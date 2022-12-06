Read full article on original website
Meta employees can reportedly no longer discuss 'disruptive' topics like abortion, gun rights, and vaccines
Meta's head of people also said the company will no longer take a public stance on political issues unless the issue is "core" to Meta's business.
Indiana sues TikTok alleging Chinese access to user data, mature content exposure
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Indiana sued Chinese-owned short-video sharing app TikTok on Wednesday over allegations that it is deceiving users about China's access to their data and exposing children to mature content.
GOP reps warn ESG efforts could violate antitrust laws, demand answers from key players
GOP members of the House Judiciary Committee are warning that efforts to get coporations on the same page to advance ESG goals may violate federal antitrust laws.
Essence
Many Immigrants Are Scrambling To Save Visa Status After Massive Tech Layoffs
The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country. The recent barrage of tech layoffs means more than just a loss of income for many immigrants. They can also lose the ability to remain in this country.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
A Republican congresswoman broke down in tears begging her colleagues to vote against a same-sex marriage bill
"I hope and pray that my colleagues will find the courage to join me in opposing this misguided and this dangerous bill," Hartzler said through tears.
Washington Examiner
Top Biden administration official appears to have 'violated' federal law, watchdogs say
EXCLUSIVE — A top Biden administration official appears to have "violated" federal law by promoting a reporter's book on social media, watchdogs told the Washington Examiner. Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency under the Department of Homeland Security, deleted a tweet on Tuesday that endorsed...
DHS warns of ‘heightened threat environment’ in pre-holiday terrorism bulletin
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Wednesday warned of a “heightened threat environment” across the country in its latest terrorism advisory bulletin, cautioning that the U.S. could see several acts of violence in the coming months. “Our homeland continues to face a heightened threat environment —as we...
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Biden signs #MeToo law curbing confidentiality agreements
President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed legislation curbing the use of confidentiality agreements that block victims of sexual harassment from speaking publicly about misconduct in the workplace.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden had acted on the bipartisan Speak Out Act, which bars the use of nondisclosure agreements that employees or contractors are required to sign, often as a condition of employment. The new law, among the workplace changes pushed in the wake of the #MeToo movement, applies to any nondisclosure agreements, also known as NDAs, signed before a dispute has occurred. “Instead of protecting trade secrets as it...
Anti-corruption groups, White House back money laundering bill in Congress
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. anti-corruption groups are pushing Congress to attach sweeping new money-laundering rules to a year-end bill funding the government that lawmakers aim to pass in the coming weeks, according to aides and lobbyists.
Amnesty for DACA fails border security test
Democrats and some Republicans are resuming a push to grant amnesty to hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants.
House passes defense bill scrapping military COVID vaccine mandate
A bill to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military and provide nearly $858 billion for national defense passed the House on Thursday as lawmakers scratch off one of the final items on their yearly to-do list. The bill provides for about $45 billion more for...
GOP proposals would create flat Social Security benefit, up retirement age
While Republicans have been accused of rubbing their hands at the chance to drive the stake into the heart of Social Security, they say they want the opposite – that they want to save it with reforms that would preserve and return it to its antipoverty roots, along with helping reduce federal spending.
U.S. lawmakers ease planned curbs on Chinese chips amid corporate pushback
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. senators scaled back a proposal that placed new curbs on the use of Chinese-made chips by the U.S. government and its contractors, according to a final version of the measure published Tuesday, amid pushback from trade groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
CoinTelegraph
Rep. Cawthorn fined for ethics breach over Let’s Go Brandon token promo
The outgoing United States House Representative Madison Cawthorn has been fined over $15,000 by the House Committee on Ethics for his promotion of a cryptocurrency in which he had an undisclosed investment. A report released by the Committee on Dec. 6 after a seven-month-long investigation found Cawthorn “improperly promoted a...
Engadget
Democratic lawmakers want Elon Musk to explain China's role in 'platform manipulation' during protests
Three Democratic lawmakers in the House are answers from Elon Musk about a recent “platform manipulation campaign” related to recent protests in China. In a letter to the Twitter CEO, Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi, Adam Schiff and Jackie Speier write that they have “deep concern” about the recent that drowned out tweets about the protests.
Hillicon Valley — Feds seeks to block Microsoft’s big merger
Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of gaming company Activision Blizzard hit another roadblock Thursday, with the Democrats on the Federal Trade Commission suing to block the deal. Meanwhile, the Department of Justice filed a brief to the Supreme Court warning against the justices using an “overly broad” interpretation of Section 230 in a case involving…
U.S. backs delay to decision on COVID patent waiver extension
GENEVA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday urged delaying a decision on whether to waive patent protection for COVID-19 treatments and tests, as demanded by many developing countries, a move branded "pathetic" by a leading campaign group.
Meta threatens to take news off Facebook over proposed legislation
Meta is threatening to take news off Facebook over a proposed bill that would force the tech giant to compensate news outlets for their content. Adi Robertson, senior reporter at The Verge, joins CBS News’ Elaine Quijano and Tanya Rivero to discuss.
