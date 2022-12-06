ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

*Update- Subject Located* Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Camden-Wyoming Man

By Staff Writer
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 4 days ago

The Gold Alert issued on December 5, 2022, by Delaware State Police Troop 3 for David Brown has been canceled. Brown has been located.

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Camden-Wyoming Man

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 120622  0725

-End-

The post *Update- Subject Located* Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Camden-Wyoming Man appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

