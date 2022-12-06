Read full article on original website
Related
Popular Mass. Getaway Finally Gets Approval To Let Women Drop Their Tops
Some of you faithful WUPE listeners in Berkshire County may recall earlier this year(back in May, as a matter of fact) we did a post regarding a popular Massachusetts vacation getaway that approved a measure that would allow women to go topless on private and public beaches. Do you remember which town that was?
Massachusetts Cliff Effect pilot program developed for families above income limit for public assistance
A three-year program will use monetary support to provide 100 households with benefits to help fill the gap created by the cliff effect as they work towards economic independence from benefits programs.
fallriverreporter.com
Boston, Worcester, Fall River, Springfield, New Bedford, Brockton awarded funding to combat youth violence
BOSTON –The Baker-Polito Administration today awarded more than $10 million in state funding through the Senator Charles E. Shannon, Jr. Community Safety Initiative (Shannon CSI) Grant Program, which invest resources necessary to combat youth violence in target communities across Massachusetts. In addition to the 15 Shannon CSI grants awarded, the Administration also awarded funds to academic Local Action Research Partners that will provide technical, research and other support to each of the program sites.
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overhead
Lawrence, MA.Photo byGoogle. A Massachusetts witness at Lawrence reported watching a silent, disc-shaped object with a blue light at about 5:52 a.m. on July 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Massachusetts Question 2 on regulation of dental insurance becomes law, goes into effect in 2024
Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin has signed Question 2 into law on Wednesday, which was approved by voters in the state in November.
Another Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes Multiple Locations in Massachusetts
As I mentioned in a previous article regarding the closure of a Ninety-Nine restaurant location in Massachusetts, I haven't been dining out in Berkshire County (or anywhere for that matter) as of late due to trying to save on money. In addition, when I do get dinner from an eatery I have been opting for delivery or takeout due to convenience and safety. It seems like everywhere you look lately many people are getting nailed with some kind of sickness.
‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers
Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
Rat Sightings are Way Up in this MA City According to 2021 Survey
At one point or another. many of us have to deal with some form of pest activity. Working at WSBS Radio in southern Berkshire County we get a number of pests whether it's bugs or mice but luckily we have a pest control technician on the regular to keep the activity to a low roar. It's not rare for radio stations to have pests since many of them like ours are located on or near big fields. Plus, we also have some wetland activity nearby. Speaking of pests, have you seen this big bug in your house or workplace lately?
Massachusetts man tricked the U.S. Treasury Department for $50 million
An Acton man was sentenced in federal court in Boston in connection with his scheme to cheat the U.S. Treasury Department for $50 million in tax-free energy grants as part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009.
Several Massachusetts hospitals named best for maternity care
BOSTON – U.S. News and World Report released its list of top hospitals for maternity care and several in Massachusetts are among the best.Less than 300 hospitals across the country were labeled as "high performing" when it comes to maternity care.They include Mass General, Beth Israel, UMass Memorial and the Southcoast Hospital group.U.S. News and World Report judges health centers based on a number of criteria, including C-section and early delivery rates, newborn complications and whether partners can stay post-delivery.While Massachusetts did have some top hospitals, there were states that out-performed us. California came out on top with 48 hospitals.As for the rest of New England, there are at least two high-performing maternity care hospitals each in New Hampshire, Connecticut and Maine. No hospitals received the designation in Rhode Island or Vermont.
WCVB
Gov. Baker grants three pardons as he prepares to leave office
BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced the pardons of three individuals Wednesday as he prepares to leave office. John Austin, Phillip Hagar Jr. and Edmund Mulvehill Jr. were pardoned by the governor based off recommendations made by the Advisory Board of Pardons, according to a spokesperson. The pardons now need to be approved by the Governor’s Council.
northandoverma.news
Massachusetts Prohibited Plant List – Updates
Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) has added three invasive plants to the prohibited plant list, as they have been deemed to pose a threat to land in the state. These plants are now prohibited from being sold. Cytisus scoparius (Scotch broom) Eragrostis curvula Weeping Lovegrass) Pinus thunbergii (Japanese Black...
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
wgbh.org
Renters who do nothing wrong still get evicted. Should they have the chance to wipe their records clean?
Deborah Shearer’s landlord wanted to make renovations to the Hyde Park house that Shearer and her family had rented for decades, so he took them to court to evict them. “That’s how we ended up in the eviction court, because we got served with an eviction notice,” Shearer recalled. “But we weren’t evicted.”
First Lady Lauren Baker comments on Charlie Baker’s political future
With her husband’s second term leading the commonwealth coming to a close in one month, First Lady Lauren Baker called the transition more bittersweet than expected. Gov. Charlie Baker, who decided last year to not seek a third term, will leave office on Jan. 5 as the nation’s most popular governor.
Wonderfund still seeking donations for kids involved in Massachusetts DCF
BOSTON -- The Wonderfund raises money for kids in need and every year it helps make the holiday extra special.On Tuesday, the Wonderfund headquarters in Boston was transformed into Santa's workshop with dozens of volunteers. It was packed with toys, stuffed animals, games, books, and clothes for kids who may not have otherwise received a gift this holiday season. The goal this year is to distribute donated presents to 55,000 children currently engaged with the Massachusetts Department of Children and families."These kids have gone through some really tough stuff, and they deserve to have a holiday gift meant for just them," said First Lady Lauren Baker.Thanks to generous donors these gifts will be distributed by DCF's 29 area offices all around the state. But Baker said the need is so great this year that they are looking for more support."Donors can participate in this by going on our website, which is wonderfundma.org and signing up to sponsor a child or fulfill an Amazon wish list," Baker said. "You're making a child who's endured some really tough stuff feel loved and respected and that they matter."
WMUR.com
Bertucci’s files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, 2 New Hampshire restaurants close
NASHUA, N.H. — There is just one Bertucci’s restaurant left in New Hampshire after two more restaurants in the state abruptly closed Monday. The closures of the locations in Manchester and Salem come as the restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court. In the filing,...
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect More Snowfall
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
MedCity News
Northeast Hospital Must Pay $1.9M After Failing to Keep Accurate Record of Opioid Inventory
Northeast Hospital Corporation, which operates facilities across Massachusetts, has agreed to pay $1.9 million in civil penalties to resolve allegations that it failed to keep accurate records of controlled substances. The case emerged when Northeast discovered in 2018 that an employee had stolen more than 17,000 units of controlled substances.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Massachusetts
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
Comments / 0