Report: Baker Mayfield finds new NFL home
In five years in the NFL, Mayfield has passed for 15,438 yards with 98 touchdowns
Yardbarker
Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield
Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
Baker Mayfield to the Detroit Lions? Dan Campbell weighs in
Last week, news broke that the Chicago Bears had poached third-string quarterback Tim Boyle from the Detroit Lions practice squad, meaning it was likely the Lions would go out and find his replacement. That’s precisely what happened on Monday, as the Lions reportedly signed QB Joshua Dobbs to their practice squad. But before that news broke, it was reported that the Carolina Panthers were waiving QB Baker Mayfield. As soon as that report surfaced, plenty of people suggested the Lions put in a claim for the former No. 1 overall pick. We will find out today if any NFL team claimed Mayfield, but according to head coach Dan Campbell, it probably will not be the Lions.
WLTX.com
New Orleans Saints' conservative decisions cost them game vs. Bucs
The New Orleans Saints season isn't technically over, but it's virtually over. How a conservative approach led to one of the most gut-wrenching losses.
WLTX.com
Panthers DT Derrick Brown nominated for NFL's Man of the Year award
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are on the outside looking in with a long shot to make the NFL playoffs, but even if Carolina doesn't make it to the Super Bowl, one of their own has a chance to bring home one of the league's most prestigious awards.
lastwordonsports.com
Carolina Panthers Select Athletic Freak in 2023 Mock Draft
The Carolina Panthers season is effectively over, which means it’s time for fans to start looking forward to the 2023 campaign. The fine folks at Pro Football Network recently released a mock draft and, according to their experts, the Panthers could select superstar quarterback Anthony Richardson with their first-round pick.
