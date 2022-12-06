Read full article on original website
Related
wsu.edu
Engineering projects focus on better senior living
A cross-campus collaboration between Voiland College engineering students and the Carson College senior living management program is tackling engineering problems seen in senior living communities. One team’s solution draws inspiration from an arcade favorite: the gumball machine. A trip to two Spokane retirement communities in early fall inspired three...
wsu.edu
WSU to host its first Day of Racial Healing
Washington State University will be hosting its first Day of Racial Healing on Jan. 17, 2023. The National Day of Racial Healing (NDoRH) at WSU is intended to help the university community develop critical and reflexive thinking that directly supports culturally and racially non-harming, compassionate, and ethical practices. Learn more about the day at WSU’s NDoRH website.
wsu.edu
Adaptive training boosts inclusivity in University Recreation fitness programs
Creating an inclusive environment in a gym is about more than having adaptive equipment available. It requires staff to be ready to teach people of all abilities how to reach their fitness goals. This was a key message University Recreation (UREC) staff heard during a recent two-day workshop conducted by...
wsu.edu
A new holiday song with a rat pack vibe
Just in time for the holidays, Washington State University Music Emeritus Professor Greg Yasinitsky has a new song, “It’s Santa!,” which is now streaming on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, Amazon, Deezer, and more. The holiday song also is also included in the Winter Jazz Playlist, which is...
Comments / 0