Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were reportedly “really sick” heading into AEW Dynamite
In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were “really sick” prior to the December 7th 2022 (Moxley’s birthday) edition of AEW Dynamite. Meltzer wrote the following…. “She missed TV [Tony Schiavone did all of the interview segments] and...
Update on Charlotte Flair’s WWE status heading into the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
As previously noted, Ric Flair’s son-in-law Conrad Thompson noted that “there’s nothing wrong with Charlotte Flair” and “she’s just fine” in regards to her hiatus from WWE television. There has been speculation about Charlotte returning to WWE in time for the 2023 Royal...
Report: Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) recently stated in an Instagram video that “there’s going to be something so f*cking crazy coming.” While it’s unknown if this is related to what was said in the Instagram video, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following…. “Mercedes...
Dustin Rhodes comments on when his AEW contract expires and retirement plans
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Dustin Rhodes commented on his plans to retire as an active wrestler…. “I remember seeing Ray Candy years ago when I broke into the business, and he wasn’t in the best shape, he was using a walker, and I was just getting into the business and I was green and excited and hungry and passionate, and I still am, but I made a promise to myself that I was going to get out while I can still walk. I didn’t really think I was going to say anything about this, it just happened at Blizzard Brawl, and I thought, ‘I don’t think anybody is going to pick up on it,’ but they did and it caught fire. I just have to own it. I truly don’t want to go out in the business and do anything that tarnishes my career. I don’t want to slip up and fall. I have this in the back of my head every time I go out, ‘what if I do something stupid?’ Then they’re going to start chanting ‘please retire’ and I don’t want it to get to that. I know I’m doing really well right now and having some of the best work of my entire career these last four years, even though they are few and far between, Tony has done a good job treating me like an attraction, and I appreciate that and it does help my body, but on the flip side, it’s hard when you’re not working five days a week like the WWE schedule. Your body gets calloused and used to it, now I work once every two, three, four months, and if you go 100 miles an hour then you pay the price. It takes me a week and a half to two weeks to recover from one match. I’m starting to see those things. My knees are pretty rough. My shoulders are pretty rough. I made the decision, the end of July, my contract is up and I’m going to be done in-ring, or at least tone way down. I don’t know if that’s going to be it because when we say we’re retiring, we always comeback and you never say never, but that’s what I’m looking for, an end date for my in-ring wrestling career.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
Update regarding the creative situation with Miro in AEW
As previously noted, Fightful.com reported that Miro is healthy and wants to wrestle in AEW but “creative simply hasn’t been presented for him.” In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that the report is accurate except for the creative part. Meltzer wrote the following…. “Ideas were...
WWE star Lacey Evans’ “Live Like You Are Dying” photo shoot
WWE star Lacey Evans shared images from a photo shoot on Instagram with the following caption: “If you were told you only had 3 years left to live….you’d live differently.🧠🌻. #LiveLikeYouAreDying #NoFilter #Life #BessedAf.” Click here for more information regarding her calendar.
Update on John Cena’s WWE status heading into the end of 2022
As previously noted, there has been speculation about John Cena returning to the ring at WWE Wrestlemania 39 and possibly facing either Austin Theory or Logan Paul. According to Variety.com, Cena will appear on the final Smackdown episode of 2022. The event takes place on December 30th at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL and Variety noted that “according to an individual with knowledge of the situation, more announcements are planned for the episode in the coming weeks.” Cena only made one other WWE television appearance in 2022.
Positive update on the health of WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham
As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham was hospitalized after suffering a massive heart attack. Mika Rotunda provided an update on her uncle’s condition…. “Thank you to all who have reached out, prayed, contributed and sent well wishes to my Uncle Barry this week. I wanted to give an update! I’m grateful to say he is stabilized & out of ICU. Talking & able to stand. Thanks again everyone!❤️ There absolutely is power in prayer.”
Braun Strowman comments on possibly being the one to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title run
In an interview with TorontoSun.com, Braun Strowman commented on possibly being the one to end Roman Reigns’ run as the unified WWE Universal champion…. “Look at me and look at a lot of the guys that I get to step in the ring with. I wouldn’t want to have to fight me. Any opportunity I have to go out there and get that chance at winning, getting that opportunity at the title… I mean, let’s be real, it’s about time somebody takes those things off Roman Reigns’ hands. The monster just might have to be the guy to do it.”
