BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police Department detectives have charged a juvenile in making a series of threats that targeted Towson High School, according to authorities.Baltimore County Police announced Sunday that detectives assigned to the Towson Precinct and Criminal Investigations Bureau intend to file charges against a second juvenile suspect too.That suspect is in North Carolina, police said."This is an extremely serious violation," interim Baltimore County Police Chief Dennis Delp said following the announcement. "It's something that can affect them for the rest of their lives and when these types of investigations occur the investigations involve local state and federal partners...

TOWSON, MD ・ 11 MINUTES AGO