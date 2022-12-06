Read full article on original website
u.today
Cardano Founder Explains Why Project Hasn't Penetrated Indian Markets Much
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cardano Receives Stunning Prediction for 2023, Here's How Tables Would Turn
dailyhodl.com
Charles Hoskinson Outlines New Privacy Protocol Coming to Cardano (ADA) Ecosystem
Cardano (ADA) co-founder Charles Hoskinson is outlining the features of a new privacy-focused protocol coming to the smart contract platform’s ecosystem. In a new interview on Corey Casta’s Crypto Coins YouTube channel, Hoskinson says that ADA’s upcoming privacy protocol Midnight, which was announced last month, aims to create a confidentiality network of smart contracts, much like what Ethereum (ETH) did for Bitcoin (BTC).
u.today
First Cardano (ADA) DEX MuesliSwap Pioneers Organic APR Concept
First-ever decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) on Cardano and Milkomeda platforms, MuesliSwap, proposes a new concept to make yield farming more attractive and sustainable in a bearish market. MuesliSwap unveils Organic APR: Yield rates grow together with number of stakers. In an announcement shared by the MuesliSwap team on Dec. 6,...
u.today
What Keeps Price of Cardano Under $1?
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
dailyhodl.com
‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Whale Moves 1,296,926,801,221 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Crypto Transaction
A crypto whale is abruptly moving a staggering amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) in one massive transaction. According to new data from blockchain search engine Etherscan, the deep-pocketed trader moved 1.29 trillion SHIB worth about $12 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
u.today
Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, Crypto Executive Claims
Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, has predicted that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will defeat Ripple in a closely watched legal battle that will soon stretch into its third year. "The only outcome is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of...
BBC
Ethereum change cut cryptocurrency power demand
A change in the way the cryptocurrency Ethereum works may have cut its power consumption by country-sized amounts. The amount of electricity saved is similar to that used by Ireland or even Austria, work published in the data-science journal Patterns suggests. Bitcoin, the largest crypto, is thought to use more...
dailyhodl.com
Top Auditing Firm Finds Binance’s Bitcoin (BTC) Reserves Collateralized by More Than 100%
Crypto exchange giant Binance has enough reserves to back its users’ Bitcoin (BTC), according to global auditing firm Mazars. The auditing report comes after Binance announced a commitment to increasing financial transparency in the aftermath of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Binance announced in late November a proof-of-reserves...
u.today
Exclusive Interview: How Genius Yield Unlocks New Opportunities for Individuals to Achieve Financial Freedom
Recently I spoke with Dr. Lars Brünjes and Marvin Bertin, the CTO and CSO of Genius Yield, an all-in-one DeFi platform, that combines a concentrated liquidity DEX with an automated yield optimizer. We discussed the possibilities that Genius Yield provides to its users, the benefits of the Web3 technology and, as usual, the interviewees’ crypto portfolio. Let’s dive in!
u.today
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 7
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
TechCrunch
Solana founders see now as a time to bridge the blockchain and the physical world
“It’s just a time of immense fear, but there’s immense opportunity,” Raj Gokal, co-founder of Solana, said to TechCrunch. “There’s a lot of signal and a lot of noise.”. Developers in the space who weathered the last crypto market cycle see Solana’s ability to handle...
CoinDesk
Crypto.com's Preliminary Glimpse of Token Reserves Reveals 20% in Shiba Inu Coin
The swift collapse of the FTX crypto exchange has sparked an industry push among big rivals to publish proof of their reserves as a means to provide transparency into the assets on their platforms. With those efforts just getting underway, one firm, Crypto.com, has taken the proactive step of providing...
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Anniversary: Track Altcoin's Key Achievements
u.today
YES WORLD Launches Crypto Utility, Now Use YES WORLD Token in 80 Countries
Singapore, - Leading blockchain based climate tech startup, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, launches Utility services portal that supports thousands of merchants in over 80 countries worldwide. YES WORLD announced today to the global community members that YES WORLD Token is getting adoption worldwide and thousands of new holders of YES WORLD Token are seen every single day.
u.today
Galaxy Digital Blocked by Judge from Immediately Acquiring Celsius Unit
Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn has decided to put off the sale of GK8 to Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital, Bloomberg reports. The judge said that he was inclined to greenlight the deal. However, attorneys will have to file additional information. Glenn took issue with a provision that may transfer legal...
cryptoglobe.com
Little-Known Cryptocurrency Surges 120% After Being Included in Coinbase’s Roadmap
A little-known cryptocurrency has seen its price surge more than 120% over the last few days after Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase included it in its listing roadmap. Coinbase’s listing roadmap was created to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings. According to the company’s roadmap Magic ($MAGIC)...
