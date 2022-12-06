Read full article on original website
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
kitco.com
Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
CNBC
Oil hits lowest since December 2021 on creeping economic uncertainty
Global oil prices slid to their lowest since January on Tuesday, extending a downward trend as growing concerns about global demand offset any bullish effects from an EU-led price cap on Russian oil sales. Brent crude futures for February delivery were down $3.67, or 4.44%, to $79.01 a barrel, the...
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
kitco.com
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA).
Mortgage rates fall for fourth straight week ahead of Fed meeting
The average long-term mortgage rate fell for the fourth consecutive week and have dropped more than three-quarters of a point since hitting a 20-year high last month. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate dipped to 6.33% from 6.49% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.1%. The average long-term rate sat at 7.08% in early November, but has since had the steepest 4-week decline since 2008. “While the decline in rates has been large, homebuyer sentiment remains low with no major positive reaction in purchase demand to these lower rates,” said Sam Khater,...
Lowe's Confirms 2022 Profit Targets, Unveils $15 Billion Share Buyback
Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Free Report unveiled a new $15 billion share buyback plan Wednesday, while confirming its full-year profit targets, ahead of its annual investor event in New York. Lowe's, which posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings thanks in part to surging home improvement demand, said it has approved...
World stocks slip as markets await U.S. midterms outcome
NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - World stocks slid below recent seven-week highs and the dollar rose on Wednesday as investors awaited both the results of the U.S. midterm elections and key data on consumer prices that could alter the Federal Reserve's policy on interest rates.
US futures point to continued slump this week on Wall Street
Wall Street futures edged lower Wednesday ahead of new employment and wholesale price data with the Federal Reserve gauging its next step in its fight to cool inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials slipped 0.4% and the S&P 500 fell 0.7% just over an hour before the opening bell.
NASDAQ
FOREX-Dollar inches higher after previous day's jump; investors look to Fed next week
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was up slightly against the euro and yen on Tuesday as U.S. stocks sold off, while investors were trying to position for next week's expected interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The dollar's activity was also more muted after...
kitco.com
Commodity trader Trafigura books 2022 net profit of $7 billion, up 128% from 2021
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company's revenues increased by 38 percent to USD318,476 million from USD231,308 million in 2021. The group's underlying...
Lebanon-Express
US futures inch down, oil higher after Russia price cap pact
U.S. futures dipped and oil prices rose Monday after the European Union and the Group of Seven democracies agreed on a boycott of most Russian oil and committed to a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials and the S&P 500 were...
‘Winter is coming’ to UK housing market as prices tumble; China trade slumps – as it happened
Average house prices fell 2.3% in November, biggest drop since financial crisis, knocking average house price down by almost £7,000
NASDAQ
South African rand little changed; current account deficit narrows
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The South African rand was little changed against the dollar on Thursday as the current account deficit narrowed in the third quarter and October manufacturing edged up on an annual basis. At 1530 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.1600 against the dollar, close to...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Dec. 7, 2022
WTI crude oil could be facing more downside, as the retest of the former support level at $83.43 per barrel led to another wave lower. Price could be aiming for the downside targets marked by the Fibonacci extension tool. The 50% level seems to be holding as support so far,...
Mexico annual inflation slows to 7.8% in November, core index still a concern
MEXICO CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 7.8% in the year through November, slowing down from the previous month to reach its lowest level since May even as the core index remains a concern, data from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday.
US Dollar Index (DXY) Slides Below 105.00 Amid Modest Market Rally
The US dollar weakened toward the end of the trading week, triggered by a modest rally in the broader financial markets and growing bets that the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace and size of rate hikes as early as next week. But after a mostly meteoric year for the greenback, what will 2023 look like?
Stocks slide, dollar up as market eye central bank rate policies
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Global stocks posted a third straight day of losses and the dollar rose on Tuesday as the market weighed how long the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates high and "restrictive" to the U.S. economy.
