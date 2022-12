Professor Emerita Gayle Greene, author of Immeasurable Outcomes: Teaching Shakespeare in the Age of the Algorithm, recently authored an op-ed featured in Times Higher Education, which argues that small liberal arts colleges like Scripps are the hope of higher education. Greene retired in 2014 after 40 years as a professor of literature and women’s studies at Scripps. In addition to many scholarly works, she has also written a memoir.

2 DAYS AGO