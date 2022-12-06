ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Big Blue View

Giants vs. Eagles 2022, Week 14: Everything you need to know

The 7-4-1 New York Giants host the team regarded as the best in the NFL this year, the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. ET/FOX). The Giants are 7-point underdogs and +260 on the moneyline, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Eagles can clinch a playoff berth with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Eagles suffer setback with former Pro Bowler

The Philadelphia Eagles’ recent string of injuries continued on Tuesday with news that DE Robert Quinn is heading to Injured Reserve. Quinn, who the Eagles acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears, is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery to his knee this week, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Sirianni responds to Eagles-OBJ speculation

When asked about speculation linking the Eagles and free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni responded with high praise for his current wide receiver room. As the NFL awaits a decision from the three-time Pro Bowler, the Eagles were thrown into the mix on Wednesday morning...
ARIZONA STATE
The Big Lead

NFL Playoff Picture Going Into Week 14

The NFL season so far has been very entertaining and as we enter the stretch run clear championship contenders have emerged ahead of the pack. It's never too soon to look ahead to the playoffs so let's take a look at how the playoff picture is shaking out after 13 weeks of action.
LehighValleyLive.com

The 13 players that had Heisman Trophy cases in a hazy race: College Football Survivor Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Four finalists for the Heisman Trophy will be in New York on Saturday night -- USC’s Caleb Williams, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and TCU’s Max Duggan. On this bonus episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarjah create a pool of 13 candidates that would have been legitimate contenders for any ballot.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Eagles news: Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce introduce New Heights apparel

It’s official. After debuting their New Heights podcast not too long ago, Philadelphia Eagles all-world center Jason Kelce and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, are officially a phenomenon. Their audience grows with each episode. Currently, their following sits at 304,000 subscribers on YouTube alone, and following their recent discussion with Patrick Mahomes, their brand has grown even larger. They’re definitely at the top of the Inside The Iggles playlist, and guess what? THEY GOT MERCH!
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 14: Betting edges on Vikings-Lions, Panthers-Seahawks

This week's NFL slate features some great matchups, including the Vikings-Lions on FOX and the FOX Sports App. As for how you should wager on the games, I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 14 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is to always provide you with nuggets you didn’t know before reading this piece.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

NFL Survivor League Week 14: Consider Chiefs Despite Future Value

Th vast majority of NFL survivor league players probably were able to skate bye Week 13 with the most popular selections all earning their respective victories, though some were harder to come by than others. Circa Sports revealed that four of the five teams selected in its survivor league contest...
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
