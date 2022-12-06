Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash returns Friday night to downtown Cape Girardeau
A suspect in a double-homicide was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Butler County, Mo. Man accused of killing two women to be back in court. A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. 243 toys collected during Teddy Bear Toss.
KFVS12
Happy Slapowitz Toy Drive
A Sikeston man was found guilty earlier today for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale man. Bringing awareness to mental health and drug addiction in the Bootheel. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A major conference in the Heartland today that focused on addiction and mental health.
KFVS12
Winners of Cape Girardeau’s 30th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights announced
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape announced the winners of the 30th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights. Best Business Appearance: Holloway Carpet One Floor & Home. Best Lighting: CrossRoads Church - Cape Girardeau/Jackson. Chairman’s Award: The Edge Pilates-Aerial Arts/Cape Specialty Entertainment Group. The 2022 Parade of Lights’...
KFVS12
SIU Carbondale fall commencement Dec. 17
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University Carbondale fall commencement will be Saturday, December 17. According to a release from SIU, more than 900 students will graduate at the Banterra Center. Commencement begins at 11 a.m. University leaders say there is not limit on guests, and all seating will...
KFVS12
Board to decide on removing Paducah Commissioner from office over text with racist overtones
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Board of Commissioners met for more than two hours in closed session on Wednesday, December 7, to discuss issues they say could lead to the discipline or removal of a City Commissioner. They were discussing the Commissioner David Guess and a series of text...
KFVS12
Marijuana now legal in Mo.; one Heartland dispensary ready to serve recreational users
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One month ago, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, making recreational marijuana legal in the state. The new law officially went into effect on Thursday, December 8, but that doesn’t mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere, and that comes with some confusion.
KFVS12
Four-car pileup in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A few people were injured in a four-car pileup between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois. The crash occurred on Route 3 southbound on Thursday night, December 8. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, there were no fatalities. The incident is still under...
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. State to celebrate more than 1,000 graduates at fall commencement
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 1,000 students will graduate from Southeast Missouri State University during fall commencement. According to the university, there will be two ceremonies on Saturday, December 17 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. “These are the best events of the year,” Southeast...
KFVS12
First ever Very Merry Holiday Market kicks off this weekend in Marion
MARION, IL. (KFVS) - The Holiday Season is quickly approaching, and one city is working to bring the Holiday spirit to their community. Marion, Ill., is having their first ever Very Merry Holiday Market. It will be 2 blocks north of the clock on the corner of Market Street and...
KFVS12
Leaders in the community coming together to bring awareness to drug addiction and mental health
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A major conference in the Heartland today, focusing on addiction on mental health. More than 200 people from across Missouri gathered in Sikeston to discuss ways to improve treatment. State Senator Holly Rehder says the first step is bringing more community awareness, and eliminating the...
KFVS12
Man found guilty of shooting Carbondale man in 2019
Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash is underway tonight in Downtown Cape. The Toy Bash has raised more than $550,000 in toys and cash since 2002. A Sikeston man was found guilty earlier today for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale man. Bringing awareness to mental health and...
KFVS12
Deadly officer involved shooting in Butler County
A suspect is in custody and accused of stabbing of a man in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash begins at 6pm in downtown Cape Girardeau. Happy Slapowitz begins at 6 p.m. in downtown Cape Girardeau on Friday, Dec. 9. ISP investigating Williamson County officer involved shooting. Updated: 5...
KFVS12
Suspect in custody, accused of stabbing man in Cape Girardeau
A major conference in the Heartland today that focused on addiction and mental health. We now know the name of the suspect after a stabbing this afternoon in Cape. The holiday season is upon us and the City of Marion is bringing more of holiday spirit to the downtown. Happy...
KFVS12
Man stabbed, suspect in custody
A Sikeston man was found guilty earlier today for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale man. Bringing awareness to mental health and drug addiction in the Bootheel. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A major conference in the Heartland today that focused on addiction and mental health.
KFVS12
Murphysboro woman killed in crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Murphysboro woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning, December 7. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Route 149 near Violet Road, which is a few miles west of Murphysboro. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation shows...
westkentuckystar.com
Man found dead in downtown Paducah gazebo identified
A death investigation is continuing after 39-year-old Raymond Thomas Garrett IV of Joelton, Tennessee was found dead at the downtown gazebo at 2nd and Broadway on Tuesday. Paducah Police were called to the gazebo to check on a man reportedly slumped over. When officers arrived, they found Garrett unresponsive and could not get a pulse.
KFVS12
Farmington man charged with murder in death of father
A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. SEMO Fans more than doubled the number of toys collected at the annual Happy Slapowitz Teddy Bear Toss this year. Deadly officer involved shooting in Butler County. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. Investigators...
stegenherald.com
Andrew Marzuco Killed In I-55 Crash
Andrew Marzuco, popular ball boy for the Ste. Genevieve High School football team, was one of three people killed in a one-vehicle crash south of Cape Girardeau, Saturday evening. Marzuco, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver, Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, and Mallory L Carter,...
KFVS12
Man accused of killing two women to be back in court
A suspect is in custody and accused of stabbing of a man in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash begins at 6pm in downtown Cape Girardeau. Happy Slapowitz begins at 6 p.m. in downtown Cape Girardeau on Friday, Dec. 9. ISP investigating Williamson County officer involved shooting. Updated: 5...
KFVS12
More than 600 less fortunate southern Illinois children to get Christmas gifts thanks to organization
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Hundreds of southern Illinois children will be getting gifts again this year thanks to a charitable organization. Thousands of gifts filled up a room at John A. Logan College where volunteers with the Poshard Foundation filled bags with gifts. The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children is...
Comments / 0