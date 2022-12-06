ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
CarBuzz.com

Modern Camaro-Based Take On The Chevrolet Corvair Is Awesome

In the long and rich history of American automotive oddities, few cars stand out as much as the Chevrolet Corvair. This was, and remains, the only American-designed, mass-produced passenger car with a rear-mounted, air-cooled engine, and it was also the first to feature turbocharging. The Corvair is one of the...
Carscoops

DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams

A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Z06 Takes On Porsche 911 GT3, Audi R8, Ducati Panigale SP2: Video

The 2023 Corvette Z06 boasts some pretty impressive specs, with its mid-mounted, naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 gasoline engine throwing down 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, spinning up to a soaring 8,600-rpm redline. But what does all that mean in the real world? And more importantly, how does it stack up against other modern sports cars? Now, we’re watching as the new Corvette Z06 lines up for a drag race alongside a selection of atmospheric go-fast machines – including a sport bike.
torquenews.com

Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race

The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
Carscoops

Cadillac Escalade And Chevrolet Camaro To Become The Next GM Sub-Brands

General Motors wants to capitalize on the popularity of some of its best-known nameplates by transforming them into “Brand Umbrellas”. Following the rumored Chevrolet Corvette spin-offs, the next models that will grow into sub-brands will reportedly be the Chevrolet Camaro and the Cadillac Escalade. Give More Escalades To...
Carscoops

What Does A 1,425 HP Cadillac Face-Swapped Double Dually Say About Its Owner?

Cars can say a whole lot about their owner. They can say that the owner loves attention or prefers subtle stealthy speed. They can make it clear to others that maintenance isn’t a big priority or that the vehicle in question doesn’t ever get driven in the rain. So what then, does this double-dually Chevrolet Cadillac mash-up with 1,425 hp (1,062 kW) say about its next owner?
techeblog.com

Ford V8-Powered Mazda Miata is Designed to Go Off-Road

If a Mazda Miata is the only vehicle around during a zombie apocalypse, you’ll want this Ford V8-powered version that has been designed to go off-road. Power comes from a replacement 302ci Ford V8 engine making 290 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed T5 manual transmission.
KANSAS STATE
Carscoops

2023 Honda Civic Type R Does 1/4 Mile In 13.9 Sec In First Tests, Slower Than 2021 Limited Edition

The new Honda Civic Type R has more power than its predecessor, looks better, and is even more track-focused. However, it isn’t any quicker in a straight line. Motor Trend recently got its hands on the punchy Japanese hot hatch and put it through its paces. It was able to record a best 0-60 mph (96 km/h) time of 5.3 seconds, on par with the 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition that the publication previously tested.
Carscoops

You’ll Never Find A Cooler Truck Than The Lamborghini LM002

Ongoing demand for SUVs and crossovers has prompted premium automakers like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Ferrari to jump into this growing market, resulting in some very impressive vehicles. However, well before seemingly every car manufacturer on earth jumped at the chance to build an SUV, Lamborghini unveiled a concept for its first off-roader way back in 1981.
Carscoops

Porsche Has Managed To Stuff Another New Screen Into The 2024 Macan EV

New spy photos of the all-electric Porsche Macan have been captured by our intrepid spy photographers. In addition to giving us our best look yet at the high-performance crossover’s interior, they show an odd new feature that we haven’t seen before. Photos taken through an open window show...
Carscoops

New Donkervoort F22 Breaks Cover As A 492 HP Supercar That Weighs 750kg

Duch automaker Donkervoort has taken the wraps off the F22, its first all-new product in more than a decade that effectively replaces the D8 GTO. The supercar is a clean-sheet design with a new chassis, open-wheel styling, an Audi-sourced engine producing 492 hp, and a weight of just 750 kg (1,653 pounds).
Carscoops

The Driveshaft In Some Ford F-Series Super Duty Trucks May Become Imbalanced

Select 2017-2018 Ford F-250, F-350, and F-450 models are being recalled in the United States due to a problem with the driveshaft. The American car manufacturer has revealed that a radial damper inside the driveshaft may move out of position over time, triggering a driveshaft imbalance and impacting the noise, vibration, and harshness levels of the vehicle. The driveshaft could also fracture if the issue is left unaddressed, increasing the risk of injury or a crash.
Carscoops

Two-Thirds Of Ford Dealers Agree To No-Haggle EV Pricing

Roughly two-thirds of Ford’s 3,000 dealers in the U.S. have agreed to a new sales practice for electric vehicles, that would prevent buyers from having to negotiate on the price of a vehicle. Jim Farley, the automaker’s CEO, said that the move would mark an important step in its goal of becoming the country’s top EV manufacturer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy