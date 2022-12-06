Kirstie Alley's Cause Of Death Revealed

Photo: Getty Images

Kirstie Alley died after a short battle with colon cancer, a representative for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE . The star of Cheers , Look Who’s Talking , Drop Dead Gorgeous and other moves and TV shows died on Monday (December 5). She was 71.

Alley’s children announced the news of their mother’s death on her social media channels on Monday night. They shared that they “are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered .

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. …Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

Alley’s children thanked “the incredible team of doctors and nurses” at Moffitt Cancer Center, located in Florida, for caring for their mother. They also thanked the public “for your love and prayers,” and requested privacy as they grieve Alley’s loss.

Others, including Alley’s Look Who’s Talking co-star John Travolta , shared heartfelt tributes to the late actress on Monday night. Travolta wrote: “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”