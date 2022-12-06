ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Commercial Appeal

Without Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyus Jones leads Grizzlies to win over Heat

The Memphis Grizzlies had one of their biggest challenges in front of them entering the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat. There was no Ja Morant to do his signature "call 12" celebration. Desmond Bane has been one of the highest fourth-quarter scorers this season, but he was on the bench in a jogging suit. Not even Jaren Jackson Jr. was available to take advantage of an undersized Heat lineup.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 12/7/2022

The Phoenix Suns host the Boston Celtics for an interconference battle! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Suns prediction and pick. Not many are aware, but this could be a potential NBA Finals preview. The Phoenix Suns ended last season with the No. 1 record in the Western Conference before being eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics finished 2nd in the East and found their way to the Finals and lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors. Both teams playing well once again and leading their respective conferences.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Yardbarker

James Harden Returns to Sixers' Lineup - Knicks & NBA Tracker

The Knicks' Atlantic Division rivals from Philadelphia welcomed back James Harden to their lineup on Monday night as the 76ers fell by a 132-123 final to the Houston Rockets in double overtime. Harden, perhaps appropriately, made his return at the site of his breakout as a premier talent, having repped the Rockets for nine seasons before spending most of the past two seasons with Brooklyn.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy