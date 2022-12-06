ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Detroit News

NFL picks, Week 14

Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 14 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread. Rogers: Texans (best bet) Bianchi: Cowboys. Niyo: Texans. Wojo: Texans. Jets +9.5 at Bills. Rogers: Jets. Bianchi: Bills. Niyo: Jets. Wojo:...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFC playoff picture entering Week 14

Week 14 begins tonight with a Thursday night game between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. That game will have no impact on the NFC playoff picture. The Rams are on the edge of elimination and the Raiders are in the AFC. But before the games start in...
Sporting News

NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14

The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTAJ

Bettis makes appearance in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis made a trip to Central PA to drop the puck for the Johnstown Tomahawks on Thursday. The Super Bowl winner and Hall of Fame inductee spoke at a dinner before the game, where he reflected on his time in the league. He said Steelers fans […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Lions, Packers, Vikings

What a difference winning makes. Several weeks ago the Lions had one of the worst records in the league and the clock seemed like it was ticking on QB Jared Goff. Now Detroit is 4-1 in its last five games and the locker room is fully behind Goff. “You can...
DETROIT, MI