How people within AEW are said to feel about Sasha Banks possibly joining the company
In recent months, there have been rumors about Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) and her future in the wrestling business. There is now speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. According to Fightful Select, nobody contacted within...
AEW Rampage spoilers for the December 9th 2022 edition
After the December 7th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the December 9th 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of BodySlam.net‘s Brady Alexander……. * Jon Moxley defeats Konosuke Takeshita: Moxley and Takeshita brawled throughout the crowd early on in the match....
WWE makes official announcement regarding NXT’s first PLE of 2023
As first reported by Sports Business Journal and announced by WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels on his NXT Deadline media call, WWE today announced that NXT Vengeance Day will take place live at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Tickets for the Premium Live Event go on sale next Friday at 10 AM ET via Ticketmaster.com.
The Miz reveals what WWE initially had planned for him when he got started
During an appearance on the Off The Beat with Brian Baumgartner, The Miz talked about the start of his WWE career…. “They brought me up to Connecticut to commentate…So Joey Styles brought me up with Todd Grisham and Michael Cole. They all brought me up and I had to do a take of commentating and they told me, ‘Hey, we’re thinking we might bring you in as a commentator or an interviewer.’”
Solo Sikoa comments on plans for him in WWE NXT if he had stayed there longer
During an interview with Josh Martinez for the Superstar Crossover podcast, WWE star Solo Sikoa was asked if they had been any plans for him if he stayed in NXT longer…. “I felt like, before I got called up, there were a lot of plans to go after [the NXT North American Championship], to go over Carmelo Hayes and maybe Bron Breakker, you know, generation versus generation. I just felt like it worked out just fine. Just letting everybody know that I never lost the North American Title. I had to give it up, so that’s different things. I just felt like the plans worked out just fine because I’m here and I’m going after another title, hopefully soon.” (quote courtesy of Colin Tessier)
WWE reportedly being “extra cautious” with wrestler due to upcoming event in 2023
As seen during the December 6th 2022 edition of WWE NXT, Veer and Sanga declined a match against the Creed brothers for the Deadline PLE. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that WWE is being cautious with Veer due to WWE’s upcoming event in India…. “Veer...
Claudio gives his thoughts on William Regal leaving AEW
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Claudio gave his thoughts on William Regal leaving AEW…. “I will never say goodbye to William Regal because I know I can always see him or talk to him at any point. His Lordship, as we call him in the Blackpool Combat Club, he’s one of the smartest men in professional wrestling and that’s why he left the way he did, to give us that last lesson, that extra edge, that little bit more. It’s what you need sometimes to succeed and I really appreciate that because I was kind of conflicted going into the match after Full Gear. ‘Why can’t I beat Chris Jericho when the title is on the line?’ After the message on Wednesday, my confidence went up again. That’s what a mentor like William Regal does. He takes one for the team, literally, to make his team better. To me, he’s always around. I ended the man’s career, that puts you on a different respect level and a different level all together with him. The bond we have, he’s BCC for life and so am I.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
News update regarding Cody Rhodes and WWE Wrestlemania 39
As previously noted, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported that Cody Rhodes’ recovery from his torn pectoral muscle injury is going “well” and he’s back to “normal” when it comes to his ability to train. Fightful Select noted that WWE filmed a commercial in Los...
Update on Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green amidst rumors of them returning to WWE
It was previously reported that Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green could return to WWE together in similar fashion to Mike and Maria Kanellis in 2017. In an update, Dave Meltzer noted the following in regards to one way that WWE could utilize Cardona and Green…. “There are talks with E!...
Gable Stevenson appears with Kurt Angle during the 12/9/22 edition of WWE Smackdown
During the December 9th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Kurt Angle celebrated his birthday in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA. Angle was not the only Olympic gold medalist in attendance as Gable Steveson was shown backstage with Angle. Braun Strowman was introduced to Steveson and Strowman commented on how Smackdown could use someone like Steveson.
Update on William Regal following his final AEW Dynamite appearance
As seen during the December 7th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, William Regal made his final appearance for AEW in a pre-taped segment. Regal praised the Blackpool Combat Club and said he’ll be with them until the day he dies. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, WWE sources have...
