Peletier commissioners ask town attorney to review proposed ordinance to regulate planned vegetative waste disposal sites

carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle board could vote on McLean-Spell Park plan Tuesday, public hearing to be held before vote
EMERALD ISLE — After months of discussion and debate among residents, Emerald Isle commissioners could vote Tuesday night on a consulting firm’s master plan for McLean-Spell Park. The board will hold a public hearing on the plan during its monthly regular session, which will begin at 6 p.m....
carolinacoastonline.com
WCILCA board OKs heater for Stella fire station, holds off on roof repairs
CEDAR POINT — The Board of Directors of the Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency voted Wednesday night to spend $1,681 to buy a new heater for the bay area at fire station two in Stella. The board, which oversees the Western Carteret Fire (WCF) and EMS Department, met in...
carolinacoastonline.com
Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department starts process to purchase new ambulance
CEDAR POINT — The governing board of the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department voted Wednesday night to authorize Chief Kevin Hunter to begin the process to obtain a new $441,000 ambulance in a few years. The Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency (WCILCA) Board of Directors met in the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Newport town board to decide Highway 70 access request
NEWPORT - Newport Town Council members will continue a “quasi-judicial” hearing Thursday night regarding a conditional zoning request for an additional access point on Highway 70 for ingress and egress to a new restaurant under construction. This hearing is a continuation of an earlier meeting conducted the previous week and is scheduled for the first part of the council’s regularly monthly meeting to begin at 6 p.m. in the town hall.
carolinacoastonline.com
Farrington elected chair of Carteret County Board of Commissioners
BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners Monday night unanimously selected Jimmy Farrington of Emerald Isle to chair the board. The action came during the panel’s regular monthly meeting in the administration building on Courthouse Square and online via the county’s Facebook page. Farrington replaces Ed Wheatly of Beaufort.
Havelock bypass construction requires temporary lane closures
HAVELOCK, NC – Drivers will encounter lane closures on U.S. 70 at Hickman Hill Loop later this month. The left lane in both directions of U.S. 70 is scheduled to be closed from 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, until 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, when all four lanes will reopen to traffic. An N.C. Department […]
Kinston City Council working to crack down on crime
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The city council in Kinston met Tuesday to discuss the increase in crime within the city. Council member Chris Suggs requested a conversation between the city council and local law enforcement. During a council meeting in June, a vote was reached to table any conversation on the youth protection ordinance until […]
carolinacoastonline.com
U.S. 70 to close lanes around Havelock this weekend
HAVELOCK – Drivers will encounter lane closures on U.S. 70 at Hickman Hill Loop this weekend. The left lane in both directions of U.S. 70 is scheduled to be closed from 7 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, when all four lanes will reopen to traffic. An N.C. Department...
WECT
New Hanover County Board of Commissioners members take oath, Rivenbark elected to chair
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Newly-elected Commissioner LeAnn Pierce and re-elected Commissioner Rob Zapple took the oath of office for the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners during a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Dec. 5. Zapple, now beginning his third term on the board, and Pierce, former mayor...
carolinacoastonline.com
Hubert’s Bright resigns post: Onslow County commission
Jack Bright of Hubert has resigned from the Onslow County Board of Commissioners. In a press release emailed on Friday, Dec. 2, Kevin Reopelle, Onslow County communications director, said the resignation was effective that day. Bright spent 15 years as a county commissioner. For the past six years he has...
carolinacoastonline.com
School board welcomes one new member, three incumbents; names Wheatly chairperson
BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education started its meeting Tuesday with the swearing in of one new member and three incumbents. In addition, members elected Brittany Wheatly of Beaufort as new chairperson and Kathryn Smith Chadwick of Stacy as vice chairperson. Wheatly replaces Clark Jenkins of Morehead City in the lead role, with Chadwick replacing Wheatly as vice chair.
WITN
Business owners say they’ve sued Jacksonville over city rules that effectively ban food trucks
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Institute for Justice says it has worked with a group of small business owners to sue the City of Jacksonville over its “anti-competitive regulations of food trucks on private property.”. The Institute for Justice says the city’s restrictions effectively ban food trucks from operating...
WITN
Flock in Carteret County tests positive for avian flu
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A backyard flock in Carteret County has tested positive for the avian flu. The state Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services says it is the first confirmed positive in the county. In late spring and early summer, the virus was found at nine poultry farms...
carolinacoastonline.com
Sheriff Buck takes oath of office along with register of deeds, clerk of court
BEAUFORT — Reelected Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck III took the oath of office in the county courthouse Monday morning, along with other elected county department heads. Sheriff Buck is entering his fifth four-year term. The ceremony began with the Pledge of Allegiance, led by N.C. House of Representative-elect...
carolinacoastonline.com
Elmore Curtis Jr., 43; service Dec. 11
Elmore "Stooky" Curtis Jr., 43, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Lenoir County, North Carolina. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:00 PM at God's City of Refuge Church of Newport, NC, with Elmore Curtis Sr. officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the church.
New Bern Police Department introduces its newest K9
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department has a new four-legged employee. Chase, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, joined one of the department’s five K9 teams. Chase and his partner, identified in a press release as Officer Collins, started training together in October. By mid-November, the pair had completed training and certification by […]
wcti12.com
Shipwreck now visible on South Core Banks near Cape Lookout
CAPE LOOKOUT, Carteret County — This old shipwreck was covered up all summer but is now showing. It's on the South Core Banks about six miles up the beach from the lighthouse.
neusenews.com
Swearing in ceremony held for Mary Alphin, Lenoir County Clerk of Superior Court
Mary Alphin was sworn on Monday by outgoing Clerk of Superior Court Dawn G. Stroud at the Lenoir County Courthouse. Alphin won the November Midterm election for the position, beating out Brooketah Banks and Rachel Turner. Alphin followed up her ceremony by swearing in her clerks’ assistants and deputies.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 6, 7 & 8
Alan (Al) Strader Heltzel, Jr. entered eternal rest on Tuesday December 6, 2022. His memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home. He was preceded in death by his parents Lt. Colonel Alan S. Heltzel and Helen O. Heltzel. Netha Nelson, Otway.
wcti12.com
Law enforcement looking for suspects in breaking and entering of Onslow County business
ONSLOW COUNTY — The Onslow County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects involved in a breaking and entering. They said it happened Nov. 27, 2022 at Greenline Diesel Performance at 2290 Wilmington Hwy. in Jacksonville. Video footage shows a white man operating a white, early 2000s Ford F-250, breaking...
