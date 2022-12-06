ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Oxford School Shooter’s Parents Didn’t Refuse to Get Son Help: Court Docs

Prosecutors’ claims that the parents of the Oxford High School shooter refused to get their son immediate help after learning about a violent drawing he’d made in class have been contradicted in depositions from officials at the school, according to a report.According to the sworn statements seen by Detroit Free Press, the staff members say James and Jennifer Crumbley never refused to take their son Ethan Crumbley home after finding out about the picture, nor did a counselor demand that they remove him or threaten to contact Child Protective Services if they did not do so.The revelations come as James...
MICHIGAN STATE
Morning Sun

Michigan man goes to court to surrender, flees instead

A man who went to the Macomb County courthouse to turn himself in Tuesday apparently got cold feet and fled. Sheriff’s Sgt. Renee Yax said the man was in the hallway/lobby on the fourth floor of the courthouse on Main Street about 11:30 a.m. about to go into Judge James Maceroni’s courtroom to turn himself in on an outstanding felony charge when he changed his mind and fled down the stairs.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Fugitive team nabs accused shooter

A 30-year-old Detroit man is facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Royal Oak Township. Jamison Lee Wilbourn is in the Oakland County Jail, charged with assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the alleged Nov. 25 incident. Bond is set at $500,000.
DETROIT, MI
Still Unsolved

Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's Disappearance

D'Wan SimsPhoto by(The Detroit News) On Sunday, December 11, 1994, the Wonderland Mall in Livonia, Michigan was filled with shoppers. With it being during the Christmas season, families were all over the mall shopping and having their children meet the mall’s Santa Clause. Shoppers recall that it was 4:00 pm when they heard an announcement throughout the entire mall.
LIVONIA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman and teen girl struck in hit-and-run on Van Dyke in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people were struck in a hit-and-run on Detroit's east side Wednesday night. An adult woman and teenage girl were both hit while walking by a white minivan in the 18300 block of Van Dyke. They were both taken to the hospital where they are listed in critical condition, Detroit police said.
DETROIT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Unidentified Woman Killed In Flint

Michigan State Police are asking for help to identify a woman found shot to death in Flint. The woman was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse at about 2 p.m. on Friday, December 2nd. The woman was in her 20s and her identity is yet to be confirmed. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and are asking that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

16-year-old charged after 2 teens shot outside Detroit's Henry Ford High School

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 16-year-old accused of shooting two other teens outside Henry Ford High School in Detroit is facing charges. The suspect is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge from a vehicle causing injury, and four counts of felony firearm, in connection with the Nov. 21 shooting that injured two 16-year-olds.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

4 shot outside Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A chaotic scene in Detroit unfolded early Friday after a gunman opened fire outside the Westin Book Cadillac downtown. "Two groups were having some type of conflict with each other," Police Chief James White said. Four people were shot. Officers were nearby and heard the shots....
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Fraser High School student charged with making bomb threat

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 15-year-old Fraser High School student is facing felony charges after making a false bomb threat, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office says. According to the prosecutor's office, the student threatened to blow up the school following a verbal confrontation with the principal. The 15-year-old boy was charged Tuesday with a threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony, and resisting and obstructing justice, a two-year felony. Bond was denied at the preliminary hearing. "This nonsense needs to stop. Students need to refrain from making these threats and ruining their futures," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement. The court also ordered a mental health evaluation for the juvenile.  
FRASER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy