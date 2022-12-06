ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Dog accidentally sent through an X-ray machine at a Wisconsin airport, TSA says

A small dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray screening at Dane County Regional Airport in Wisconsin, the Transportation Security Administration said, reminding travelers to check their carry-on bags for pets. "When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules," the agency's Great Lakes division tweeted Tuesday....
WISCONSIN STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Icy ground can lead to major injury

YAKIMA, Wash.- Snow and ice will stick around with the cold temperatures in Central Washington and with them bring an increased risk for slips and falls outside. It's important to remember to double check the ground before walking as black ice still exists once you step out of the car. Balance can be thrown off in a moment's notice before you're mid-air flailing to recover. That flailing can also spell the beginning of even more injuries.
YAKIMA, WA
97 Rock

Top 5 “Best” Places for a Car Crash in Tri-Cities

There's no turning back now. Snow is on the ground in Tri-Cities and that inevitably means one thing: cars are going in the ditches. For whatever reason, bad weather brings out even worse driving habits that make life on the road and city streets total hell for everyone. Just because you have a lifted truck doesn't mean you are immune to fish-tailing, so slow down a little so the overcorrection is less severe. To all the people who camp in the passing lane just to go fifteen miles per hour, you should move over.
TRI-CITIES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BFT buses not servicing mall area due to weather

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Benton Franklin Transit Route 123 is on detour due to the inclement weather and will not service the Columbia Center Mall. Find more information on routes, delays, schedules, and updates through the BFT or call 509-735-5100.
TRI-CITIES, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Washington State Patrol reminds people to slow down in poor road conditions

CENTRAL WASHINGTON – Wednesday’s icy and foggy conditions caused several crashes throughout central Washington. Washington State Patrol wants to remind people to drive careful when road conditions are poor and remember you are not invincible just because you have all-wheel drive. Between Yakima and Grandview, WSP reported two...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Restaurants Where Kids Eat Free

Do you know what the hardest part about being a parent is? It's expensive. Whenever my family plans an outing we have to carefully plan since we know that we'll be paying a bit just to get in the door sometimes, and that's with just two kids. We went to Jurassic Quest and spent $80 just to get inside. We were flirting with the possibility of having only one parent go with our oldest child while the baby stayed home with the other parent.
TRI-CITIES, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

More snow on the way!

Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. Early indications are showing with Thursday’s storm we could see 1-3″ of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 2-4″. Early forecasts are showing some heavier amounts up across Northeast Washington and North Idaho, where 3-6″ could fall for areas from Omak to Colville and Sandpoint.
SPOKANE, WA
KING 5

Northwest Harvest opens new statewide food distribution center in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — New critical infrastructure is in place to tackle food insecurity in the state of Washington. Northwest Harvest has opened a new 200,000-square-foot statewide food distribution center in Yakima that feeds families while supporting farmers. The extra storage space will go a long way toward addressing Washington's...
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Investigation launched in stabbing

MILTON-FREEWATER – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from a man reporting he was stabbed while in the area of 84029 North Main St. in Milton-Freewater. UCSO was assisted by the Oregon State Police and emergency medical units on the call that came in at approximately 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

MORNING SNOW: Monday school closures, road conditions and snow reports

Snow falling in Richland, WA around 2am Monday December 5th. TRI-CITIES, Wash.– Eastern Washington and Oregon residents woke up to a blanket of snow. The First Alert Weather Team tracked some of the heaviest snow over Prosser, Benton City, Tri-Cities, Hanford and Walla Walla early Monday morning. What started as a light snow event Sunday quickly gained momentum overnight in...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Federal Way gun retailer facing lawsuit for illegal high-capacity magazine sales

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner for the illegal sale of high-capacity magazines. The lawsuit alleges that the gun shop illegally sold high-capacity magazines despite a ban on them in Washington. Attorney General Ferguson...
FEDERAL WAY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy