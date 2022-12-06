ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kitco.com

Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
CNBC

Oil hits lowest since December 2021 on creeping economic uncertainty

Global oil prices slid to their lowest since January on Tuesday, extending a downward trend as growing concerns about global demand offset any bullish effects from an EU-led price cap on Russian oil sales. Brent crude futures for February delivery were down $3.67, or 4.44%, to $79.01 a barrel, the...
kitco.com

Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November

(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
New York Post

Mortgage rates fall for fourth straight week ahead of Fed meeting

The average long-term mortgage rate fell for the fourth consecutive week and have dropped more than three-quarters of a point since hitting a 20-year high last month. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate dipped to 6.33% from 6.49% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.1%. The average long-term rate sat at 7.08% in early November, but has since had the steepest 4-week decline since 2008. “While the decline in rates has been large, homebuyer sentiment remains low with no major positive reaction in purchase demand to these lower rates,” said Sam Khater,...
TheStreet

Lowe's Confirms 2022 Profit Targets, Unveils $15 Billion Share Buyback

Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Free Report unveiled a new $15 billion share buyback plan Wednesday, while confirming its full-year profit targets, ahead of its annual investor event in New York. Lowe's, which posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings thanks in part to surging home improvement demand, said it has approved...
kitco.com

Commodity trader Trafigura books 2022 net profit of $7 billion, up 128% from 2021

Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company's revenues increased by 38 percent to USD318,476 million from USD231,308 million in 2021. The group's underlying...
Lebanon-Express

US futures inch down, oil higher after Russia price cap pact

U.S. futures dipped and oil prices rose Monday after the European Union and the Group of Seven democracies agreed on a boycott of most Russian oil and committed to a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials and the S&P 500 were...
NASDAQ

South African rand little changed; current account deficit narrows

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The South African rand was little changed against the dollar on Thursday as the current account deficit narrowed in the third quarter and October manufacturing edged up on an annual basis. At 1530 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.1600 against the dollar, close to...
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Dec. 7, 2022

WTI crude oil could be facing more downside, as the retest of the former support level at $83.43 per barrel led to another wave lower. Price could be aiming for the downside targets marked by the Fibonacci extension tool. The 50% level seems to be holding as support so far,...
FXDailyReport.com

US Dollar Index (DXY) Slides Below 105.00 Amid Modest Market Rally

The US dollar weakened toward the end of the trading week, triggered by a modest rally in the broader financial markets and growing bets that the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace and size of rate hikes as early as next week. But after a mostly meteoric year for the greenback, what will 2023 look like?

