two-year-old Cheyenne boy whose body was found in a dumpster, prosecutors say. Wyatt Dean Lamb, 29, entered the pleas Wednesday in Laramie County District Court as part of a plea agreement.
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0