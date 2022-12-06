Read full article on original website
Related
Rare guitar given as a gift by Marie Antoinette expected to sell for $84,000
Marie Antoinette may be better remembered for her tragic demise than as a musician, but a guitar thought to have belonged to the ill-fated monarch is expected to sell for up to €80,000 ($84,000) when it's auctioned later this week.
Brooke Shields is directly descended from the House of Torlonia, an Italian princely family with a huge fortune
Brooke Shields in the 1980sPhoto byCredit: PH1 Doty, U.S. Navy; Public Domain Image. The House of Torlonia is an Italian princely family that made their fortune in the 18th and 19th centuries by managing the finances of the Vatican.
Homeowners found $137 million Caravaggio oil painting in their attic depicting Judith beheading Holofernes
The 400-year-old painting had been in the attic for at least 150 years. Judith Beheading Holofernes, Caravaggio, Public Domain (circa 1598-1599) **Information in this article was sourced from educational and accredited news websites, which are cited within the story**
Atlas Obscura
Was This King Charles I’s Death Vest?
It was cold in London on the morning of January 30, 1649—the day King Charles I was scheduled to be beheaded on a scaffold in front of the Palace of Whitehall, following a conviction for high treason during the English Civil War. Dressing before before sunrise, the king reportedly donned an elaborately patterned “sky-coloured satten wastecoat” beneath his black garb. He didn’t want to shiver in the winter air, it’s been said. “He didn’t want people to think that he was frightened,” says Meriel Jeater, a curator at the Museum of London Docklands.
A 17th-Century Copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Salvator Mundi’ Just Sold for Over $1 Million
A damaged copy of Salvator Mundi, a painting attributed by some to Leonardo da Vinci, became a surprise hit this week during an online Christie’s sale, where it sold for over $1 million. The exact author and date of the painting are not known, although Christie’s billed it as being by the Italian School and said it was done around 1600. Referring to its style, the house labeled the work as being “after Leonardo da Vinci.” The attribution of Salvator Mundi, the most expensive work sold at auction, is widely contested. Christie’s, which had advertised that work as a true da Vinci, auctioned the painting...
tatler.com
The Princess of Wales dons Princess Margaret’s favourite Lotus Flower Tiara as she leads the glamour at the Diplomatic Corps reception
The Princess of Wales stepped out in the glittering Lotus Flower Tiara as she joined Prince William and King Charles III and the Queen Consort at a reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace last night. The Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales and the Countess of...
Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King
French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
Why Is This Tub One of the Vatican’s Most Valuable Pieces of Art?
When you think of the priceless treasures at the Vatican Museum you probably think of the artwork: Michelangelo’s Last Judgment and the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel; the Pieta in Saint Peter’s; the ancient and renaissance artwork in the Museums; or even the priceless manuscripts and precious coins hidden away in the libraries. If you’re like me, you probably don’t jump to toilette furniture. All the same, one of the most valuable items in Rome is a bathtub that has been estimated to be worth $2 billion. And you thought your bathroom renovation was expensive.The bathtub—more technically known as a...
Renaissance painting found in London bedroom: "It glowed with quality"
"Depiction of the Madonna and Child," a masterpiece painted by a follower of Filippino Lippi, worth around $320,000, turned up in a 90-year-old woman's bedroom in London. As she went through each room of a bungalow in north London, little did Siobhan Tyrrell, who is the head valuer at Dawsons Auctioneers' London office, suspect what she would find.
The French Lady Who Fooled Parisian High Society for 20 Yrs by Posing as the Heiress of a Fictional American Millionaire
Humbert and her lawyerPhoto byCharles Paul Renouard - Public Domain. Thérèse Humbert amassed wealth and power and even snagged a castle using elaborate plans so difficult to follow that no one could debunk them.
France 24
A forgotten French icon: The life and art of animal painter Rosa Bonheur
We explore the life and artwork of French artist Rosa Bonheur, who was a pioneer – both as a painter and as a woman – in 19th century society. Two centuries years after her birth, major exhibitions are being held in France to celebrate her extraordinary legacy. In Paris, the Musée d'Orsay is hosting a special exhibition for this anniversary. Co-curator Leïla Jarbouai tells us more about Bonheur's body of work.
