NBC 10 News Today: Original Sesame Street cast member Bob McGrath dies at 90

By Rickenzie Johnikin
 2 days ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, viewers took a look at the life and legacy of Bob McGrath. For a glimpse of his life and career, watch the clip above.

FOX 14 Your Morning News: Hollywood Nation

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Fox 14 Your Morning News, Ashley Dvorkin gave viewers a report of what is happening in Hollywood. For the full report, be sure to watch the clip above. For more Morning News, CLICK HERE
Outsider.com

Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished

Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
Monroe man arrested; allegedly let juvenile smoke narcotics in his home

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe police, officers have conducted a firearm investigation regarding a juvenile over the past several months. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the juvenile. On November 30, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT units […]
West Monroe homeowner finds stranger in their yard burning garbage; suspect also arrested for drug possession

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 6, 2022, a homeowner on Nat Street in West Monroe, La. called the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office due to a stranger trespassing on their property. Once deputies arrived at the residence, they made contact with the suspect, 41-year-old Antonio […]
Former Interim Monroe Police chief’s termination upheld by court officials after 2020 police brutality incident

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As of Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the firing of the former chief of the Monroe Police Department, Reggie Brown, has been once again upheld by the fourth judicial court. Brown’s initial termination took place after he was accused of mishandling the police brutality case where Timothy Williams was the victim. On […]
