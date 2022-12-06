Read full article on original website
Related
Local author to host signing for new novel 'The Automaton'
Local author Ian Young is hosting a book signing for his new novel “The Automaton” at the Dunn Brothers in Downtown Chaska at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15. Attendees will have the chance to meet the author, hear him read excerpts from his sci-fi book and answer questions. Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event. Paperback and Kindle versions are also available for purchase on Amazon.
His House Foundation addresses suburban homelessness
Three years ago, when Angelia Worley was seven months pregnant and had been sober for just over a year, she lost her housing. She had dealt with housing insecurity and addiction her entire adult life. Worley and her boyfriend came up with the necessary funds to stay at the Chaska...
Obituary for Arvin Ernst
Arvin Ernst, age 88, of Belle Plaine died on December 5, 2022, at Oak Terrace in Le Sueur, MN. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Monday, December 12 at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Belle Plaine. Rev Martin Bentz will officiate. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at church. Interment will take place at a later date in Oakwood Cemetery in Belle Plaine.
The future of Chaska’s ‘bread and butter’ discussed at Truth in Taxation hearing
The City of Chaska gave a presentation on its proposed $1.125 million tax levy for 2023-2026 and fielded some public comments during its annual Truth in Taxation hearing Dec. 4. The Building Improvement Plan is the largest of the city projects, which includes the renovation of the fire and police...
'Holiday Fest' brings holiday cheer to Shakopee
Holiday Fest returned to downtown Shakopee last Saturday, with many families attending and partaking in the fun. The holiday event took place from 2-6 p.m. Dec. 3 throughout downtown. For most of the afternoon, people enjoyed a walk-through parade consisting of around 20 vendor stands and vehicles decorated for the...
Chanhassen dance team holds event to support recent burn victim
The Chanhassen dance team hosted its second annual invitational meet Dec. 3 at Chanhassen High School, but the competition was not the only part of the event. Kay Fraser, mother of current Chanhassen dancer Sofia and alumnus and current Storm assistant coach Victoria, suffered second- and third- degree burns at a backyard bonfire Oct. 15. Fraser was treated for her burns and faces a multi-week road to recovery.
Obituary for Mary “Janie” Busch
Mary “Janie” Busch, age 85, of Jordan and Chaska, passed peacefully December 2, 2022. A visitation will be Tuesday, December 13, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Jordan Chapel and on Wednesday, December 14, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 11 a.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church, Prior Lake. Interment at.
Rep.-elect Tabke to serve as assistant majority leader in Minnesota House
Brad Tabke, a Shakopee DFLer recently elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives, was chosen last week to serve as an assistant majority leader. According to a press release from Tabke, he was elected by current and incoming DFL state representatives of the 2023-2024 legislative biennium. “I am honored to...
Know the Truth to talk substance use at Chaska Middle School West
The organization Know the Truth is coming to Chaska Middle School West on Friday, Dec. 9, to address the dangers of substance use. The substance abuse prevention group believes that early education is critical. According to a press release from the group, 90% of adults who struggle with substance use started drinking, smoking and using other substances before age 18.
Shakopee Public Schools staff member Doug Keddie dies from pancreatic cancer
Longtime Shakopee Public Schools staff member Doug Keddie, who received an outpouring of support from the community after being diagnosed with cancer, has died, his wife shared on a public CaringBridge site early Wednesday. “We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to...
Southwestern Twin Cities metro offering winter programs
Winter solstice isn't until Dec. 21 but Carver and Scott counties already have tons of fun winter programs and activities lined up for the whole family this winter season. Learn how to glide across the snow in basic lessons for all ages and ability levels. Instructors will provide an interactive ski lesson covering equipment and basic drills for balance, form and agility. Once trained, master your skills by striding the groomed trails of Lake Minnewashta Regional Park.
What happened on this date in local history?
December 7, 1871: The thermometer took a sudden downward “Flight” on Monday and reached 24°below zero. It was also down to 20° below zero on Tuesday morning. We hardly dare venture out of our office, for fear of “freezing up.”. December 8, 1932: With two...
Health official: Carver County at low COVID-19 risk level
Community Health Services Administrator Dr. Richard Scott shared COVID-19 and general population statistics before the Board of Health at the Carver County Board of Commissioners meeting on Nov. 1. Scott began his presentation with a COVID-19 update. He said that according to the CDC’s community risk levels, Carver County is...
Recount confirms Prior Lake-Savage School Board election results
An election recount confirmed the original Nov. 8 outcome for four Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools Board candidates: Lisa Atkinson, Amy Bullyan, Jessica Olstad and Enrique Velázquez. The recount results are unofficial until the School Board certifies the recount at its Dec. 12 meeting. School Board candidate Geoff Zahn requested...
Burnsville High School senior named a Coca-Cola Scholars Semifinalist
Burnsville High School senior Cade Bunnell has been selected as a semifinalist in the 2022-23 Coca-Cola Scholars Program. Bunnell was one of only 1,557 high school seniors selected as semifinalists from a pool of more than 91,000 submitted applications from across the country based on their academic excellence, leadership and service demonstrated in school and community activities.He will also be in the running for a chance at one of 150 college scholarships worth $20,000, which will be announced in March. In addition to receiving college scholarships, Bunnell will be a part of a group that, through networking, collaborations and friendships, will strive to make a greater impact in the community.As a junior, Bunnell received a Junior Book Award, which is presented to 11th-grade students in recognition of their outstanding academic accomplishments, dedication to learning, leadership, school involvement and community service.
Vote on Savage levy increase set for Dec.19
The Savage City Council will be taking a vote on a 6.48% overall levy increase on Dec. 19, but the levy amount is down 1.5% than when the council approved the preliminary budget and levy in September. During the state mandated Truth in Taxation hearing on Monday night, city staff...
Kleiner named new athletic director at Burnsville High School
Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 has named Kevin Kleiner athletics director at Burnsville High School. Kleiner comes from Faribault High School, where he served as activities director since 2021. In that role, he led and managed both middle and high school athletics programs and also served on several community athletics facility boards.
Chanhassen City Council has preliminary discussion on sales tax idea
If Chanhassen had had a 0.5 percent local option sales tax in place in 2019, the city would have received about $1.7 million, according to a recent University of Minnesota Extension report to the City Council. That report was discussed during a council work session on Nov. 28. “We’re a...
Shakopee employee on paid leave while misconduct allegations investigated
A city of Shakopee employee has been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is conducted into allegations of misconduct, the city announced. According to a press release issued Tuesday, Dec. 6, the city was made aware of "recent allegations" of misconduct by the employee. Communications Manager Amanda McKnight said Wednesday that the employee had been put on leave while an external investigation is being conducted.