Perfumer H Just Unveiled a Collection of Candles Inspired by Classic 17th-Century Paintings
Sotheby’s doesn’t just want you to look at artwork—it also wants you to smell it. The auction house recently tapped Lyn Harris of Perfumer H to create a three-piece candle collection designed to bring 17th-century Dutch Old Master paintings to life through scent. The trio is an olfactory homage to the works featured in the Grasset Collection. The renowned private art collection was auctioned off at Sotheby’s Old Master Evening in London last night. Two of the still lifes Harris referenced to create the collection depict an abundance of roses and exotic citrus fruits that signify the prosperity of the Dutch...
Bronzino Portrait to Sell at Auction After Being Restituted to Heirs of Jewish Collector
A restituted portrait by the Italian Renaissance artist Bronzino will come to auction next year. Expected to fetch a price between $3 million and $5 million, the work will be offered during an Old Masters sale at Sotheby’s in New York that is scheduled to take place in January 2023. The ca. 1527 painting was restituted from the German government to the heirs of the Munich-based Jewish art collector Isle Hesselberger earlier this year. Proceeds from the sale will go toward Jewish causes and medical aid in New York. Under the Nazi Regime, Hesselberger, the heir to a textiles business fortune,...
FodorsTravel
Paris’ Nickname ‘the City of Light’ Has a Gruesome Backstory
What is now a city synonymous with romance was once Europe's murder capital. Lining lanes, plazas, and roads, Paris’ streetlamps are decorated by intricate metalwork, delicate mosaics, and colorful glass panes. The French capital is such a cultured, picturesque city that even its lamps are majestic. Behind this artistry, however, is a ghastly tale that explains Paris’ famous moniker, “The City of Light.”
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The True Story Behind ‘Medieval’ and Legendary Bohemian Commander Jan Žižka
The 2022 film, Medieval, the most expensive Czech movie ever made at $23 million USD, tells the tale of Jan Žižka, the famed Bohemian commander who never lost a battle. Set before the outbreak of the Hussite Wars, the film follows Žižka as he makes a name for himself in the military. Discover the story behind the incredible warrior and see how well (or not) Medieval adhered to the details of his life.
tatler.com
Why Meghan Markle’s glittering aquamarine ring holds sentimental ties to her wedding, Princess Diana and son Archie
Meghan Markle looked radiant in a custom white Louis Vuitton gown as she joined Prince Harry at a lavish New York awards ceremony last night, but all eyes were on her show-stopping aquamarine ring, which once belonged to the late Diana, Princess of Wales. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, and...
Coins bearing portrait of King Charles to enter circulation
The first coins bearing the official effigy of the King will appear in circulation in post offices around the UK from Thursday.The King’s portrait will first appear on a 50p, with the reverse, or “tails” side of the coin, commemorating the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.A commemorative version of the coin was released in October, generating record visitors to the Royal Mint’s website in the 24 hours following.A total of 4.9 million 50p coins will enter circulation across 9,452 Post Office branches throughout December.Coins will be distributed as change when customers make purchases.Some 9.6 million 50p coins will...
tatler.com
The Princess of Wales’s carol concert: everything you need to know about Together at Christmas ahead of the Westminster Abbey service
The Princess of Wales will be supported by her husband, Prince William, and King Charles III and the Queen Consort as she hosts her second annual carol service at Westminster Abbey next week, it has been announced. Most Popular. Kate, 40, is set to be joined by senior royals as...
Atlas Obscura
Rediscovering Calabria’s Mystical White Olives
Calabria, the southernmost region of the Italian peninsula, is the birthplace of some of the world’s most well-known myths, such as the terrifying tale of Scylla and Charybdis immortalized in the Odyssey. Yet one local curiosity remains in obscurity. Wander through the gardens of Calabrian churches or abandoned farmland in late autumn or early winter and you may glimpse it—a tree that appears to be strung with pearls. But this tree is no myth.
Comments / 1