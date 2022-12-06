ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 12/7/2022

The Phoenix Suns host the Boston Celtics for an interconference battle! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Suns prediction and pick. Not many are aware, but this could be a potential NBA Finals preview. The Phoenix Suns ended last season with the No. 1 record in the Western Conference before being eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics finished 2nd in the East and found their way to the Finals and lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors. Both teams playing well once again and leading their respective conferences.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors

The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

Odell Beckham Jr. To Cowboys Might Be Dead Given Latest Reports

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones acknowledged how it was “paramount” that Odell Beckham Jr. is able play during the 2022 campaign before the two parties can come to a contract agreement. Well, it appears the potential of that happening, and thus the Cowboys adding Beckham, might have taken...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Signing Former 2nd-Round Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys are adding a former second-round pick to their practice squad. Dallas is signing cornerback Mackensie Alexander, a onetime draftee of the Minnesota Vikings, according to his agents Ness Mugrabi and David Canter. Alexander spent last season with Minnesota, his second stint with the franchise, after playing for...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

James Harden Returns to Sixers' Lineup - Knicks & NBA Tracker

The Knicks' Atlantic Division rivals from Philadelphia welcomed back James Harden to their lineup on Monday night as the 76ers fell by a 132-123 final to the Houston Rockets in double overtime. Harden, perhaps appropriately, made his return at the site of his breakout as a premier talent, having repped the Rockets for nine seasons before spending most of the past two seasons with Brooklyn.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NBA Introduces New Award For Best Record - Knicks & NBA Tracker

The NBA unveiled revamped and renamed honors and trophies, the batch headlined by a new award that will honor the team with the best regular season record. Similar to the NHL's Presidents' Trophy, the award will be named the Maurice Podoloff Trophy after the first president of both the NBA and its predecessor, the Basketball Association of America. The trophy is a crystal ball cut into 82 panels, representing the number of games in a standard NBA season, sitting on a pedestal of rings meant to represent the Eastern and Western Conferences.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Mavericks could bring back Dirk Nowitzki-era player?

One NBA player may soon gain the distinction of playing on the Dallas Mavericks with both Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported on Thursday that the Mavericks recently touched base with the Detroit Pistons on trade talks. In those trade talks, the name of veteran big man Nerlens Noel came up, Begley adds.
DALLAS, TX

