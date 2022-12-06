Read full article on original website
MotorTrend Magazine
What Is an Oldsmobile 455-Inch Big-Block?
When you look at a modern Chevy engine, that's not what you're really seeing; instead, it's a GM "corporate" engine that is used across all the various brands (at least those that are still with us). But back in the day that wasn't the case. In the golden era of muscle cars, all the GM divisions (Oldsmobile, Buick, Pontiac, and Chevrolet) had a lot of freedom to develop their own unique drivetrains. This intra-corporate rivalry helped fuel the horsepower wars of the later '60s and early '70s. For example Olds, Pontiac, and Buick all had 455-inch big-block V-8s, but aside from the displacement they had very little in common. Duplication of effort? Waste of company resources? Yeah, you could argue that. But it also led to innovation.
Top Speed
Leaked: 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray Revealed Early
We already knew that 2023 will bring us the first-ever hybrid Corvette, and we have many sets of spy shots to prove it. But, in all those spy shots, the Corvette E-Ray was heavily camouflaged, making it hard to spot anything of the exterior look. Now, thanks to an error from Chevrolet's IT department, we get to see the E-Ray in all its glory. The car made a quick appearance on the 2024 Corvette configurator, and before Chevy realized it, the guys over at Corvette Blogger were able to take a few screenshots, and they shared them with the rest of the world.
Autoweek.com
Street-Spotted: 1971 Dodge Demon 340
Dodge entered the decade of the 1970s in surprisingly good shape when it came to its smaller cars, with the Dart lineup and its Plymouth twins providing car buyers a lot of variety on the cheap, while also offering some hair-raising performance versions for those with a little extra dough.
CAR AND DRIVER
Holy Smokes! 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Costs $90,440
Pricing has come out for the GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV, revealing a staggeringly high price of $90,440 after accounting for the $6895 price of the AEV package. The AEV version takes things up a notch from the standard AT4X by partnering with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) for a more capable version of the truck.
Most targeted cars for catalytic converter thefts in Midwest
Recent years have seen an increase of more than 1,000% in catalytic converter theft, and if you own a certain type of vehicle in the Midwest, you may be more at risk than other drivers.
What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For?
GMC is an acronym that once had nothing to do with General Motors. The post What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is A Must Have
Despite Dodge announcing that the next generation Challenger and Charger will go all-electric, Ford announced the seventh-gen S650 Mustang will keep its same ICE recipe. In fact, the new Mustang is offered with the same engines as before, except for the new Dark Horse that is powered by an updated Coyote V-8 engine with more than 500 horsepower under the hood. And, with neither the new Mustang nor the Dark Horse on sale, we have no idea how the two models will look with aftermarket accessories or updates. Luckily, we don't have to wait for that to happen, as talented designers like Abimelec Design have come to our rescue. His latest creation called “Pony-UP” is nothing more than a cool-looking widebody Mustang Dark Horse.
Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?
Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
iheart.com
Here Are The Ten Cars Most Likely to Make it to 250,000 Miles
The Ten Cars Most Likely to Make it to 250,000 Miles. If you're looking for a new car and hope to be driving it for the next several DECADES, this list is for you . . . A new study looked at the makes and models most likely to get you to 250,000 miles. And if you want your next ride to be on the road that long, your best bet's probably a TRUCK or SUV.
Gas Monkey Garage Uncovers Some Rare Classics
Gas Monkey garage has uncovered quite a few crazy cars of the classic variety over the years of operation. However, every now and then they come across a collection of more than just one beloved sports car. In this find, the crew managed to gather up a multitude of wildly iconic vintage cars for the adventure of a lifetime. So what exactly makes this particular collection so special?
ConsumerAffairs
Can your vehicle last more than 200,000 miles? Here are 20 that can
It’s not exactly a great time to be shopping for a new or used car but consumers who are planning on making a purchase are likely making fuel economy the primary factor in making their purchase. But is there another, perhaps overlooked consideration? How about longevity? Purchasing a vehicle...
Car Doctor: How often should transmission fluid be flushed? | Car Doctor
Q: Should the transmission fluid be flushed every once in a while, or if nothing is wrong, just leave it alone? The car in question is a 2002 Honda Accord, and the transmission seems fine, but I would like to keep it that way. A: Honda recommends changing the transmission fluid at 120,000...
Chrysler Built An Awesome Hemi-Powered Muscle Sedan, But Nobody Wanted It
Alongside the Charger and Challenger SRT was a tamer, more refined Chrysler sedan that also received the SRT treatment — and was just as crazy on the road.
torquenews.com
New 2023 Toyota Prius Offers Speed, Efficiency, and Style
Toyota’s all-new 2023 Prius stuns with across-the-board improvements. Toyota’s 2023 Prius lineup is both familiar and refreshingly new in almost every way. The new Prius will be dramatically quicker, more efficient, more stylish, and have an infotainment system that many Prius owners will consider a game-changer. The Prius...
These Cars Have the Longest Lifespans
There’s a ton of value in getting the most from your household vehicle. Cars, trucks, and SUVs that can provide 200,000 miles or more translate into more cash in the bank (with no auto payments). Cars with long lifespans can also provide vehicle owners with peace of mind, knowing they don’t have to deal with the soaring cost of new and used cars and the rising interest rates that come with them.
Top Speed
Here's How Much Horsepower The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Really Makes
When Ford unveiled the new generation Mustang back in September, it didn’t reveal performance specifications. All we learned at the time was that both the 2.3-liter turbo-four EcoBoost and the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 will still be offered with the new generation. We were also promised by Ford the new GT will be the brand's most powerful Mustang GT model yet, with rumors back then suggesting it could deliver as much as 480 horsepower - or just 20 horsepower shy of the Mustang Dark Horse. However, a window sticker found by Ford Authority proved everyone wrong: the 2024 Mustang GT could continue with the same 450 horsepower as its predecessor.
Top Speed
The Most Powerful Oldsmobile Cars Ever Built
Oldsmobile might not be around anymore after the company shut down in 2004, but many of us grew up with an Oldsmobile in our lives. We still see them at shows today, and they bring back fond memories. It's a classic American automotive brand that has a lot of very cool cars in its lineup - some of which are absolute beasts on the road. Let's take a look at some of the fastest Oldsmobiles ever made with horsepower as our unit to measure by.
How many miles can a car last?
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Inflation has affected every almost every market and the car market is no exception, so those looking to find the most durable vehicle might find the new study from iSeeCars helpful in making their selection. Most say 200,000 miles is the end of the road for vehicles, but some have proven […]
Three dead when car and truck collide on Idaho highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle head-on collision that occurred Friday, November 18th, at approximately 5:31 PM on US Highway 95 near Coeur d'Alene in Kootenai County. A Subaru Legacy with three adult occupants, female driver aged 30, male passenger aged 32, and female passenger aged 62, were traveling southbound. A Ford F550 commercial vehicle with one occupant, male driver aged 37, was traveling northbound. ...
Honda Sales Are in Trouble
Honda sales are suffering compared to its biggest competitors. Here's a look at the problem and when the auto giant expects sales to rebound. The post Honda Sales Are in Trouble appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
