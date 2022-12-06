Read full article on original website
Related
nodq.com
Update on Charlotte Flair’s WWE status heading into the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
As previously noted, Ric Flair’s son-in-law Conrad Thompson noted that “there’s nothing wrong with Charlotte Flair” and “she’s just fine” in regards to her hiatus from WWE television. There has been speculation about Charlotte returning to WWE in time for the 2023 Royal...
nodq.com
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were reportedly “really sick” heading into AEW Dynamite
In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were “really sick” prior to the December 7th 2022 (Moxley’s birthday) edition of AEW Dynamite. Meltzer wrote the following…. “She missed TV [Tony Schiavone did all of the interview segments] and...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Considering Roman Reigns Wrestling Twice At WrestleMania 39
There might be two Roman Reigns matches at WrestleMania 39, according to a new report. For the fourth straight year, WWE will be having a two night WrestleMania for the 39th edition of their biggest event taking place on April 1 and 2, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
nodq.com
Update regarding the creative situation with Miro in AEW
As previously noted, Fightful.com reported that Miro is healthy and wants to wrestle in AEW but “creative simply hasn’t been presented for him.” In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that the report is accurate except for the creative part. Meltzer wrote the following…. “Ideas were...
ringsidenews.com
Ricky Starks’ AEW Dynamite Promo Compared To John Cena In Huge Way
Ricky Starks is currently one of the highlights of AEW television, and there is a good reason for that. Starks has worked hard to establish himself as a solid talent, and fans continue to support him all the time. In fact, his latest promo on AEW Dynamite has helped raise his stock. So much so, that even Mark Henry compared his promo to John Cena.
nodq.com
WWE star Lacey Evans’ “Live Like You Are Dying” photo shoot
WWE star Lacey Evans shared images from a photo shoot on Instagram with the following caption: “If you were told you only had 3 years left to live….you’d live differently.🧠🌻. #LiveLikeYouAreDying #NoFilter #Life #BessedAf.” Click here for more information regarding her calendar.
nodq.com
Update on John Cena’s WWE status heading into the end of 2022
As previously noted, there has been speculation about John Cena returning to the ring at WWE Wrestlemania 39 and possibly facing either Austin Theory or Logan Paul. According to Variety.com, Cena will appear on the final Smackdown episode of 2022. The event takes place on December 30th at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL and Variety noted that “according to an individual with knowledge of the situation, more announcements are planned for the episode in the coming weeks.” Cena only made one other WWE television appearance in 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoiler On Former WWE Star Facing Orange Cassidy On AEW Rampage
Last night on "AEW Dynamite," it was revealed that Orange Cassidy would be defending the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on this Friday's taped episode of "AEW Rampage." During a backstage segment involving "Freshly Squeezed" and Kip Sabian, it was determined that Sabian would not challenge for the title due to being hurt. Instead, Cassidy told the Englishman to go "find someone else" for him to defend the AEW All-Atlantic gold against. Due to the taped nature of "Rampage," the identity of Cassidy's challenger has already been given away.
nodq.com
Braun Strowman comments on possibly being the one to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title run
In an interview with TorontoSun.com, Braun Strowman commented on possibly being the one to end Roman Reigns’ run as the unified WWE Universal champion…. “Look at me and look at a lot of the guys that I get to step in the ring with. I wouldn’t want to have to fight me. Any opportunity I have to go out there and get that chance at winning, getting that opportunity at the title… I mean, let’s be real, it’s about time somebody takes those things off Roman Reigns’ hands. The monster just might have to be the guy to do it.”
nodq.com
Report: Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) recently stated in an Instagram video that “there’s going to be something so f*cking crazy coming.” While it’s unknown if this is related to what was said in the Instagram video, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following…. “Mercedes...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Will Reportedly Attend Major NJPW Event
There is a bit of movement on the Sasha Banks front as fans continue to wonder when we might see her doing anything even remotely associated with wrestling ever again. The kind-of, maybe, maybe-not WWE star is reportedly getting ready to make a pretty major appearance in the coming weeks for a legitimate wrestling promotion, and, as it turns out, it won't be for either WWE or AEW.
nodq.com
Positive update on the health of WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham
As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham was hospitalized after suffering a massive heart attack. Mika Rotunda provided an update on her uncle’s condition…. “Thank you to all who have reached out, prayed, contributed and sent well wishes to my Uncle Barry this week. I wanted to give an update! I’m grateful to say he is stabilized & out of ICU. Talking & able to stand. Thanks again everyone!❤️ There absolutely is power in prayer.”
nodq.com
How people within AEW are said to feel about Sasha Banks possibly joining the company
In recent months, there have been rumors about Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) and her future in the wrestling business. There is now speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. According to Fightful Select, nobody contacted within...
nodq.com
WWE reportedly being “extra cautious” with wrestler due to upcoming event in 2023
As seen during the December 6th 2022 edition of WWE NXT, Veer and Sanga declined a match against the Creed brothers for the Deadline PLE. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that WWE is being cautious with Veer due to WWE’s upcoming event in India…. “Veer...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Scrapped Plans For MJF’s Babyface Turn
MJF worked hard to establish himself as one of the most controversial and talked about talents in a very long time. The Salt Of The Earth is truly proficient when it comes to cutting a promo as well. Many believed MJF was going to turn babyface a while ago and it seems AEW did have plans for that as well.
bodyslam.net
Flip Gordon Reveals Who He Credits For His ROH Popularity
Flip Gordon is giving credit. Flip Gordon signed to Ring Of Honor back in 2017. Soon after, Gordon began to appear both on screen and off screen with ROH’s most popular act at the time, The Elite. This would lead to Gordon becoming popular among Ring Of Honor fans. In a new interview with Sportskeeda, Flip recalled that time period and gave credit to both The Elite and Bully Ray for helping him reach a high level of popularity.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dynamite Turns Around Drop In Key Demo Rating
The viewership data for the December 7 episode of "AEW Dynamite" has been revealed. According to Wrestlenomics, last night's "Dynamite" episode was watched by an average of 840,000 viewers overall. Compared to last week that number is down three percent. Last week's episode was viewed by an average of 870,000 viewers.
nodq.com
AEW Rampage spoilers for the December 9th 2022 edition
After the December 7th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the December 9th 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of BodySlam.net‘s Brady Alexander……. * Jon Moxley defeats Konosuke Takeshita: Moxley and Takeshita brawled throughout the crowd early on in the match....
wrestlinginc.com
John Cena Set For Upcoming WWE SmackDown Appearance
For those wondering when they'd see John Cena in WWE again, the time is now — or at least in a couple of weeks from now. Variety has learned that the "Peacemaker" star and former multi-time WWE Champion is set to appear on the final "SmackDown" of the year on December 30 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. This comes on the heels of Cena's only other WWE appearance of the year — the June 27 episode of "Raw" celebrating his 20 years in the industry. While Cena did not wrestle that night, he did appear in several backstage segments throughout and cut a promo of appreciation as well.
nodq.com
Update on Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green amidst rumors of them returning to WWE
It was previously reported that Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green could return to WWE together in similar fashion to Mike and Maria Kanellis in 2017. In an update, Dave Meltzer noted the following in regards to one way that WWE could utilize Cardona and Green…. “There are talks with E!...
Comments / 0