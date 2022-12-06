Burnsville High School senior Cade Bunnell has been selected as a semifinalist in the 2022-23 Coca-Cola Scholars Program. Bunnell was one of only 1,557 high school seniors selected as semifinalists from a pool of more than 91,000 submitted applications from across the country based on their academic excellence, leadership and service demonstrated in school and community activities.He will also be in the running for a chance at one of 150 college scholarships worth $20,000, which will be announced in March. In addition to receiving college scholarships, Bunnell will be a part of a group that, through networking, collaborations and friendships, will strive to make a greater impact in the community.As a junior, Bunnell received a Junior Book Award, which is presented to 11th-grade students in recognition of their outstanding academic accomplishments, dedication to learning, leadership, school involvement and community service.

BURNSVILLE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO