Stow-Munroe Falls (Kimpton Middle School) 12 8 6 5. On Tuesday, December 6 th the Bears continued their homestand with a visit from the Stow-Kimpton Middle School Bulldogs. The Bears started slowly but a late run at the end of the quarter closed the gap. A couple of strong drives by Lani Kovach kept the Bulldogs in striking distance. In the second quarter,Coach Gough put the girls in a matchup zone and they responded with a solid quarter. A late run, led by Mati Griffie; Mya Goloja, allowed the Bears to cut the deficit to a basket as the teams headed to their locker rooms for halftime. The third quarter was a seesaw battle which saw a late three-pointer by the Bulldogs put them up by a point going into the final quarter.

STOW, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO