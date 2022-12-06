Washington State University will be hosting its first Day of Racial Healing on Jan. 17, 2023. The National Day of Racial Healing (NDoRH) at WSU is intended to help the university community develop critical and reflexive thinking that directly supports culturally and racially non-harming, compassionate, and ethical practices. Learn more about the day at WSU’s NDoRH website.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO