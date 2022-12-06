Peletier commissioners ask town attorney to review proposed ordinance to regulate planned vegetative waste disposal sites

NEWPORT - Newport Town Council members will continue a “quasi-judicial” hearing Thursday night regarding a conditional zoning request for an additional access point on Highway 70 for ingress and egress to a new restaurant under construction. This hearing is a continuation of an earlier meeting conducted the previous week and is scheduled for the first part of the council’s regularly monthly meeting to begin at 6 p.m. in the town hall.

