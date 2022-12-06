Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
Acura Finally Confirms the 2024 Integra Type S with 300+ HP
Acura has shared the first info on the new Type S version of the Integra. This high-performance variant features the same components as the Honda Civic Type R: a 300-plus-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four, a six-speed manual transmission, front-wheel drive, and a limited-slip differential. The 2024 Integra Type S will go...
Carscoops
Ram Revolution EV Teaser, Hyundai Mobis M.Vision Concepts, And Polestar 2 Gets OTA Power Boost: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Vietnamese carmaker VinFast may be heading to Wall Street, as the company intends to list itself on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Details of the IPO, such as the number of shares that will be offered, and the price range for the proposed offering, haven’t yet been finalized, but the automaker said that they intend to trade under the VFS ticker symbol.
Carscoops
Driven: 2022 Honda Civic e:HEV Is The Hypermiler’s Hot Hatch
If the 2023 Honda Civic has cropped up in your conversations lately, we’ll bet the subject was the new Type-R hot hatch that’s due to hit showrooms later this year, and whether you’d buy one over Toyota’s GR Corolla. But out in the wider world there’s...
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT2, Fisker Ronin: Car News Headlines
Mercedes-Benz AMG has launched a new race car based on its GT sports car, designed for GT2 competition. The car will be aimed primarily at teams competing in the SRO-sanctioned GT2 European Series, whose highlight is the 24 Hours of Spa. Fisker in November finally started production of its handsome...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
tiremeetsroad.com
Will the 2024 Acura Integra Type S come with an automatic transmission?
The press release and past Type S models don’t bode well for an automatic option. Earlier yesterday (Dec 5, 2022) not only did Acura announce they’re making a Type S variant of the Integra starting for model year 2024, we also learned they recently flew out journalists to Honda HQ in Japan so they could test out said Integra Type S.
Carscoops
Some Chevrolet 4500, 5500, And 6500 Models Have Loose Suspension Nuts
Almost 6,000 Chevrolet 4500 HD, 5500 HD, and 6500 HD trucks in the U.S. need repairs due to a suspension-related issue. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall notice reveals that Chevrolet 4500 HD, 5500 HD, and 6500 HD models produced between January 18, 2022 and August 12, 2022 have hex flange lock nuts used in various locations in the suspension joints that were not properly formed and heat treated by the supplier.
Top Speed
Mercedes-AMG's Most Prestigious Performance Cars
The AMG portfolio is arguably the most envious of the three Germans, and why wouldn’t it be? Right from small and fast, fun-to-drive cars like the CLA to full-blown performance madness like the GT, AMG has got it all. We recently covered the SUVs and crossovers from the AMG stable, but here’s a list of all the sedans, coupes, convertibles, and roadsters that the automaker’s performance division has to offer:
Carscoops
You’ll Never Find A Coolest Truck Than The Lamborghini LM002
Ongoing demand for SUVs and crossovers has prompted premium automakers like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Ferrari to jump into this growing market, resulting in some very impressive vehicles. However, well before seemingly every car manufacturer on earth jumped at the chance to build an SUV, Lamborghini unveiled a concept for its first off-roader way back in 1981.
Carscoops
Volvo’s New EX30 Small SUV To Be Built In China, Offer Multiple Battery Options
During last month’s unveiling of the 2024 EX90, Volvo teased an entry-level crossover that will be introduced next year. The company didn’t say anything about it, but Volvo CEO Jim Rowan revealed some details during a lengthy interview with Automotive News Europe. While the company is keeping specifications...
Top Speed
Dreaming Up An All-Electric Third-Generation Acura NSX
The Acura NSX recently went out of production with a bang, with only 300 units made for the US market. It was first unveiled back in August 2021 and boasted impressive performance numbers. It's twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 coupled with a small electric motor produced a combined 602 horsepower. It was a hybrid supercar with a less expensive price tag than that of the more established supercar brands. However, being less expensive did not mean it could not compete with its peers in terms of performance. Quite the contrary. The NSX was a definitive match for other supercars in its segment.
Carscoops
2023 Honda Civic Type R Does 1/4 Mile In 13.9 Sec In First Tests, Slower Than 2021 Limited Edition
The new Honda Civic Type R has more power than its predecessor, looks better, and is even more track-focused. However, it isn’t any quicker in a straight line. Motor Trend recently got its hands on the punchy Japanese hot hatch and put it through its paces. It was able to record a best 0-60 mph (96 km/h) time of 5.3 seconds, on par with the 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition that the publication previously tested.
Only 1 Brand Has 7 Electric Vehicles (EVs) and It’s Not Tesla
Here's a look at the automaker with the most electric vehicles (EVs) for sale, which is seven total, and the answer isn't Tesla. The post Only 1 Brand Has 7 Electric Vehicles (EVs) and It’s Not Tesla appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Two-Thirds Of Ford Dealers Agree To No-Haggle EV Pricing
Roughly two-thirds of Ford’s 3,000 dealers in the U.S. have agreed to a new sales practice for electric vehicles, that would prevent buyers from having to negotiate on the price of a vehicle. Jim Farley, the automaker’s CEO, said that the move would mark an important step in its goal of becoming the country’s top EV manufacturer.
Carscoops
GM BrightDrop Plant Becomes Canada’s First Large-Scale EV Factory
General Motors’ electric commercial vehicle subsidiary, BrightDrop, celebrated the start of production of its electric delivery vans in Ingersoll, Ontario. The plant, known as CAMI, is the first full-scale electric vehicle manufacturing factory in Canada, and brings with it the announcement that DHL will be the company’s first customer in the country.
Chrysler’s Pacifica minivan includes segment’s first plug-in hybrid model
Moving into model year 2023, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid returns with no charges, and remains the only minivan with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which is standard across the three-model lineup.The Pacific Hybrid can be recharged externally, and can go up to 30 miles on a single charge, using battery power only.As it was last year, the 2023 Pacifica is also available in regular (non-hybrid) versions, which also include an all-wheel-drive option. Again, for 2023, there is a choice of four gasoline-only models and three hybrid versions (which are not offered with four-wheel drive).Two years ago, there were several updates to...
Carscoops
VW To Build A New Electric SUV With 435-Mile Range At Wolfsburg Plant
Volkswagen announced this week that it will invest €460 million (equal to around US$485 million at current exchange rates) in its Wolfsburg plant in order to prepare it to build its first EVs. The plant will start producing vehicles based on the MEB platform in 2023. The German automaker’s...
Carscoops
Ford Adds Photos Of Every Car It Has Ever Produced In The U.K. To Heritage Vault
This summer, Ford opened an archive of more than 5,000 photos from its heritage department to anyone who wanted to see them. Now, the company’s U.K. department has added another 1,600 photos, tracking every car it has produced in the country. Everything from the Ford Anglia to the Zodiac...
Carscoops
Cadillac Escalade And Chevrolet Camaro To Become The Next GM Sub-Brands
General Motors wants to capitalize on the popularity of some of its best-known nameplates by transforming them into “Brand Umbrellas”. Following the rumored Chevrolet Corvette spin-offs, the next models that will grow into sub-brands will reportedly be the Chevrolet Camaro and the Cadillac Escalade. Give More Escalades To...
