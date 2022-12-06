Read full article on original website
Modern Camaro-Based Take On The Chevrolet Corvair Is Awesome
In the long and rich history of American automotive oddities, few cars stand out as much as the Chevrolet Corvair. This was, and remains, the only American-designed, mass-produced passenger car with a rear-mounted, air-cooled engine, and it was also the first to feature turbocharging. The Corvair is one of the...
2023 Ford GT Mk IV: Track-Only Weapon Gets Serious Race Aero and Over 800 HP
Limited edition. Deliveries will begin in late spring 2023. Computer-generated image shown. FordFord's final track-only GT model is absolutely dressed to race.
2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Gets Its Manual Back, Finally
DodgeAfter a time away, the manual is coming back for the Hellcat's final model year.
Very Rare Low Mileage Ford Mustang Cobra R Offered At Auction
The very first Ford Mustang to ever feature independent rear suspension was the SVT Cobra R. It laid the groundwork for every high-performance pony car that came after it. Now, one of the 300, built for the year 2000, is up for sale and has less than 33,000 miles. This...
DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams
A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
2023 Corvette Z06 Takes On Porsche 911 GT3, Audi R8, Ducati Panigale SP2: Video
The 2023 Corvette Z06 boasts some pretty impressive specs, with its mid-mounted, naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 gasoline engine throwing down 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, spinning up to a soaring 8,600-rpm redline. But what does all that mean in the real world? And more importantly, how does it stack up against other modern sports cars? Now, we’re watching as the new Corvette Z06 lines up for a drag race alongside a selection of atmospheric go-fast machines – including a sport bike.
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
GM, Porsche, Maserati, Kia, And Jaguar Fail To Meet Automatic Emergency Braking Safety Pledge
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reported that five out of the 20 automakers that pledged to equip at least 95 percent of the light-duty vehicles they sell in the U.S. with automatic emergency braking by September 2022 have failed to achieve that goal. Kia just missed out on...
Behind the wheel of Volkswagen’s reinvented classic: the electric ID.BUZZ
The European version of the ID.BUZZ. Dan CarneyWe tested out the European version of this nearly mythical vehicle. Here's what it's like to drive.
Cadillac Escalade And Chevrolet Camaro To Become The Next GM Sub-Brands
General Motors wants to capitalize on the popularity of some of its best-known nameplates by transforming them into “Brand Umbrellas”. Following the rumored Chevrolet Corvette spin-offs, the next models that will grow into sub-brands will reportedly be the Chevrolet Camaro and the Cadillac Escalade. Give More Escalades To...
What Does A 1,425 HP Cadillac Face-Swapped Double Dually Say About Its Owner?
Cars can say a whole lot about their owner. They can say that the owner loves attention or prefers subtle stealthy speed. They can make it clear to others that maintenance isn’t a big priority or that the vehicle in question doesn’t ever get driven in the rain. So what then, does this double-dually Chevrolet Cadillac mash-up with 1,425 hp (1,062 kW) say about its next owner?
Ford V8-Powered Mazda Miata is Designed to Go Off-Road
If a Mazda Miata is the only vehicle around during a zombie apocalypse, you’ll want this Ford V8-powered version that has been designed to go off-road. Power comes from a replacement 302ci Ford V8 engine making 290 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed T5 manual transmission.
2023 Honda Civic Type R Does 1/4 Mile In 13.9 Sec In First Tests, Slower Than 2021 Limited Edition
The new Honda Civic Type R has more power than its predecessor, looks better, and is even more track-focused. However, it isn’t any quicker in a straight line. Motor Trend recently got its hands on the punchy Japanese hot hatch and put it through its paces. It was able to record a best 0-60 mph (96 km/h) time of 5.3 seconds, on par with the 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition that the publication previously tested.
You’ll Never Find A Cooler Truck Than The Lamborghini LM002
Ongoing demand for SUVs and crossovers has prompted premium automakers like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Ferrari to jump into this growing market, resulting in some very impressive vehicles. However, well before seemingly every car manufacturer on earth jumped at the chance to build an SUV, Lamborghini unveiled a concept for its first off-roader way back in 1981.
Ford Mustang Street Racing A Corvette Slams Into A Hyundai Causing Massive Crash
Late Wednesday night, three cars collided on the southbound side of the Sam Rayburn Tollway just north of Dallas, TX. A dash camera caught the entire incident on film. Despite fleeing from the scene, the driver at fault was later apprehended by police. They suspect that he may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.
Porsche Has Managed To Stuff Another New Screen Into The 2024 Macan EV
New spy photos of the all-electric Porsche Macan have been captured by our intrepid spy photographers. In addition to giving us our best look yet at the high-performance crossover’s interior, they show an odd new feature that we haven’t seen before. Photos taken through an open window show...
New Donkervoort F22 Breaks Cover As A 492 HP Supercar That Weighs 750kg
Duch automaker Donkervoort has taken the wraps off the F22, its first all-new product in more than a decade that effectively replaces the D8 GTO. The supercar is a clean-sheet design with a new chassis, open-wheel styling, an Audi-sourced engine producing 492 hp, and a weight of just 750 kg (1,653 pounds).
Someone Liked BAPE Fashion Brand So Much That He Had Pagani Make Him A Matching Huayra
Pagani teamed up with Japanese fashion brand BAPE to offer a new limited-edition clothing line. The launch of the “capsule collection” in London was joined by a bespoke Pagani Huayra BC Roadster dressed in the colors of BAPE, built at the request of a client. The apparel collection...
The Driveshaft In Some Ford F-Series Super Duty Trucks May Become Imbalanced
Select 2017-2018 Ford F-250, F-350, and F-450 models are being recalled in the United States due to a problem with the driveshaft. The American car manufacturer has revealed that a radial damper inside the driveshaft may move out of position over time, triggering a driveshaft imbalance and impacting the noise, vibration, and harshness levels of the vehicle. The driveshaft could also fracture if the issue is left unaddressed, increasing the risk of injury or a crash.
Two-Thirds Of Ford Dealers Agree To No-Haggle EV Pricing
Roughly two-thirds of Ford’s 3,000 dealers in the U.S. have agreed to a new sales practice for electric vehicles, that would prevent buyers from having to negotiate on the price of a vehicle. Jim Farley, the automaker’s CEO, said that the move would mark an important step in its goal of becoming the country’s top EV manufacturer.
