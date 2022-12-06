Read full article on original website
Colon Cancer, Which Killed Kirstie Alley, Is on the Rise Among Young People
Before her death at the age of 71 on Monday, beloved actress Kirstie Alley had been diagnosed with colon cancer. In a statement announcing the Cheers star’s passing, Alley’s children said the cancer was “only recently discovered.”Alley’s death is one of the thousands that experts say the disease will tragically cause in 2022—with data from recent years showing that the cancer is now becoming a growing menace among the young.In the U.S., colon cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed type of cancer when taken together with incidences of rectal cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. Both cancers affect...
MedicalXpress
Study finds 'probable biologic and genetic overlap' between carpal tunnel syndrome and migraine
Patients who undergo surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other upper extremity nerve compression syndromes are more likely to have a diagnosis of migraine headaches, reports a study in the December issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The findings add to previous evidence of a possible "shared predisposition" between migraine...
Potatoes could hold a ‘powerful’ new treatment for cancer: study
Scientists claim a potentially “powerful” treatment for cancer might lie in potatoes, according to new research published Wednesday. Academic researchers from Poland report that glycoalkaloids — naturally occurring chemicals found in potatoes — have some cancer-fighting properties and could also help patients with the devastating side effects of treatments. A new peer-reviewed study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology reexamined the properties of medicinal plants — including the evidence on glycoalkaloids, which are also prominent in foods like tomatoes, peppers, goji berries and huckleberries. While chemotherapy is largely a success at killing cancer cells, it comes with a wide array of harsh side effects...
Know signs of colon cancer
The New York Times reported that cases of colorectal cancer, which include cancers of the colon or the rectum, have been declining in populations over the age of 65, but have been rising in those under the age of 50, according to a report by the American Cancer Society. For...
MedicalXpress
Treating COPD
COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is a leading cause of disability and death in the U.S., according to the American Lung Association. More than 12.5 million people have been diagnosed with COPD, but millions more may have the disease without knowing it. COPD is a chronic inflammatory lung disease...
Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation: Ablation Surgery May Be More Effective for AFib Than Drugs
Researchers say a surgery known as cryoablation appears to be more effective than drugs in treating atrial fibrillation (AFib). They say the results include both short-term and long-term benefits. Experts say this latest research is in line with medical professionals moving away from medications to treat AFib. A new study...
Scientists developed a non-surgical treatment model for carpal tunnel syndrome
A novel non-surgical treatment method could mark an end to the sufferings of carpal tunnel syndrome patients, according to a study that will be presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Carpal tunnel syndrome is a nerve entrapment neuropathy that is caused by...
MedicalXpress
T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
Medical News Today
What are the options for end stage heart failure?
Although there is no cure for end stage heart failure, there are treatments and care options that can help ease symptoms and improve quality of life. End stage heart failure means that a person’s condition has reached a stage where standard treatments and methods of managing symptoms are. This...
physiciansweekly.com
Prevalence of Methamphetamine-Related Heart Failure Increasing
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The prevalence of methamphetamine-associated heart failure (MethHF) is increasing and is associated with significant morbidity, according to a review published online Dec. 1 in Heart. Veena Manja, Ph.D., from the VA Center for Innovation to Implementation in Menlo Park, California, and colleagues...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Artificial intelligence model predicts onset within 12 hours
Researchers recently created an artificial intelligence model that predicts diabetes onset with 12 hours of blood glucose data collected from a wearable device. They say their model could aid the diagnosis of prediabetes and help prevent type 2 diabetes. How the AI model will impact rates of type 2 diabetes...
Healthline
Can Beta-Blockers Help People with COPD?
Beta-blockers are used to treat some heart conditions. Some beta-blockers may not be good for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), but new research has found that certain beta-blockers may help people who have both COPD and heart disease. People with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) often have other...
targetedonc.com
FDA Requests Withdrawal of Melphalan Flufenamide for R/R Multiple Myeloma
Based on the outcome of the confirmatory phase 3 OCEAN study, the FDA has requested melphalan flufenamide be withdrawn for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA has requested a withdrawal of the United States marketing authorization for melphalan flufenamide (Pepaxto) for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
SGLT2 Inhibitors Show Heart Protection in People With Kidney Disease
The group of type 2 diabetes drugs known as SGLT2 inhibitors reduced the risk for cardiovascular problems among adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a new analysis presented at the American Heart Association’s 2022 Scientific Sessions and described in a news release from the organization. SGLT2 inhibitors...
WebMD
Beyond Babies, RSV Infections Put Older People at Risk, Too
Dec. 5, 2022 – The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) “season” this year is notable for a number of reasons, including the relatively early and large spike in cases that is challenging the capacity of children’s hospitals nationwide. But the spotlight on pediatric cases is overshadowing how...
Why Flaxseeds Could Be Key To Aging Well
Flaxseeds have been touted as an important source of omega-3s, but can they help with aging? Find out how flaxseeds may be the key to aging well.
MedicalXpress
HPV-related cancers are on the rise in men
As a group, human papillomaviruses (HPVs) are the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Some forms of the virus are capable of causing cancer in both men and women. While cervical cancer in women has historically been the most common form of HPV-related cancer, CDC data show...
MedicalXpress
Dapagliflozin reduces risk for hospitalization in patients with CKD with or without diabetes
Dapagliflozin, a sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, reduced the risk for hospitalization for any cause in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) with and without type 2 diabetes. The findings suggest that dapagliflozin should be considered in such patients. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Patients with CKD...
scitechdaily.com
Cervical Cancer Breakthrough: Major New Clue to Better Understanding the Disease
As part of the biggest omics study of its type, researchers at the University College London and the University of Southampton discovered that cervical cancer may be separated into two different molecular subgroups, one significantly more dangerous than the other. The groundbreaking discoveries, which were reported in the journal Nature...
targetedonc.com
Overcoming Treatment Resistance for Patients With CLL
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Thomas Kipps, MD, PhD, explained the new treatment options and challenges being faced in the chronic lymphocytic leukemia space. While progress has been made regarding individualized treatment approaches and prolonged overall survival within the chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) space, there is a growing need for new approaches due to the emergence of point mutations.
