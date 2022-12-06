The 10th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones traveled to Iowa City to take on the 16th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes with a chance to clinch the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. Hawks come in at 6-3, while Iowa State sits at 6-1. Cyclones rolling with the usual suspects with the starting five of Denae Fritz, Emily Ryan, Lexi Donarski, Ashley Joens, and Stephanie Soares. The Hawkeyes send out Kate Martin, Caitlyn Clark, Gabbie Marshall, McKenna Warnock, and Monika Czinano. Bill Fennelly and company are 3.5-point underdogs, let’s get into it!

AMES, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO