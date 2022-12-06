City Of Owasso Making Repairs To Failing Road
The City of Owasso is making repairs to a road that's been giving drivers trouble for a while.
News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Tuesday morning with details.
The City of Owasso is making repairs to a road that's been giving drivers trouble for a while.
News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Tuesday morning with details.
News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.https://www.griffin.news/
Comments / 0