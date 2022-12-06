ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFVS12

Happy Slapowitz Toy Drive

A Sikeston man was found guilty earlier today for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale man. Bringing awareness to mental health and drug addiction in the Bootheel. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A major conference in the Heartland today that focused on addiction and mental health.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

SIU Carbondale fall commencement Dec. 17

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois University Carbondale fall commencement will be Saturday, December 17. According to a release from SIU, more than 900 students will graduate at the Banterra Center. Commencement begins at 11 a.m. University leaders say there is not limit on guests, and all seating will...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Four-car pileup in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A few people were injured in a four-car pileup between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois. The crash occurred on Route 3 southbound on Thursday night, December 8. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, there were no fatalities. The incident is still under...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Man found guilty of shooting Carbondale man in 2019

CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Deadly officer involved shooting in Butler County

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man stabbed, suspect in custody

CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Murphysboro woman killed in crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Murphysboro woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning, December 7. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Route 149 near Violet Road, which is a few miles west of Murphysboro. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation shows...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Man found dead in downtown Paducah gazebo identified

A death investigation is continuing after 39-year-old Raymond Thomas Garrett IV of Joelton, Tennessee was found dead at the downtown gazebo at 2nd and Broadway on Tuesday. Paducah Police were called to the gazebo to check on a man reportedly slumped over. When officers arrived, they found Garrett unresponsive and could not get a pulse.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Farmington man charged with murder in death of father

FARMINGTON, MO
stegenherald.com

Andrew Marzuco Killed In I-55 Crash

Andrew Marzuco, popular ball boy for the Ste. Genevieve High School football team, was one of three people killed in a one-vehicle crash south of Cape Girardeau, Saturday evening. Marzuco, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with the driver, Audrey Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, and Mallory L Carter,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man accused of killing two women to be back in court

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

