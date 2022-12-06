Read full article on original website
legalnews.com
Fifteen-year-old boy charged with making false bomb threat to a Macomb County school
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged and petitioned a 15 year-old boy for threatening to blow up Fraser High School. It is alleged the youth threatened to blow up his school following a verbal confrontation with the principal. He is charged with a threat of terrorism and resisting and obstructing.
Oxford School Shooter’s Parents Didn’t Refuse to Get Son Help: Court Docs
Prosecutors’ claims that the parents of the Oxford High School shooter refused to get their son immediate help after learning about a violent drawing he’d made in class have been contradicted in depositions from officials at the school, according to a report.According to the sworn statements seen by Detroit Free Press, the staff members say James and Jennifer Crumbley never refused to take their son Ethan Crumbley home after finding out about the picture, nor did a counselor demand that they remove him or threaten to contact Child Protective Services if they did not do so.The revelations come as James...
Redford man arrested, charged for shooting up Livonia Taco Bell after dispute with employee
Livonia Police on Friday announced that 44-year-old Keon Jackson of Redford Township was taken into custody on a felony warrant for Discharge of a Firearm into a Building and Felony Firearm, in connection with the incident one week ago.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man intentionally ran down girlfriend, teen before crashing into building
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A hit-and-run driver was arrested for intentionally running down his own family members Wednesday night in Detroit. The suspect turned himself in quickly afterward - but leaves a family heartbroken. Bridget Gaither was crossing the street with her four children trying to get away from her...
fox2detroit.com
John Glenn High School student injured in Westland hit-and-run; driver in custody
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A John Glenn High School student was hurt in a hit-and-run while walking Thursday morning. According to the Wayne-Westland School District, the student was hit at Newburgh and Marquette around 6:45 a.m. The 15-year-old girl is in serious condition. "She was thrown probably 40, 50...
Sheriff's office: Missing Pontiac teen texted her dad she’d be home the next day, but never came back, hasn't been heard from since
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Pontiac girl who left home without telling her family and hasn’t been seen or heard from since texting her dad she’d be home the next day.
Morning Sun
Michigan man goes to court to surrender, flees instead
A man who went to the Macomb County courthouse to turn himself in Tuesday apparently got cold feet and fled. Sheriff’s Sgt. Renee Yax said the man was in the hallway/lobby on the fourth floor of the courthouse on Main Street about 11:30 a.m. about to go into Judge James Maceroni’s courtroom to turn himself in on an outstanding felony charge when he changed his mind and fled down the stairs.
The Oakland Press
Fugitive team nabs accused shooter
A 30-year-old Detroit man is facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Royal Oak Township. Jamison Lee Wilbourn is in the Oakland County Jail, charged with assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the alleged Nov. 25 incident. Bond is set at $500,000.
MSP troopers arrest woman as she crosses Mackinac Bridge after allegedly threatening husband with gun
A woman from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is facing assault charges after allegedly threatening her husband with a gun over the weekend. She was arrested just after crossing the Mackinac Bridge.
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's Disappearance
D'Wan SimsPhoto by(The Detroit News) On Sunday, December 11, 1994, the Wonderland Mall in Livonia, Michigan was filled with shoppers. With it being during the Christmas season, families were all over the mall shopping and having their children meet the mall’s Santa Clause. Shoppers recall that it was 4:00 pm when they heard an announcement throughout the entire mall.
fox2detroit.com
Woman and teen girl struck in hit-and-run on Van Dyke in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people were struck in a hit-and-run on Detroit's east side Wednesday night. An adult woman and teenage girl were both hit while walking by a white minivan in the 18300 block of Van Dyke. They were both taken to the hospital where they are listed in critical condition, Detroit police said.
Early morning crash in Livingston County kills 40-year-old driver from Fenton, MSP says
A deadly crash in Livingston County has claimed the life of a 40-year-old Fenton resident early Friday morning, Michigan State Police confirmed.
Father demands answers in death of 1-year-old daughter
The tragic death of a 1-year-old Detroit girl has her father demanding answers. Detroit Police say Justice Starks was in the care of her mother's friend when she fell down some steps and later died.
Police believe quadruple shooting outside Westin Hotel in Detroit was targeted drive-by
Detroit police are on the hunt for a suspect or suspects after four people were hit by gunfire in what they believe was a targeted drive-by shooting outside a historic hotel in downtown Detroit on Friday.
fox2detroit.com
Attempted smash and grab at Dearborn Heights gun shop
Nothing was taken from a Dearborn Heights gun store where two suspects drove a red Hyundai Sonata into the front of the Esko Guns weapons store. Police are now searching for the individuals.
kisswtlz.com
Unidentified Woman Killed In Flint
Michigan State Police are asking for help to identify a woman found shot to death in Flint. The woman was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse at about 2 p.m. on Friday, December 2nd. The woman was in her 20s and her identity is yet to be confirmed. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and are asking that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
fox2detroit.com
16-year-old charged after 2 teens shot outside Detroit's Henry Ford High School
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 16-year-old accused of shooting two other teens outside Henry Ford High School in Detroit is facing charges. The suspect is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge from a vehicle causing injury, and four counts of felony firearm, in connection with the Nov. 21 shooting that injured two 16-year-olds.
fox2detroit.com
4 shot outside Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A chaotic scene in Detroit unfolded early Friday after a gunman opened fire outside the Westin Book Cadillac downtown. "Two groups were having some type of conflict with each other," Police Chief James White said. Four people were shot. Officers were nearby and heard the shots....
Fraser High School student charged with making bomb threat
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 15-year-old Fraser High School student is facing felony charges after making a false bomb threat, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office says. According to the prosecutor's office, the student threatened to blow up the school following a verbal confrontation with the principal. The 15-year-old boy was charged Tuesday with a threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony, and resisting and obstructing justice, a two-year felony. Bond was denied at the preliminary hearing. "This nonsense needs to stop. Students need to refrain from making these threats and ruining their futures," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement. The court also ordered a mental health evaluation for the juvenile.
fox2detroit.com
Elderly woman has purse stolen by stranger who preyed on her kindness
FOX 2 (WJBK) - An 87-year-old Detroit woman fells victim to a thief who she says managed to con her way from the Dollar Store right into her home and stole her purse. "It’s just heartbreaking that someone would do this to my mom," said Renee Cobb, the victim's daughter.
