Midland, MI

1470 WFNT

Flint Fares Poorly in Annual List of Best College Towns in America

The annual list of best college towns and cities in the US has been released, and unfortunately for the ranking is less than favorable for the Vehicle City. Wallet Hub crunched the numbers and compared more than 400 US cities, using 32 metrics, based on academic, social, and economic opportunities for students. Factors such as housing, costs, higher education quality, availability of rental units, and crime rates helped shape the rankings.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

12th Annual Tamale taste-off returns to Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI-- After a three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saginaw’s yearly Tamale taste-off is back. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 18, in the gymnasium at Nouvel Catholic High School, 2555 Wieneke Rd. A release from La Unión Cívica Mexicana director...
SAGINAW, MI
hwy.co

Don’t Miss the Frankenmuth Snowfest This Year

There are all kinds of holiday festivals countrywide during winter. But after the celebrations have ended, what will you do in January? Some may call Disney World the most magical place on Earth, but in January, Frankenmuth, Michigan, may have Mickey beat. From snow sculptures to ice carvings, the Frankenmuth Snowfest has entertainment and activities for the whole family. Let’s learn more!
FRANKENMUTH, MI
awesomemitten.com

Finding Holiday Magic at Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad​

There is just something magical about Christmas at Crossroads Village and Huckleberry Railroad in Flint, Michigan. It’s the time of season when you are constantly trying to create memories and magic for your family that hopefully, as they grow or have a family of their own, they will be able to duplicate or look back on fondly.
FLINT, MI
wastetodaymagazine.com

Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan

The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
BAY CITY, MI
100.7 WITL

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Still Standing Abandoned – the Welcome Inn: Saginaw, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Congressman Dan Kildee is quoted as saying “Vacant and abandoned properties destabilize neighborhoods, drive down surrounding property values, create fire and safety hazards and drain local tax dollars. These abandoned properties have been eyesores in Saginaw County for far too long, attracting crime and negatively impacting the quality of life for residents.”
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Anonymous donor gifts ‘holiday miracle’ to Bay City kids

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Some wait staff in mid-Michigan are against litigation that would triple their base salary. Learn more about the Flint Firebirds toy drive game. TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

First Alert Weather Update: Thursday Afternoon, Dec. 8

Robert Yackel, the president and CEO of Merrill in Saginaw, donated $100,000 to Hemlock Community Schools’ Lockwood STEM Center and plans to donate more. Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Fenton business owner is working to reopen...
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNEM

Liberty Bridge reopening, tolling free through March 2023

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is set to reopen soon, and tolling will be free until March. Lynn Pavlawk, general manager for Bay City Bridge Partners, made the announcement on Dec. 7. “I am so excited to be able to announce that our...
BAY CITY, MI
wsgw.com

Vets Memorial Bridge Stuck Indefinitely, Outside Help Needed

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is needing a little help with a Bay City bridge. MDOT is calling in experts from out of state to examine a structural issue with Veterans Memorial Bridge, a part of the M-25 state trunkline that runs across the Saginaw River between the Liberty and Lafayette bridges. The bridge was closed Tuesday afternoon after it became stuck in the open position.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

MDOT calls in bridge experts to look at Vets Bridge

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City is closed to traffic and it could be some time before it reopens. The Michigan Department of Transportation has called in experts from out of state to look at the problem, which is a piece of equipment that is out of alignment by just one inch. A drive shaft on the bridge is what is out of alignment, and that is part of the rack and pinion that moves the bridge up or down.
BAY CITY, MI
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

