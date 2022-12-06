The CBS actor will be seen in a whole different light. Things are heating up on The Bold and the Beautiful now that Finn suspects that his bio mom faked her own death and is alive. And while he and Steffy are about to interrogate Deacon over Sheila’s latest disappearing act, Tanner Novlan will be seen as a very different character this weekend on the Hallmark Channel. The new premiere, Christmas Class Reunion, debuts on Saturday, December 10, at 8 pm, and stars the CBS fave as Devin opposite one of the network’s rising actresses Aimeé Teegarden as Elle.

14 HOURS AGO