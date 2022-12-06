Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Utah motorist shot after water bottle was thrown and a beard was tugged, police say
WEST VALLEY CITY — One man was shot in the chest Friday night during an argument between two motorists that involved a water bottle and one man's beard. Police say two pickup truck drivers were stopped at an intersection at 3500 South, just west of the I-215 overpass, just before 8 p.m. when police say one of the drivers, Kevin Steed, threw a water bottle at the other truck.
Suspect arrested in West Valley road rage shooting
One man has been booked into Salt Lake County Jail after shooting at another driver during a road rage incident in West Valley Friday night.
ksl.com
Police shoot, kill man in Bluffdale during confrontation
BLUFFDALE — A Bluffdale police officer shot and killed a man Saturday after he allegedly confronted them with a weapon. About 11:45 a.m., police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at the Beacon Hill Apartment complex, 15130 S. Beacon Point Lane. A 17-year-old boy told officers a man had choked him and marks were visible on the teen's neck, according to a statement from a Saratoga Springs spokeswoman AnnElise Harrison. That city's police department also covers Bluffdale.
kjzz.com
Clearfield man arrested, accused of taking video of children in home bathroom
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — A man is in custody after he was accused of taking video of children as they used the restroom. Police booked Richard Curtis Baker into the Davis County Jail on Thursday for sexual exploitation of a minor and voyeurism. Investigators said Baker, who lived in...
ksl.com
Police: Several people could face charges in Sandy package thefts
SANDY — Police said they arrested three people Wednesday and several others could face charges after some porch thefts caught on doorbell video led to a key tip about the group's whereabouts. Chris Holland said he was at home around 8 a.m. when he heard a noise at the...
ksl.com
Child located following Amber Alert; suspect still outstanding
MIDVALE — An Amber Alert issued Friday night for a 4-year-old child out of Midvale was quickly canceled when the girl was found. But police were still looking for a man who they say was involved in the abduction. Anabella Porto Carrero was located shortly after the Amber Alert...
ksl.com
17-year-old fighting for her life after a suspected drunk driver hits her car
TAYLORSVILLE — A 17-year-old girl is in an intensive care unit after a suspected impaired driver smashed into her car Sunday night. "She's the girl that always has to dance, she's always dancing somewhere," Maddie Anderson's dad James said. Full of life is how the family described Maddie. It's...
Disagreement leads to shooting between drivers in West Valley City
One person is in stable condition after a shooting following what police called a disagreement between two drivers in West Valley City on Friday.
KSLTV
7 arrested after stealing packages from Sandy residences
SANDY, Utah — Seven people were arrested Wednesday after several packages were stolen from the porches of Sandy residents. According to a Thursday afternoon Facebook post from the Sandy City Police Department, it all started at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday when officers from the Crime Suppression Unit saw multiple posts on the Ring App of porch pirates taking packages.
Porch pirates nabbed by Sandy police
Porch pirates are the Grinch of the holiday, but Sandy police reported today that they have arrested seven suspects guilty of this crime in a business parking lot.
KSLTV
Police investigating burglary at Riverdale car dealership
RIVERDALE, Utah — Police are investigating after cars, cash and other miscellaneous items were stolen from the Ken Garff Dealership in Riverdale. The crime happened the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7. “The business reported an unknown male forced entry into the multiple buildings and stole a few cars, cash...
kslnewsradio.com
Two-vehicle crash on westbound I-80 creates heavy delays
SALT LAKE CITY — A two-vehicle crash Friday evening on westbound I-80 near 1300 East created significant delays, according to UDOT. The Utah Highway Patrol says the crash blocked the left two lanes. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. During the...
ksl.com
Shattered glass. Holes in walls. South Jordan man sues city for wrecking his home
SOUTH JORDAN — Firefighters conduct training exercises on homes when they can. For that to happen, they need the owner of the property to sign off on it, releasing them from any liability on damage done. Greg Young told KSL Investigators it came as a shock to discover firefighters...
Kidnapped 4-year-old found; suspect at large
Unified Police is on scene of a domestic violence, stabbing. A child has also been taken from the scene.
ksl.com
3 Utah Highway Patrol cars hit during snowstorm; 2 troopers injured
SALT LAKE CITY — In just over 12 hours from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, three Utah Highway Patrol vehicles were hit by cars and a semitruck that lost control on the slick roadways. Two troopers were injured in the crashes and were transported to hospitals with minor to...
Police Log: String of vehicle burglaries believed to be linked
Friday, December 2 Assault A man was reportedly assaulted by two other males at a 7-Eleven in Kamas. A review of the security footage revealed that one man repeatedly pushed […]
KSLTV
Man in custody to face several charges after firing shots, causing shelter-in-place order
TOOELE, Utah — A man is in police custody after firing over 20 shots at police and neighboring houses Thursday. The man was identified as Marcus Martinez by a probable cause statement. Martinez will face charges of a felony committed while on probation or parole. According to the probable...
ksl.com
Utah man arrested in trading card thefts from multiple stores
SOUTH JORDAN — Police arrested a man Wednesday who they believe has been stealing trading cards from hobby stores from Bountiful to South Jordan over the past several months. Julian Mingura, 37, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of three counts of burglary and theft...
KSLTV
Suspect outstanding after high-speed chase in Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are searching for a driver after troopers say the individual led them on a high-speed chase through Davis County and hit an officer’s car. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL Friday afternoon that a trooper in Davis County attempted to stop an individual who was speeding, but the driver continued on towards the freeway.
kslnewsradio.com
Crashes and bad weather cause traffic across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Several crashes caused closures and delays on major freeways and ramps across the state Thursday morning. An early morning crash on northbound on I-15 caused an oil spill in Draper. By 9 a.m. on Thursday, the freeway was closed at 146000 South and there were six miles of stopped traffic going into Lehi.
