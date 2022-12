Beverly JoAnn Bowsher, 86, of Pawnee, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 10, 1936, in Taylorville, the daughter of James G. and Reba F. Smith Best. She married William H. Bowsher Sept. 18, 1955, at the Pawnee Assembly of God Church. He preceded her in death in 2011.

PAWNEE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO