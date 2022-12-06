Read full article on original website
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
NFL Analysis Network
Seahawks Get Rough Injury News On Offensive Star
The Seattle Seahawks picked up an impressive win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, keeping pace with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West race. The victory snapped their two-game losing streak, but it didn’t come without a cost. In the process of their comeback win,...
Yardbarker
Greatest Las Vegas Raiders Players Of All Time
There’s been some exceptional talent in the NFL through the years. Especially iconic are the “bad boys” of the NFL, the Las Vegas Raiders. The team’s successes have been plentiful, with many trophies to their name. They’ve even won the Super Bowl three times. It’s no surprise, then, that they have some of the best talent out there.
Yardbarker
Raiders vs. Rams: 3 Bold Predictions For Las Vegas In Week 14
When the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 of the NFL season, it’s now or never for them. While the Rams haven’t, the Raiders have recently been playing some of their best football of late. It’s time for the Raiders to add another victory to their record and keep their season alive. These are the three bold predictions that, based on how both teams have been performing, we expect to occur in this game.
Yardbarker
Raiders Are Proving Everyone Right With Pivotal Waiver Wire Pickup
The Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll, as all three phases of their gameplan are clicking at the moment. Make no mistake, though, the defense is holding up their end of the deal, and they deserve their flowers. One player in particular, however, is proving what so many fans and analysts were right about this past offseason. Of course, we’re referring to bringing in an interior pass-rushing lineman.
Raiders' Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts Before Rams
The Las Vegas Raiders saw their NFL Playoff hopes come back into focus last week, and look to further their hopes this week in Los Angeles, Josh McDaniels discussed it.
Raiders-Rams ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 14 Odds and Betting Preview
Best bet for Thursday night’s game that features a red-hot Raiders squad visiting Los Angeles as road favorites.
Yardbarker
Raiders Will Have Strong Support in L.A. vs. Rams
The Las Vegas Raiders spent 1982-94 in Los Angeles, playing home games at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, and many of their fans from those days now make the 270-mile trip to watch the Silver and Black play at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas. So, while it might not feel like a...
Yardbarker
Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) finished their early week of preparations with yet another walkthrough, and its final injury report for their Thursday night matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (3-9) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. OUT. The Raiders will be heading into Thursday Night Football without starting cornerback...
Big Blue View
Raiders at Rams: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more
With the playoffs just a few weeks away, there might not be two teams on trajectories as opposite as the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams. The Raiders have won three straight games by razor-thin margins behind an incredible connection between Derek Carr and Davante Adams. The Rams have lost six games in a row, and Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are both sidelined with injuries.
Yardbarker
2022 Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker
It’s time for another update to your Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker. The Raiders picked up their third straight win over the Los Angeles Chargers this past week. This was, once again, due in large part to several great fantasy performances. All Raiders fantasy football stats from previous games will come from ESPN, and all points will be based on standard PPR formats.
Rams injury report: Aaron Donald out, John Wolford questionable vs. Raiders
For the second week in a row, the Los Angeles Rams won’t have Aaron Donald on defense. He’s been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Raiders due to an ankle injury, which he suffered in Week 12 against the Chiefs. This is just the second game ever that Donald has missed due to injury.
NFL Analysis Network
49ers Receive Rough Injury Updates On Three Stars
Week 13 was a good one in many respects for the San Francisco 49ers as they defeated the Miami Dolphins. That win was their fifth in a row, pushing their record to 8-4 on the season, but it didn’t come without its disappointments as injuries piled up again. Starting...
Timberwolves Officially Announce Signing Of Former Lakers Player
The Minnesota Timberwolves have officially announced the signing of former Los Angeles Lakers player Matt Ryan.
Kyle Shanahan issues caution about Jimmy Garoppolo injury comeback
One report on Tuesday increased optimism that Jimmy Garoppolo could make an unlikely return in the playoffs despite breaking his foot on Sunday. San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, however, downplayed that possibility a day later. Shanahan said Wednesday that there is a “way outside chance” of Garoppolo returning at...
