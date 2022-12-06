Read full article on original website
'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removedDavid HeitzDenver, CO
People experiencing homelessness ask Denver to end winter sweepsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Woman Who Never Had LGBTQ Clients is Suing for the Right to Turn Them Away from Her Business, You Know- Just in Case.Matthew C. WoodruffDenver, CO
DougCo schools equity meeting, not business as usualSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
Police kick off multi-week holiday DUI crackdownHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat odds, picks and predictions
The Detroit Pistons (6-19) kick off a 3-game road trip Tuesday against the Miami Heat (11-13). Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at FTX Arena in Miami. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Pistons vs. Heat odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Pistons...
NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 12/7/2022
The Phoenix Suns host the Boston Celtics for an interconference battle! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Suns prediction and pick. Not many are aware, but this could be a potential NBA Finals preview. The Phoenix Suns ended last season with the No. 1 record in the Western Conference before being eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics finished 2nd in the East and found their way to the Finals and lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors. Both teams playing well once again and leading their respective conferences.
NBA Odds: Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds and pick – 12/8/2022
The Denver Nuggets (14-10) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (13-11) on Thursday. Action tips off at 10:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Blazers prediction and pick. Denver has lost three consecutive games coming into tonight but still sits in fourth place in the Western...
Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors
The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
Doncic, Mavs Avoid 4th-Quarter Collapse, Defeat Nuggets For 3rd Straight Win
Despite playing their third game in four nights, the Dallas Mavericks won their third consecutive game with a big effort against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Odell Beckham Jr. To Cowboys Might Be Dead Given Latest Reports
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones acknowledged how it was “paramount” that Odell Beckham Jr. is able play during the 2022 campaign before the two parties can come to a contract agreement. Well, it appears the potential of that happening, and thus the Cowboys adding Beckham, might have taken...
Cowboys Signing Former 2nd-Round Cornerback
The Dallas Cowboys are adding a former second-round pick to their practice squad. Dallas is signing cornerback Mackensie Alexander, a onetime draftee of the Minnesota Vikings, according to his agents Ness Mugrabi and David Canter. Alexander spent last season with Minnesota, his second stint with the franchise, after playing for...
James Harden Returns to Sixers' Lineup - Knicks & NBA Tracker
The Knicks' Atlantic Division rivals from Philadelphia welcomed back James Harden to their lineup on Monday night as the 76ers fell by a 132-123 final to the Houston Rockets in double overtime. Harden, perhaps appropriately, made his return at the site of his breakout as a premier talent, having repped the Rockets for nine seasons before spending most of the past two seasons with Brooklyn.
Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
The Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off in a Northwest Division clash at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 8 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland will be strutting in after a victory while the Nuggets will be stumbling in from a defeat. Denver was just...
NBA Introduces New Award For Best Record - Knicks & NBA Tracker
The NBA unveiled revamped and renamed honors and trophies, the batch headlined by a new award that will honor the team with the best regular season record. Similar to the NHL's Presidents' Trophy, the award will be named the Maurice Podoloff Trophy after the first president of both the NBA and its predecessor, the Basketball Association of America. The trophy is a crystal ball cut into 82 panels, representing the number of games in a standard NBA season, sitting on a pedestal of rings meant to represent the Eastern and Western Conferences.
Day 1 of Dallas Cowboys courtship of WR Odell Beckham included courtside seats at Mavs
WR Odell Beckham has enjoyed his trip to Dallas and told ESPN that signing with the Cowboys is a “good possibility.”
NBA playoff predictions: Bracket picks & 2023 Finals champion
Now that the regular season is fully underway, it’s time to check in on our NBA Playoff predictions for 2022-’23.
NBA Betting Guide for Thursday 12/8/22: How to Bet Clippers/Heat, Rockets/Spurs, and Nuggets/Blazers
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
NFL odds Week 14: Chargers are shocking, Eagles are flocking, more best bets
Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season is upon us, and we are down to the last month of the regular season. As teams jockey for the playoffs, things are heating up as a slip up here, or there can lead to losing home-field advantage or, worse, being left out of the festivities altogether.
Mavericks could bring back Dirk Nowitzki-era player?
One NBA player may soon gain the distinction of playing on the Dallas Mavericks with both Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported on Thursday that the Mavericks recently touched base with the Detroit Pistons on trade talks. In those trade talks, the name of veteran big man Nerlens Noel came up, Begley adds.
Miami Heat Game Attendee Odell Beckham Jr. Rumored to Go to the Dallas Cowboys
NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was spotted as an attendee at a few Miami Heat games. This created rumors about Beckham possibly going to the Miami Dolphins. They boast an offense led by Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle and new wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Their potent offense and balanced defense makes them one of the most dangerous teams in the AFC.
Mavs 'Touch Base' with Pistons on Nerlens Noel Trade
The Dallas Mavericks have gotten back on track lately, but they could still use some more rim protection going forward. A trade with the Detroit Pistons for old friend Nerlens Noel might be an affordable option.
Steph Curry Speaks About Brittney Griner At SI’s Sportsperson of the Year Awards
Curry opened his speech at the 2022 SI’s Sportsperson of the Year Awards by expressing his thoughts on Griner’s return home.
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
Current Records: Oklahoma City 11-13; Memphis 15-9 This Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.67 points per matchup. They will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at FedExForum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
