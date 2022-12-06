Read full article on original website
‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray Arrested For Alleged Assault Against Woman
Former Empire star Bryshere “Yazz The Greatest” Gray has violated his probation, as he has been arrested again on domestic abuse claims. Just last year, the actor pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against his wife. According to TMZ, authorities were called to a location in Maricopa, AZ last week by an unnamed woman who claimed that while visiting Gray, his behavior began to “escalate” and she became “concerned for her safety.” More from VIBE.com‘Empire' Star Bryshere Gray Arrested For Alleged Assault Against WomanRich Boy Arrested On Domestic Violence ChargesAshanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month Per outlet, the legal documents...
Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’
The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
He was 19 when he was sentenced to death row. Now, his 19-year-old daughter is suing to attend his execution after a judge ruled she's too young to observe.
Kevin Johnson's 19-year-old daughter can't see his execution due to her age. Johnson was 19 when he committed the crime that led to his sentence.
Natalia Bryant's alleged stalker is obsessed with guns, wants 'Kobe-like child,' court docs say
Court documents say Natalia Bryant's alleged stalker is obsessed with guns and he once sent her a message that indicated he wanted a "Kobe-like child" with her.
New rape allegation against RI man accused of faking his own death and fleeing to UK
Nicholas Alahverdian is already facing three sexual assault and rape charges out of Utah.
17-Year-Old Commits Suicide Over Rape Allegations
However, the person who accused him has taken back their words, insisting she was "kidding." According to Forbes.com, about 2% of men were wrongly accused of rape in America in 2019, and though the number seems small in percentages, in reality, it isn’t. The country’s total population in 2019 was about 328.3 million, and 2% of that is about 6 million. That means about 6 million people were significantly affected by lies made against them, and though some managed to pick themselves and move on, others sadly lost their lives like this young boy.
Daily Beast
Cops Allege Mom Tortured Her Kids While Collecting Donations
A Minnesota mom is facing felony charges after allegedly faking one son’s illness and treating her two other kids for diseases they didn’t actually have. Authorities arrested Jorden Nicole Borders, a 32-year-old mother in Crosslake, on a warrant on Wednesday following a months-long investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, court records show. She is charged with several counts of child torture and stalking.
Elizabeth Holmes Is Pregnant with Her Second Baby, It Is Revealed, as She's Sentenced to 11 Years
Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison on Friday after being convicted of fraud and conspiracy Elizabeth Holmes is pregnant and will welcome her second child ahead of going to prison. The Theranos founder, 38, is expecting her second baby, court documents revealed, per The New York Times. Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for multiple counts of fraud for claims made to investors and patients of her Silicon Valley blood-testing company. Per court filings obtained by The Times, she became...
Tanner Horner Accused of Rape Years Before Allegedly Killing Athena Strand
A woman accused Horner of being a rapist in a Facebook post from 2019, three years before his arrest in the case of Athena Strand.
Elizabeth Holmes Pregnant With 2nd Child As She Prepares To Go To Prison
Elizabeth Holmes may find herself welcoming her second child while serving time behind bars. The Theranos founder, who was sentenced to a 11-year prison sentence for fraud charges on Friday, Nov. 18, is pregnant, according to court documents obtained by The New York Times. After being convicted in January for defrauding investors with her blood-testing startup, Holmes became pregnant, per the outlet.
Man recalls being drugged, robbed by two women in the Hollywood Hills
A Los Angeles man is speaking out about the terrifying night he was drugged and robbed by two women he met at a bar in Beverly Hills. He says the women drugged him, then ransacked his Hollywood Hills home, running off with thousands in cash and jewelry. He also suspects this wasn’t the women’s first […]
Nick Carter accused of raping an autistic fan in new lawsuit
Shannon "Shay" Ruth accused Nick Carter of rape in a new lawsuit. The woman, now 39, alleged the Backstreet Boys member raped her when she was 17 in 2001.
buzzfeednews.com
A Man Used Instagram To Target Women and Teens Who He Then Raped And Tried To Extort, Los Angeles Police Said
A 21-year-old Los Angeles man described by police as a “serial rapist” has been arrested for allegedly preying on women and teenage girls using their own social media accounts over a period of two years, officials said Wednesday. Michael Neal Watson Jr. was arrested on Nov. 8 and...
Four friends are found guilty of kidnapping British ex-public schoolboy, 26, in Italy and chaining him to a stepladder in £6,000 ransom plot - but will be kept under house arrest rather than jailed as they appeal sentences
Four friends who kidnapped a British former public schoolboy in Italy and held him chained to a stepladder in a bizarre £6,000 ransom plot have been found guilty. Sam Demilecamps, 26, was found last year after police traced his mobile phone to a dingy flat where he had been fed leftover scraps for eight days.
After Sherri Papini Admitted To Her Kidnapping Hoax, What Happened To Her Husband?
When Sherri Papini vanished on Nov. 2, 2016, her husband, Keith Papini, was deeply disturbed. Sherri had gone out for an afternoon jog and never returned, even though she was supposed to pick up her two children from school. Keith tried to find her by tracking her cell phone, but discovered the device abandoned on the side of the road, according to an ABC News report at the time. He firmly believed she had been abducted.
Arizona cult leader from polygamist sect took 20 'wives' including girl aged 9, FBI says
An FBI affidavit said Samuel Rappylee Bateman had "approximately 50 followers and over 20 wives, many of whom are minors, mostly under the age of 15."
Ted Cruz’s 14-year-old daughter stabs her own arms in their Texas home
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s family is requesting privacy after his teenage daughter was reportedly taken to the hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds. Police were called to the Republican senator’s Houston home Tuesday night, following reports of a 14-year-old with wounds on their arms, according to ABC affiliate KTRK.
Unlicensed tattoo artist jailed for 13 years after raping unconscious woman
An unlicensed tattoo artist who “exploited and abused” a woman’s trust before raping her while she was unconscious at his flat has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.Brazilian Dewal Dos Santos Silva, 37, of High Road, Wembley, north-west London, was contacted by the victim, a woman in her mid-30s, who arranged to go to the flat to get a tattoo done on the evening of October 30 2020.While there she became groggy and lost consciousness before waking in the early hours of the following morning to find Dos Santos Silva raping her.As the “distraught” woman went home after the...
