Big Blue View
Giants vs. Eagles 2022, Week 14: Everything you need to know
The 7-4-1 New York Giants host the team regarded as the best in the NFL this year, the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. ET/FOX). The Giants are 7-point underdogs and +260 on the moneyline, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Eagles can clinch a playoff berth with...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ rookie is starting to show he could be an absolute steal
The Philadelphia Eagles had one heck of a 2022 draft class. I mean, just look at some of the names and where they were drafted. Not only is this franchise competing for a championship this season, but could also be competing for years to come due to the draft success.
atozsports.com
Eagles suffer setback with former Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles’ recent string of injuries continued on Tuesday with news that DE Robert Quinn is heading to Injured Reserve. Quinn, who the Eagles acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears, is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery to his knee this week, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Eagles legend Brian Dawkins has one improvement he'd like to see from NFL's top team
The Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL's top team with an 11-1 record, but that didn't stop legend Brian Dawkins from finding one thing he'd like to see the team improve upon.
NFC playoff picture: How NFL postseason field looks after Week 13
The NFL season is nearing the final stretch as the wild Monday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints capped off Week 13. The playoff picture is starting to formulate, and it’s an interesting race out in the NFC. While it has been competitive,...
NFL power rankings: Cowboys surge toward the top after dominant win
There are three NFC teams on top of the NFL power rankings in Week 14 with the Kansas City Chiefs lurking in the wings. How do the rankings play out?
USA TODAY Sports' Week 14 NFL picks: Chargers or Dolphins in matchup of AFC playoff hopefuls?
While NFL's Week 14 features six teams on byes, there are several intriguing matchups, including the Bills against the Jets and Giants vs. Eagles.
Yardbarker
Even with NFL's best record, Eagles fans have reason to dream over mock drafts
The New Orleans Saints' collapse on Monday night had to be a thing of beauty for Philadelphia Eagles fans. Thanks to a pre-draft trade last year, the Eagles are the owners of the Saints' 2023 first-round pick. Every New Orleans loss pushes Philadelphia further and further up the draft board.
NBC Sports
Sirianni responds to Eagles-OBJ speculation
When asked about speculation linking the Eagles and free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni responded with high praise for his current wide receiver room. As the NFL awaits a decision from the three-time Pro Bowler, the Eagles were thrown into the mix on Wednesday morning...
NFL playoff scenarios 2022: 3 teams with playoff-clinching scenarios in Week 14
What teams will make the NFL playoffs in 2022? As we hit December in the National Football League, the intensity
NFL Playoff Picture Going Into Week 14
The NFL season so far has been very entertaining and as we enter the stretch run clear championship contenders have emerged ahead of the pack. It's never too soon to look ahead to the playoffs so let's take a look at how the playoff picture is shaking out after 13 weeks of action.
New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 14 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 14 matchup between the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.
The 13 players that had Heisman Trophy cases in a hazy race: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Four finalists for the Heisman Trophy will be in New York on Saturday night -- USC’s Caleb Williams, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and TCU’s Max Duggan. On this bonus episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarjah create a pool of 13 candidates that would have been legitimate contenders for any ballot.
Eagles news: Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce introduce New Heights apparel
It’s official. After debuting their New Heights podcast not too long ago, Philadelphia Eagles all-world center Jason Kelce and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, are officially a phenomenon. Their audience grows with each episode. Currently, their following sits at 304,000 subscribers on YouTube alone, and following their recent discussion with Patrick Mahomes, their brand has grown even larger. They’re definitely at the top of the Inside The Iggles playlist, and guess what? THEY GOT MERCH!
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 14: Betting edges on Vikings-Lions, Panthers-Seahawks
This week's NFL slate features some great matchups, including the Vikings-Lions on FOX and the FOX Sports App. As for how you should wager on the games, I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 14 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is to always provide you with nuggets you didn’t know before reading this piece.
Updated NFL Draft Order: Colts on the Rise
If there's an upside to this disappointing season for the Indianapolis Colts, they're headed towards a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL Survivor League Week 14: Consider Chiefs Despite Future Value
Th vast majority of NFL survivor league players probably were able to skate bye Week 13 with the most popular selections all earning their respective victories, though some were harder to come by than others. Circa Sports revealed that four of the five teams selected in its survivor league contest...
