It’s official. After debuting their New Heights podcast not too long ago, Philadelphia Eagles all-world center Jason Kelce and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, are officially a phenomenon. Their audience grows with each episode. Currently, their following sits at 304,000 subscribers on YouTube alone, and following their recent discussion with Patrick Mahomes, their brand has grown even larger. They’re definitely at the top of the Inside The Iggles playlist, and guess what? THEY GOT MERCH!

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO