Read full article on original website
Related
One of Utah’s top football recruits ever is reportedly entering transfer portal
Utah linebacker Ethan Calvert, a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class and the program’s third-highest recruit signee ever, played sparingly over the past two seasons for the Utes.
BYU assistant Ed Lamb announced as next head football coach at Northern Colorado
Lamb will become the second BYU assistant coach to leave the program, joining defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki, who stepped down after the 35-26 win over Stanford.
Stanford transfer, Utah native Levani Damuni is coming home
Levani Damuni announced on Twitter that he is transferring from the Stanford Cardinal to the Utah Utes after entering the NCAA transfer portal.
4-star Timpview offensive tackle Spencer Fano commits to Utah
Four-star offensive tackle Spencer Fano, from Timpview High School in Provo, Utah, will be playing college football at Utah.
Spencer Fano commitment adds to Utah whirlwind recruiting finish
Spencer Fano is staying home. The elite offensive tackle announced his commitment to Utah on Tuesday, choosing the two-time Pac-12 champion Utes over more than two dozen other scholarship offers including finalists Clemson, Michigan and Oregon. Fano, a Top247 prospect from Provo (Utah) Timpview and the nation’s No. 8 offensive...
Utah State gets commitment from Lehi HS safety Kadiyon Sweat
Kadiyon Sweat is the sixth high school prospect to commit to the Utah State Aggies for 2023 and the 13th member of the class.
Comments / 0