Scientists use quantum computing to create glass that cuts the need for AC by a third
A sample of the glass coating, which you can see straight through. University of Notre DameQuantum computing, machine learning, and contact lens polymers combined to dramatically reduce energy costs.
Flying Magazine
General Atomics Receives DARPA Contract To Develop Liberty Lifter Seaplane
A new development phase for the Liberty Lifter, a large military seaplane concept, is under way, roughly on schedule. The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) awarded a contract of just under $8 million to General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. for research and development work on the project. Earlier this year DARPA told FLYING it was evaluating proposals and expected to issue a contract in the fall.
TechCrunch
Slingshot Aerospace closes Series A-2 to grow space situational awareness platform
Enter Slingshot Aerospace. The company is building a real-time “digital space twin” so that operators can keep their assets safe and secure while in orbit. Investors are certainly paying attention. The company has closed $40.85 million in Series A-2 funding, led by Sway Ventures and with participation from C16 Ventures, ATX Venture Partners, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Valor Equity Partners and Draper Associates. Slingshot also received a venture loan for an undisclosed amount from venture lending firm Horizon Technology Finance.
SpaceX launches 40 Internet satellites for rival OneWeb into orbit
SpaceX launched its 55th flight of the year Thursday, as its Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying 40 Internet satellites for a competitor.
SpaceNews.com
Mynaric, Redwire, BigBear.ai partner for DARPA’s laser communications program
WASHINGTON — Mynaric selected a cybersecurity tool from Redwire and BigBear.ai for an inter-satellite laser communications terminal it is developing for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the companies announced Dec. 6. Laser communications supplier Mynaric is designing an optical communications terminal for DARPA’s Space Based Adaptive Communications Node...
SpaceNews.com
Defense, Commerce Departments select companies to prototype space traffic management solutions
WASHINGTON — The Office of Space Commerce and the Department of Defense announced Dec. 6 they have selected six commercial firms to prototype space traffic data platforms that track objects and medium and geostationary Earth orbits. COMSPOC Corp., ExoAnalytic Solutions, Kayhan Space, KBR, NorthStar Earth & Space Inc. and...
Blue Origin space tourist launches: Live mission updates
Blue Origin's next space tourist mission hasn't yet been announced yet. Here are live updates of what we know.
itbusinessnet.com
Cybeats Provides Commercial Update Regarding Commercial Pilots with Fortune 500 Companies
Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – December 9, 2022) – Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (“Cybeats” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on multiple ongoing commercial pilots, including commercial pilot periods nearing completion, several of which are with Fortune 500 companies from the medical, infrastructure and industrial technology sectors.
teslarati.com
SpaceX files FCC request to put payloads on satellites for direct-to-cell system with T-Mobile
SpaceX filed a request with the Federal Communications Commission to put payloads on 2,016 of its satellites for its direct-to-cell system with T-Mobile. In August, SpaceX and T-Mobile announced a partnership to end mobile dead zones by connecting T-Mobile phones with Starlink in late 2023. In the documents shared by...
Human-powered aircraft: Gossamer Albatross made history by flying over the English Channel
It accomplished this record-breaking feat in two hours and 49 minutes.
satnews.com
OneWeb 1 mission to be launched by SpaceX on December 8th
SpaceX is targeting Thursday, December 8th, for a Falcon 9 launch of the OneWeb 1 mission to LEO from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Liftoff is targeted for 5:27 p.m. ET (22:27 UTC). The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched CRS-24,...
labroots.com
Scientists Develop Software Model Increasing Intelligence of "Transport" Robots
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Production Economics, a pair of researchers at the University of Missouri have developed new software that is designed to increase the intelligence of “transport” robots, essentially making them smarter. This study holds the potential to improve processing online orders with the goal of allowing humans and robots to work side-by-side throughout the online ordering process.
CNBC
Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch
Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos' space company, is working with Boeing and Lockheed Martin to submit a proposal for NASA to fund their moon landing. The bid is Blue Origin's second attempt to win moon-landing money from NASA, which awarded the funding to Elon Musk's SpaceX last year. NASA plans to...
entrepreneurshiplife.com
How Did World-Known Space Entrepreneurs Build Their Way to the Stars?
The 21st century is the new era of space exploration, with opportunities never available before when the state governments ruled the game. Now, however, the rules have changed, and private entrepreneurs are the main driving force pushing today’s space industry forward. Practically everyone has heard of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Maxym Polyakov, and, of course, Richard Branson. The one thing most of these businessmen have in common is their passion for the stars and the willingness to risk everything to raise the necessary funding to reach space. So, how exactly did these visionaries come up with their cosmic budgets? Read on to find out!
itbusinessnet.com
Dataiku hires Simon McCann as VP to accelerate Everyday AI adoption across Northern Europe
London, UK; 9th December 2022: Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, today announced the appointment of Simon McCann as VP, Northern Europe, to head up operations in the region. Prior to joining Dataiku, McCann served in VP roles at several software companies, including Collibra and Alteryx. His proven track record...
scitechdaily.com
Advanced “Lab on a Chip” – Scientists Have Created a Powerful, Ultra-Tiny Spectrometer
The tool opens the door to the widespread use of portable spectrometers. Researchers in the field of optical spectrometry have created a better instrument for measuring light. This advancement could improve everything from smartphone cameras to environmental monitoring. The research, led by Finland’s Aalto University, developed a powerful, incredibly small...
Zacks.com
Guide to Space Industry ETF Investing
Space industry refers to economic activities related to manufacturing components that go into Earth's orbit or beyond. Per Ark Investments, there are four kind of companies that are involved into the space industry. Orbital Aerospace Companies are companies that launch, make, service, or operate platforms in orbital space, including satellites...
SpaceNews.com
Wide-Field-of-View missile warning satellite transmits first images
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Space Force has received initial images from a new missile-warning satellite launched in July, Millennium Space Systems announced Nov. 29. The Boeing-owned company is the manufacturer of the Wide Field of View (WFOV), a mid-sized spacecraft equipped with an L3Harris infrared sensor payload. Deployed in...
techaiapp.com
All the possibilities of the cleanroom | MIT News
Jorg Scholvin ’00, MEng ’01, PhD ’06 first set foot in a cleanroom midway through his undergraduate studies. It was the late 1990s and, as a computer science major, he’d registered for a fabrication class for a firsthand look at how a computer is assembled. “It’s amazing to see how it’s built,” he realized, “and to build it myself.” By the end of the semester, Scholvin had shifted his focus toward electrical engineering and went on to spend several years at MIT developing his fabrication skills.
SpaceNews.com
Dawn Aerospace raises $20 million for propulsion and spaceplane work
SAN FRANCISCO – Dawn Aerospace has raised $20 million to expand its line of in-space propulsion products and to extend spaceplane development. New Zealand’s Icehouse Ventures led the investment round for Dawn, a space transportation company based in New Zealand, the Netherlands and the United States. GD1 and Movac, investors also based in New Zealand, supported the round.
