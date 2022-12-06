ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Taylor Hall Feasts On Avalanche In Convincing Win

The defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche don’t seem to have anything for the Boston Bruins, who earned a 4-0 victory Wednesday night at Ball Arena. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 21-3-1, while the Avalanche fell to 13-10-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Throughout their...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

3 Potential Trade Destinations For Canucks’ Brock Boeser

It was only a matter of time. First, it was Bo Horvat, then Tyler Myers, and now it’s Brock Boeser‘s turn to be in the spotlight when it comes to trade rumors. On Saturday’s (Dec. 3) Hockey Night in Canada 32 Thoughts segment, insider Elliotte Friedman dropped a bombshell reporting that the Vancouver Canucks had given Boeser’s agent permission to start poking around the trade market for his client.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Hockey Writers

Seattle Kraken Prospect Report: Wright, Petman, Firkus & More

We are about two months into the 2022-23 hockey season, and it’s time for another edition of the Seattle Kraken Prospect Report! With the holiday season rapidly approaching, we’re going to take a look at five Kraken prospects who will likely be seeing themselves on the “nice” list once Santa Claus takes flight.
SEATTLE, WA
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks News & Rumors: Reichel, Mitchell, Toews, Söderblom

Even if the sole reason that the Chicago Blackhawks are infusing more youth into their approach of late is out of necessity for filling voids within their lineup, that it’s happening more often deserves recognition. As onlookers have preached for some time, offering such opportunities to this team’s next generation is essential. Especially if the rebuilding franchise expects to make good on its commitment to foster development.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Teddy Weekend Takes, Medical Scare

If a piece of technology isn’t working, sometimes the best way to fix it is simply to turn it off and turn it back on. This past weekend, the Windsor Spitfires found out that works for them, too. After a tough stretch that saw their game start slipping, they stopped, regrouped, and made a statement on an important weekend. Now, they head into the final stretch before Christmas with a renewed sense of confidence.
The Hockey Writers

Sabres Need More Production From Bottom 2 Lines

This season has very much been one of ups and downs for the Buffalo Sabres. But to end the month of November and thus far in December, they seem to be righting the ship. Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch have formed a dynamic line for the Sabres that seems to produce multiple points a night. They also have a newly formed line that contributes on offense consistently with JJ Peterka, Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn, the “kid line.”
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

3 Bruins Flying Under the Radar in 2022-23

Through 24 games of the 2022-23 season, it has been all of the stars of the Boston Bruins getting all the headlines, and rightfully so. Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, and Brad Marchand all returned from their offseason surgeries ahead of schedule and have been better than expected. David Pastrnak leads the team in scoring, while Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci have played at a high-level at for their age. Another staple early in the season has been the play of the defense and goaltending.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Pelech’s Absence Could Derail Islanders’ Promising Season

The New York Islanders’ 7-4 loss to the St. Louis Blues was already a tough one to digest and arguably their worst performance of the season, and just when it seemed things couldn’t get worse, defenseman Adam Pelech took a hit into the boards, and his head was the first thing to hit the UBS Arena wall. He left the game looking dazed and didn’t return.
The Hockey Writers

Blues December Prospect Report: Snuggerud, Kessel, & Peterson

This season, the St. Louis Blues prospects report will be a prominent feature for The Hockey Writers, outlining and showcasing their seasons as the year progresses. The franchise boasts several well-rounded prospects that may not be the flashy ones that many fans covet, but reliable players that can play in all situations for the team.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Canucks News & Rumors: Boeser, Demko, Luongo & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Brock Boeser has emerged as a likely trade piece of the organization. Additionally, Thatcher Demko is set to miss some time due to an injury. Also, the club announced Roberto Luongo will be inducted into the Ring of Honour next season.
Yardbarker

Flames’ Darryl Sutter Negating Opportunities for the Prospects

It is now getting into the thick of December and the NHL is past the quarter mark of the season. The Calgary Flames find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture looking in as they have had an underwhelming season to this point. There are many concerns and places to improve, but one that can be helped is the forward group.
The Hockey Writers

NHL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Week 10

Welcome to this edition of the 2022-23 weekly Power Rankings for The Hockey Writers. We’ll rank the teams from last to first. Rankings are focused on the overall record, each team’s record of the last week, and the overall feel surrounding each club. December is officially here as...
MINNESOTA STATE
MassLive.com

Bruins head west to face banged-up Avalanche

Boston Bruins (20-3-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (13-9-1, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Boston Bruins after Alexander Newhook’s two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Avalanche’s 5-3 loss. Colorado has a 5-3-1 record in home games...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Growth Despite Losses Provides Hope for the Future

We’re officially through the first week of December and the Chicago Blackhawks are losing a lot of games, to no one’s surprise. We might all be disappointed, bored, disgruntled and even apathetic. But no one is really surprised about where the rebuilding Blackhawks stand. Their current record is 7-14-4, and they’ve dropped 10 of their last 11 games.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy