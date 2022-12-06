Read full article on original website
Related
Flu is Hitting My Tri-Cities Family Hard, this is What to Expect
I have been hearing that the Flu has hit Tri-Cities hard, and this weekend my family confirmed the rumor and got sick. Is this flu as bad as the experts have been saying it is?. The Flu Has Hit Tri-Cities Washington. Usually, when my kids get sick with the flu,...
We Asked an AI to Create Pictures of Tri-Cities & the Results are Frightening
Lensa is just the latest photo editing tool to drive the internet into a frenzy. It appeals to the narcissism within all human beings as it creates "avatars" based on pictures users upload to its servers. But it's far from the only AI that's being used to render images. Just...
nbcrightnow.com
Dog accidentally sent through an X-ray machine at a Wisconsin airport, TSA says
A small dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray screening at Dane County Regional Airport in Wisconsin, the Transportation Security Administration said, reminding travelers to check their carry-on bags for pets. "When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules," the agency's Great Lakes division tweeted Tuesday....
Your Winter Driving Habits Could Be Illegal in Washington
It's finally starting to feel like winter here in Washington. While winter brings Christmas and other joyous holidays, it also means colder weather and tough driving conditions. You may have some routines that get you through the tricky winter commute that may actually be illegal. Say you're getting ready for...
nbcrightnow.com
Icy ground can lead to major injury
YAKIMA, Wash.- Snow and ice will stick around with the cold temperatures in Central Washington and with them bring an increased risk for slips and falls outside. It's important to remember to double check the ground before walking as black ice still exists once you step out of the car. Balance can be thrown off in a moment's notice before you're mid-air flailing to recover. That flailing can also spell the beginning of even more injuries.
This Is Washington's Best Bakery
Taste of Home has the scoop on the most wonderful bakery in every state.
Top 5 “Best” Places for a Car Crash in Tri-Cities
There's no turning back now. Snow is on the ground in Tri-Cities and that inevitably means one thing: cars are going in the ditches. For whatever reason, bad weather brings out even worse driving habits that make life on the road and city streets total hell for everyone. Just because you have a lifted truck doesn't mean you are immune to fish-tailing, so slow down a little so the overcorrection is less severe. To all the people who camp in the passing lane just to go fifteen miles per hour, you should move over.
See Shocking Aerial 30 Car Pileup Pictures on I-90 Washington
I-90 is still closed after a 30-car pileup near Ellensburg around milepost 115. Police have released multiple pictures from the scene that are shocking. (#UPDATE I-90 is now reported back open 4:45 pm) What New Information was Released About the I-90 30-car Pileup?. I-90 is still closed and is estimated...
nbcrightnow.com
BFT buses not servicing mall area due to weather
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Benton Franklin Transit Route 123 is on detour due to the inclement weather and will not service the Columbia Center Mall. Find more information on routes, delays, schedules, and updates through the BFT or call 509-735-5100.
FOX 11 and 41
Washington State Patrol reminds people to slow down in poor road conditions
CENTRAL WASHINGTON – Wednesday’s icy and foggy conditions caused several crashes throughout central Washington. Washington State Patrol wants to remind people to drive careful when road conditions are poor and remember you are not invincible just because you have all-wheel drive. Between Yakima and Grandview, WSP reported two...
Tri-Cities Restaurants Where Kids Eat Free
Do you know what the hardest part about being a parent is? It's expensive. Whenever my family plans an outing we have to carefully plan since we know that we'll be paying a bit just to get in the door sometimes, and that's with just two kids. We went to Jurassic Quest and spent $80 just to get inside. We were flirting with the possibility of having only one parent go with our oldest child while the baby stayed home with the other parent.
MyNorthwest.com
DSHS investigating after more than a thousand Washington families’ state benefits stolen by scammers
Families across Washington are learning the horrible news that their state benefits have been stolen by scammers. To make matters worse, the state can’t replace or refund those benefits. Sylvia Turner, who lives in Auburn, had $1,600 of her federal state and food benefits stolen. “I went to get...
FOX 28 Spokane
More snow on the way!
Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. Early indications are showing with Thursday’s storm we could see 1-3″ of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 2-4″. Early forecasts are showing some heavier amounts up across Northeast Washington and North Idaho, where 3-6″ could fall for areas from Omak to Colville and Sandpoint.
Scary roads ahead. Freezing fog, mix of rain and snow in Tri-Cities forecast
Temperatures to drop again soon.
Northwest Harvest opens new statewide food distribution center in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — New critical infrastructure is in place to tackle food insecurity in the state of Washington. Northwest Harvest has opened a new 200,000-square-foot statewide food distribution center in Yakima that feeds families while supporting farmers. The extra storage space will go a long way toward addressing Washington's...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Investigation launched in stabbing
MILTON-FREEWATER – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from a man reporting he was stabbed while in the area of 84029 North Main St. in Milton-Freewater. UCSO was assisted by the Oregon State Police and emergency medical units on the call that came in at approximately 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Oregon port must spend $200 million to treat wastewater after nitrates infiltrate wells
A port along the Columbia River in northeast Oregon will spend up to $200 million during the next four years to better treat and store wastewater used to irrigate farms, under a modified state permit issued last month. The investment by the Port of Morrow comes after the state Department...
MORNING SNOW: Monday school closures, road conditions and snow reports
Snow falling in Richland, WA around 2am Monday December 5th. TRI-CITIES, Wash.– Eastern Washington and Oregon residents woke up to a blanket of snow. The First Alert Weather Team tracked some of the heaviest snow over Prosser, Benton City, Tri-Cities, Hanford and Walla Walla early Monday morning. What started as a light snow event Sunday quickly gained momentum overnight in...
Freezing Fog Causes 30 Car Crash, Closes I-90 in Washington
I-90 is currently closed after a huge 30-car pileup this Wednesday morning near Ellensburg. Details are still coming in but this is what we know. Where Did the 30-Car Pileup Happen on December 7, 2022. The Washington State Patrol reported trying to close I-90 after responding to a 30-car crash...
nbcrightnow.com
Federal Way gun retailer facing lawsuit for illegal high-capacity magazine sales
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner for the illegal sale of high-capacity magazines. The lawsuit alleges that the gun shop illegally sold high-capacity magazines despite a ban on them in Washington. Attorney General Ferguson...
Comments / 0